Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. Cannabis Sativa, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CBDS   US13764T1051

CANNABIS SATIVA, INC.

(CBDS)
Delayed OTC Markets  -  02:17 2022-08-09 pm EDT
0.1051 USD   -4.28%
03:09pCANNABIS SATIVA : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership - Form 4
PU
08/08CANNABIS SATIVA : Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities - Form 8-K
PU
08/08CANNABIS SATIVA, INC. : Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cannabis Sativa : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership - Form 4

08/09/2022 | 03:09pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Ownership Submission
FORM 4
Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16, Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number:3235-0287Expires:January 31, 2005Estimated average burden hours per response...0.5
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *
HERR BRAD E
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
Cannabis Sativa, Inc. [CBDS] 		5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
__X__ Director _____ 10% Owner
_____ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below)
Chief Financial Officer /
(Last) (First) (Middle)
PO BOX 30417
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
(Street)
SPOKANE WA 99223
4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed(Month/Day/Year)
 6. Individual or Join/Group Filing(Check Applicable Line)
_X_ Form filed by One Reporting Person
___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
(City) (State) (Zip)
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1.Title of Security 2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 3. Transaction Code 4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V Amount (A) or (D) Price
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivate Security 2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security 3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 4. Transaction Code 5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date 7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security 8. Price of Derivative Security 9. Number of derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 10. Ownership Form of Derivative Security: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V (A) (D) Date Exercisable Expriation Date Title Amount or Number of Shares
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address Relationships
Director 10% Owner Officer Other
HERR BRAD E
PO BOX 30417

SPOKANE, WA99223 		X
Chief Financial Officer
Signatures
Brad E Herr 2022-08-09
**Signature of Reporting Person Date
Brad E Herr 2022-08-09
**Signature of Reporting Person Date
Explanation of Responses:
(*) If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).
(**) Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, See Instruction 6 for procedure.Potential persons who are to respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB number.

Disclaimer

Cannabis Sativa Inc. published this content on 09 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 August 2022 19:08:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CANNABIS SATIVA, INC.
03:09pCANNABIS SATIVA : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership - Form 4
PU
08/08CANNABIS SATIVA : Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities - Form 8-K
PU
08/08CANNABIS SATIVA, INC. : Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities (form 8-K)
AQ
06/22CANNABIS SATIVA : PrestoDoctor Expands Cannabis Telemedicine Service to Texas
PU
05/23CANNABIS SATIVA, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and ..
AQ
05/23Cannabis Sativa, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 20..
CI
04/14CANNABIS SATIVA, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and ..
AQ
04/14Cannabis Sativa, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 202..
CI
04/14Cannabis Sativa, Inc. Auditor Raises 'Going Concern' Doubt
CI
2021CANNABIS SATIVA, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and ..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1,84 M - -
Net income 2021 -2,45 M - -
Net Debt 2021 0,82 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -2,13x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 4,93 M 4,93 M -
EV / Sales 2020 6,93x
EV / Sales 2021 3,40x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 82,7%
Chart CANNABIS SATIVA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Cannabis Sativa, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
David M. Tobias President, Secretary & Director
Brad E. Herr Chief Financial Officer & Director
Trevor Reed Independent Director
Catherine J. Carroll Treasurer & Director
Robert N. Tankson Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CANNABIS SATIVA, INC.-38.31%5
JOHNSON & JOHNSON0.02%447 486
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY9.51%287 428
PFIZER, INC.-16.56%278 132
ROCHE HOLDING AG-16.68%273 741
ABBVIE INC.1.95%248 135