CANLAN ICE SPORTS CORP.

Fill The Net: Supporting You Local Food Banks

12/08/2022 | 05:53pm EST
Every holiday season over 200,000 Canadian children will go hungry without the help from their local food bank. Worldwide, there are close to one billion people who go to bed hungry every single night.

For many Canadians, the upcoming holiday season means lavish meals with their families and overflowing plates. This is clearly not the reality for everyone, though. That's why here at Canlan Sports, we need you to help us Fill the Net!

Fill the Net is our way to give back.

Fill the Net is our company-wide food drive, to help support local food banks in our local communities. We want to spread the holiday cheer to individuals and families in need, and we need your help! If you've been to a Canlan Sports Complex recently, you'll see a big net (see the photo above), that's waiting to be filled with food for your community. Our goal, with the help of people like you, is to fill that net full of canned goods, and non-perishable food items to be donated.

Those affected by hunger are closer than you think.

Our holiday initiative to Fill the Net has been running for over a decade. In the month of March, Canadians visited their local food banks a shocking 1,462,795 times. That is a staggeringly scary statistic that we want to change. What might be ever scarier, is that over 33% of the food bank users are children.

With the amount of people going hungry that high, it's no exaggeration to say that this could happen to not only anyone, but someone you know. No one wants to be wondering when their next meal will be, and if you're in a position to do so, then we encourage you to stop by your local Canlan Sports and drop off whatever you can.

Every donation helps.

Calling all ASHL teams: we're giving back when you give back.

To add a little incentive to the entire initiative, we decided to turn it into a contest! If you play on an ASHL team, take a photo with your teammates while you're dropping food off to Fill The Net. Send us that photo here on Instagram, and you'll be entered in for a chance to win a $250 Wild Wing Team Party! Start donating now because the winner will be announced before the end of the year.

Be an advocate for change, and help us make sure no one goes hungry this holiday season, or ever.

Disclaimer

Canlan Ice Sports Corporation published this content on 08 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 December 2022 22:52:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 40,4 M 29,7 M 29,7 M
Net income 2021 -1,09 M -0,80 M -0,80 M
Net Debt 2021 42,5 M 31,3 M 31,3 M
P/E ratio 2021 -41,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 53,3 M 39,3 M 39,3 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,67x
EV / Sales 2021 2,18x
Nbr of Employees 1 100
Free-Float 6,64%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Joey St-Aubin President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ivan C. Wu Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Victor D'Souza Chairman
Costa Kladianos Vice President-Technology & Innovation
Mark Faubert Chief Operating Officer & Senior VP-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CANLAN ICE SPORTS CORP.17.65%39
BOOKING HOLDINGS INC.-18.49%75 855
ORIENTAL LAND CO., LTD.0.77%46 818
TRIP.COM GROUP LIMITED34.48%20 709
EXPEDIA GROUP, INC.-46.38%14 171
VAIL RESORTS, INC.-24.70%9 957