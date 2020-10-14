Cann Global : Response to ASX Price and Volume Query

The Company is in compliance with the Listing Rules and, in particular, Listing Rule 3.1.

it is possible that the observed increase may also be representative of an improvement in investor sentiment towards

the Company has recently released its audited Annual Report demonstrating ongoing strong growth in revenues and gross profits as well as pleasing progress across the Company's divisions, notwithstanding which the CGB share price remained at historical lows. In this context, market participants may be considering the Company to be undervalued; and

The Company is not aware of any other explanation for the price change and increase in the volume of trading in the securities of the Company. The Company notes, however, that:

The Company is not aware of any information concerning it that has not been announced which, if known, could be an explanation for recent trading in the securities of the Company.

Cann Global Limited ('CGB'): Price and Volume Query

We note the change in the price of CGB's securities from an intraday low of $0.004 on Tuesday 13 October 2020 to an intraday high of $0.008 on Wednesday 14 October 2020.

We also note the significant increase in the volume of CGB's securities traded from Tuesday 13 October 2020 to Wednesday 14 October 2020.

Request for Information

In light of this, ASX asks CGB to respond separately to each of the following questions and requests for information:

Is CGB aware of any information concerning it that has not been announced to the market which, if known by some in the market, could explain the recent trading in its securities? If the answer to question 1 is "yes". Is CGB relying on Listing Rule 3.1A not to announce that information under Listing Rule 3.1? Please note that the recent trading in CGB's securities would suggest to ASX that such information may have ceased to be confidential and therefore CGB may no longer be able to rely on Listing Rule 3.1A. Accordingly, if the answer to this question is "yes", you need to contact us immediately to discuss the situation. Can an announcement be made immediately? Please note, if the answer to this question is "no", you need to contact us immediately to discuss requesting a trading halt (see below). If an announcement cannot be made immediately, why not and when is it expected that an announcement will be made? If the answer to question 1 is "no", is there any other explanation that CGB may have for the recent trading in its securities? Please confirm that CGB is complying with the Listing Rules and, in particular, Listing Rule 3.1. Please confirm that CGB's responses to the questions above have been authorised and approved under its published continuous disclosure policy or otherwise by its board or an officer of CGB with delegated authority from the board to respond to ASX on disclosure matters.

When and where to send your response

This request is made under Listing Rule 18.7. Your response is required as soon as reasonably possible and, in any event, by no later than 3:20 PM AWST today Wednesday, 14 October 2020. If we do not have your response by then, ASX will likely suspend trading in CGB's securities under Listing Rule 17.3. You should note that if the information requested by this letter is information required to be given to ASX under Listing Rule 3.1 and it does not fall within the exceptions mentioned in Listing Rule 3.1A, CGB's obligation is to disclose the information "immediately". This may require the information to be disclosed before the deadline set out in the previous paragraph.