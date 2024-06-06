Item 3.01 Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard.

On May 31, 2024, Canna-Global Acquisition Corp (the "Company") received written notice (the "Nasdaq Letter") from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") indicating that the Company is delinquent in filing its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2024 (the "Form 10-Q"), which may serve as an additional basis for the delisting of the Company's securities from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC. The Company previously filed a Form 12b-25 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on May 14, 2024, disclosing that it was unable to file the Form 10-Q (the "Delinquent Filing") within the prescribed time period without unreasonable effort or expense. The Company is working diligently to compile the information required to be included in the Form 10-Q and expects to file no later than June 7, 2024.

The Nasdaq Letter provided that under Nasdaq rules, the Company now has 60 calendar days to submit a plan to regain compliance with respect to the Delinquent Filing. If Nasdaq accepts our plan, Nasdaq can grant an exception of up to 180 calendar days from the Delinquent Filing's due date, or until November 18, 2024, to regain compliance. In determining whether to accept our plan, Nasdaq will consider such things as the likelihood that the Delinquent Filing, along with any subsequent periodic filing that will be due, can be made within the 180 day period, the Company's past compliance history, the reasons for the late Filing, other corporate events that may occur within its review period, the Company's overall financial condition and its public disclosures.