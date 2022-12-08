Fill The Net: Supporting Your Local Food Banks

Every single day, 1 in 9 children will go to sleep hungry in Illinois. Worldwide, there are close to one billion people who struggle to find food.

For many Americans, the upcoming holiday season means lavish meals with their families and overflowing plates. This is clearly not the reality for everyone though. That's why here at Canlan Sports we need you to help us Fill the Net!

Fill the Net is our way to give back.

Fill the Net is a company-wide food drive, to help support local food banks in our community. We want to spread the holiday cheer to individuals and families in need, and we need your help! If you've been to a Canlan Sports Complex recently, you'll see a big net just like the photo above, that's waiting to be filled with food for your community. Our goal, with the help of people like you, is to fill that net full of canned goods, and non-perishable food items to be donated.

Those affected by hunger are closer than you think.

Our holiday initiative to Fill the Net, has been running for over a decade. Part of why it's so important is when we look at your community. In Illinois, 1,052,040 people are facing hunger, and 323,740 of those people are children. That is a staggeringly scary statistic that we are trying to change. To feed every single one of these people it would require over 500 million dollars.

With the amount of people going hungry that high, it's no exaggeration to say that this could happen to not only anyone, but someone you know. No one wants to be wondering when their next meal will be, and if you're in a position to do so, then we encourage you to stop your local Canlan Sports and drop off whatever you can. Every donation helps.

Calling all ASHL teams, we're giving back when you give back.

To add a little incentive to the entire initiative, we decided to turn it into a contest! If you play on an ASHL team then take a photo with your teammates while you are donating food and dropping food off to Fill The Net. Send us that photo here on Instagram, and you'll be entered in for a chance to win a $250 Wild Wing Team Party! Start donating now because the winner will be announced before the end of the year.

Be an advocate for change, and help us make sure no one goes hungry this holiday season, or ever.

