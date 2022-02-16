Log in
    CAN   AU000000CAN2

CANN GROUP LIMITED

(CAN)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Australian Stock Exchange - 02/16 06:02:19 pm
0.275 AUD   +1.85%
05:44pCANN : investor presentation
PU
02/15Cann Group Begins Enrollment for Phase 3 Clinical Trial of Cannabidiol Drug
MT
02/14Cann Group Limited Announces Cann to Begin Recruitment for CBD Phase 3 Clinical Trial
CI
Cann : investor presentation

02/16/2022 | 05:44pm EST
For personal use only

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

17 February 2022

Investor presentation

17 February 2022 - As announced on 16 February 2022, Cann Group Limited (ASX: CAN) (Cann or the Company) will be presenting an investor update webinar and Q&A with CEO Peter Crock, COO Shane Duncan and CFO Deborah Ambrosini.

The webinar will be held on Friday 18 February 2022 at 9:30am (Melbourne time). A copy of the presentation for tomorrow's webinar is attached.

Anyone wishing to attend the seminar is invited to register at the following link:

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_gdICP_95RnGuNffegE0rYg

Cann Group Limited

Authorised for release by the Board of Directors of Cann Group Limited.

For all media enquiries please contact:

Matthew Wright

NWR Communications +61 451 896 420 matt@nwrcommunications.com.au

For all other information please contact:

Peter Crock

Clive Fanning

CEO

Head of Investor Relations

Cann Group Limited

Cann Group Limited

+61 3 9095 7088

+61 3 9095 7088

contact@canngrouplimited.com

clive.fanning@canngrouplimited.com

About Cann Group

Cann Group Limited (ABN 25 603 949 739) is building a world-class business focused on breeding, cultivating, manufacturing and supplying medicinal cannabis for sale and use within Australia and for approved overseas export markets. Cann also owns Satipharm, a Europe-based business exclusively licensed to manufacture, develop and market a proprietary delivery system for cannabinoids. Cann has established research, cultivation and GMP manufacturing facilities in Melbourne and is developing a state-of-the-art cultivation and manufacturing facility near Mildura, Victoria. Cann Group has established a leading position in plant genetics, breeding, extraction, analysis and production techniques required to facilitate the supply of medicinal cannabis for a range of diseases and medical conditions. The Company is commercialising a range of imported and locally sourced and manufactured medicinal cannabis products.

Learn more at: www.canngrouplimited.com| www.satipharm.com

Cann Group Limited (ACN 603 949 739)

4 Research Avenue, Bundoora, VIC 3083 Australia Ph: +61 3 9095 7088

For personal use only

HALF YEAR 2022

UPDATE

February 2022

Cann Group Limited

ABN 25 603 949 739

For personal use only

DISCLAIMER | IMPORTANT NOTICE

This presentation (Presentation) has been prepared by Cann Group Limited (ABN 25 603 949 739) (Cann).

Summary information

This Presentation contains summary information about Cann and its activities which is current as at the date of this Presentation. The information provided in this Presentation pertaining to Cann and its business assets, strategy and operations is for general informational purposes only.

Future performance

This Presentation contains certain 'forward looking statements', including but not limited to projections, guidance on future revenues and other potential synergies and estimates about the future performance of Cann. Forward looking statements can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as, 'expect', 'anticipate', 'likely', 'intend', 'should', 'could', 'may', 'predict', 'plan', 'propose', 'will', 'believe', 'forecast', 'estimate', 'target' 'outlook', 'guidance', 'potential' and other similar expressions within the meaning of securities laws of applicable jurisdictions.

The forward-looking statements contained in this Presentation are not guarantees or predictions of future performance and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of Cann, and may involve significant elements of subjective judgement and assumptions as to future events which may or may not be correct. No representation, warranty or assurance (express or implied) is given or made in relation to any forward-looking statement by any person (including Cann). There can be no assurance that actual outcomes will not differ materially from these forward-looking statements. A number of important factors could cause actual results or performance to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are based on information available to Cann as at the date of this Presentation.

Except as required by law or regulation (including the ASX Listing Rules), Cann undertakes no obligation to provide any additional or updated information whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. Indications of, and guidance or outlook on, future earnings or financial position or performance are also forward-looking statements.

Past performance

Investors should note that past performance, including any historical information in this Presentation cannot be relied upon as an indicator of (and provides no guidance as to) future Cann performance including future share price performance.

All rights reserved

Copyright in this Presentation (including in any photographs) is the property of or is licensed to Cann and is protected under copyright laws. No part of this Presentation may be reproduced, distributed, or transmitted in any form or by any means, including photocopying, recording, or other electronic or mechanical methods, without the prior written permission of the Company, except in the case of brief quotations embodied in critical reviews and certain other non-commercial uses permitted by copyright law.

For personal use only

AGENDA

  1. Financial results
  2. Commercial operations
  3. Mildura facility
  4. Regulatory progress
  5. Satipharm update
  6. Industry status
  7. Outlook for H2 2022
  8. Pillars of growth

For personal use only

FINANCIAL RESULTS

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Cann Group Ltd. published this content on 16 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 February 2022 22:43:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
