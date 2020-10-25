Cann Global : CANNTAB PRODUCTS TO LAUNCH IN AUSTRALIA

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

26 OCTOBER 2020

CANNTAB PRODUCTS TO LAUNCH IN AUSTRALIA

Cann Global Limited (ASX: CGB) (Cann Global or the Company) is pleased to announce the launch in Australia of the company's unique formulation of medical Cannabis tablets via its joint-venture partnership with Canntab Therapeutics Limited ("Canntab Therapeutics (CSE:PILL.CN) (OTCQB:CTABF) (FRA:TBF1.F").

Cann Global entered into a 50/50 Joint Venture with Canntab Therapeutics in January 2018 to bring their suite of hard pill cannabinoid formulations to Australia. For details on the Canntab products and the JV, please see the announcement made by the company at the time on the ASX:

https://www.asx.com.au/asx/statistics/displayAnnouncement.do?display=pdf&idsId=01939872

Canntab Therapeutics manufactures and distributes a suite of hard pill cannabinoid formulations in multiple doses and timed-release combinations. Canntab Therapeutics is already the leading innovator in cannabinoid and terpene blends in hard pill form for therapeutic applications in Canada.

Cann Global is pleased to confirm the import permit has been received and an initial order for these products has been made in order to release the products into the Australian market for the first time. Cann Global is importing 6 products out of the Canntab range for distribution to the Australian market. The range CGB is importing contains two THC products, two CBD only and two THC/CBD blends. The CBD products could also benefit from the TGA's proposed amendment to create a new Schedule 3 entry for cannabidiol (CBD) which will allow greater access to CBD products. The TGA released a notice of interim decision to amend the Poisons Standard for CBD on 9th September 2020. This amendment would allow Australian patients to purchase CBD products upon consultation with a pharmacist, without the need for a prescription. The TGA has announced 1 June 2021 as the proposed implementation date.

In Australia, the current path to patients is through the Special Access Scheme B (SAS-B) and Authorised prescriber schemes. Medcan holds a QLD wholesaling licence allowing distribution of Medicinal Cannabis products Australia wide and has a QLD Health and ODC approved facility with dedicated secure storage and dispatch capabilities. Medcan also has approved freight partners allowing Australia wide logistics, access to various networks of prescribing doctors and pharmacies Australia wide and an online purchasing portal allowing seamless transactions for pharmacies.

Cann Global is also pleased to announce it has entered into a Grant Agreement with Applied Cannabis Research ("ACR") to provide a grant to ACR to support the Cannabinoid Medicine Observational Study ("CMOS") on the hard pill cannabinoid formulations produced by Canntab. This is the largest observational study ever undertaken in Australia for Cannabinoid Medicine products. CMOS will collect data from 20,000 patients nationwide to assess the safety and efficacy of medicinal cannabis products.