CANN GLOBAL LIMITED

(CGB)
End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 11/24
0.005 AUD   0.00%
02:29aCANN GLOBAL : AGM Update
PU
10/30CANN GLOBAL : Notice of Annual General Meeting/Proxy Form
PU
10/29CANN GLOBAL : Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report
PU
Cann Global : AGM Update

11/25/2020 | 02:29am EST
ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

25 NOVEMBER 2020

2020 AGM UPDATE

Cann Global Ltd (ASX:CGB, Company) provides further details in relation to the Company's 2020 Annual General Meeting (AGM), which will be held on 30 November 2020 at 12.00 pm AEDT at Level 21, 133 Castlereagh Street, Sydney NSW 2000 - Australia.

WEBINAR REGISTRATION

Further to the Company's previous notiﬁcations, CGB is providing Shareholders with an online Zoom Webinar facility, should they wish to view and hear the Meeting despite not being physically present.

Shareholders wishing to do so may register in advance for the Webinar at:

https : // zoom.us / webinar / register / WN_iQVsCSAWR8Ch2r5lUyBrCg

After registering you will receive a conﬁrmation email containing information on how to join. Registrations will close at 5pm AEDT on Friday 27 November 2020.

COVID-19 NOTIFICATION

As previously stated, the Company plans to physically hold the Meeting at the above venue, but will take precautionary measures to manage the health and safety of shareholders, employees and other interested parties. Australian Governments have implemented a number of restrictions and guidelines including in relation to travel, public gatherings and social distancing, which are regularly being reviewed and subject to change. Accordingly, to the extent possible, the Directors and management do not intend to attend the Meeting in person, but to participate via online or telephone facilities.

Given the present circumstances, the Company again encourages all shareholders to submit their votes by proxy (in accordance with the procedures set out in the Notice of Meeting) and not to attend the Meeting in person. The Company will implement applicable Australian and New South Wales government guidelines and restrictions for COVID-19 at the Meeting, which may prevent some Shareholders f rom attending the Meeting in person.

Cann Global Limited - ABN 18 124 873 507

Level 21, 133 Castlereagh Street, Sydney NSW 2000 - Australia

Telephone: (02) 8379 1832

sfeldman@cannglobal.com.au

www.cannglobal.com.au

ABOUT CANN GLOBAL

Cann Global Limited (ASX:CGB) is a driving force in the hemp and medical Cannabis industries. Our strength comes f rom our team's core competencies and expertise, and our solid and strategic partnerships with experts in Australia, USA, Israel, Asia, Af rica and Canada. We are working under the relevant legislation to ensure that the future in Medical Cannabis and Natural Foods will allow medical practitioners, patients, and consumers to gain access to the right information, as well as the safest, most effective and sustainable products.

AUTHORITY AND CONTACT DETAILS

This announcement has been authorised for release by Sholom Feldman, Managing Director. For further information please contact Sholom Feldman, Managing Director, on +61 (0)2 8379 1832, or via emailsfeldman@cannglobal.com.au



Disclaimer

Cann Globa Limited published this content on 25 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 November 2020 07:28:01 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
