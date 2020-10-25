Cann Global : CANNTAB PRODUCTS TO LAUNCH IN AUSTRALIA

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT
26 OCTOBER 2020
Cann Global will supply these products through its joint venture with Canntab to the CMOS Study with the aim to collect data about health-related outcomes from patients prescribed with these products.
Unlike clinical trials, an observational study only requires a very small investment and the company will receive revenue when a patient participating in the study purchases the CannTab product as prescribed by a Medical Practitioner.
Participation in this CMOS will provide early exposure of the product in Australia to both medical practitioners and patients. CMOS provides a first-of-its-kind opportunity to capture data from a broader range of Australian prescribers and patients than in existing studies.
Sholom Feldman, CGB's Managing Director says: "We are very excited to progress the launch of CannTab's innovative cannabis-based tablets in Australia which we expect will be very sought-after by Doctors who are looking to prescribe pharmaceutical grade medicinal Cannabis products to their patients. It is our understanding from discussions with medical professionals that it is easier for them to prescribe a uniform dosage tablet produced to pharmaceutical grade standards compared to unreliability of delivery methods used by other products already on the market, giving our product a solid competitive advantage."
PNINA FELDMAN
Executive Chair
ABOUT CANN GLOBAL
Cann Global Limited (ASX:CGB) is a driving force in the hemp and medical Cannabis industries. Our strength comes from our team's core competencies and expertise, and our solid and strategic partnerships with experts in Australia, USA, Israel, Asia, Africa and Canada. We are working under the relevant legislation to ensure that the future in medical Cannabis and Natural Foods will allow medical practitioners, patients, and consumers to gain access to the right information, as well as the safest, most effective and sustainable products.
AUTHORITY AND CONTACT DETAILS
This announcement has been authorised for release by Sholom D. Feldman, Managing Director. For further information please contact Sholom Feldman, Managing Director, on +61 (0)2 8379 1832, or via email sfeldman@cannglobal.com.au
Cann Global Limited - ABN 18 124 873 507
Level 21, 133 Castlereagh Street, Sydney NSW 2000 - Australia
Telephone: (02) 8379 1832
sfeldman@cannglobal.com.au
www.cannglobal.com.au