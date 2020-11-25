Cann Global : AGM Update

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

25 NOVEMBER 2020

2020 AGM UPDATE

Cann Global Ltd (ASX:CGB, Company) provides further details in relation to the Company's 2020 Annual General Meeting (AGM), which will be held on 30 November 2020 at 12.00 pm AEDT at Level 21, 133 Castlereagh Street, Sydney NSW 2000 - Australia.

WEBINAR REGISTRATION

Further to the Company's previous notiﬁcations, CGB is providing Shareholders with an online Zoom Webinar facility, should they wish to view and hear the Meeting despite not being physically present.

Shareholders wishing to do so may register in advance for the Webinar at:

https : // zoom.us / webinar / register / WN_iQVsCSAWR8Ch2r5lUyBrCg

After registering you will receive a conﬁrmation email containing information on how to join. Registrations will close at 5pm AEDT on Friday 27 November 2020.

COVID-19 NOTIFICATION

As previously stated, the Company plans to physically hold the Meeting at the above venue, but will take precautionary measures to manage the health and safety of shareholders, employees and other interested parties. Australian Governments have implemented a number of restrictions and guidelines including in relation to travel, public gatherings and social distancing, which are regularly being reviewed and subject to change. Accordingly, to the extent possible, the Directors and management do not intend to attend the Meeting in person, but to participate via online or telephone facilities.

Given the present circumstances, the Company again encourages all shareholders to submit their votes by proxy (in accordance with the procedures set out in the Notice of Meeting) and not to attend the Meeting in person. The Company will implement applicable Australian and New South Wales government guidelines and restrictions for COVID-19 at the Meeting, which may prevent some Shareholders f rom attending the Meeting in person.