    NUGS   US13765M1099

CANNABIS STRATEGIC VENTURES

(NUGS)
Delayed OTC Markets  -  04/29 03:00:13 pm EDT
0.0227 USD   +4.40%
04/29CANNABIS STRATEGIC VENTURES : Supplemental Information
PU
2021CANNABIS STRATEGIC VENTURES INC. (OTC : NUGS) Expands Opportunities, Continues High-Margin Growth
GL
2021CANNABIS STRATEGIC VENTURES INC. (OTC : NUGS) Diversifying to Capture Increased Market Share
AQ
Cannabis Strategic Ventures : Supplemental Information

04/29/2022 | 11:05pm EDT
SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION AND DISCLOSURE STATEMENT

Period Ending April 29, 2022

Cannabis Strategic Ventures, Inc.

CUSIP: 13765M109 Trading Symbol: NUGS

On March 31st, 2022, the Board of Directors of the Company entered into a Term Sheet with a private individual ("Buyer") that discusses the terms of selling the Company's Downtown Los Angeles cannabis licenses to the Buyer.

In the terms, a $1,000,000 deposit will be used to secure the transaction and an additional $3,000,000 will be due at closing, equating to a total purchase price for the asset at $4,000,000.

If the transaction is complete, the Company may plan to use some of the proceeds of the sale for operational expenses, capital expenditures and growth capital.

At the time of this notice, the Definitive Purchase agreement is still being finalized and the transaction has not yet been closed.

By: /s/Pyng Soon

Director

Disclaimer

Cannabis Strategic Ventures published this content on 30 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 14,6 M - -
Net income 2021 -5,64 M - -
Net Debt 2021 21,3 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -4,74x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 8,15 M 8,15 M -
EV / Sales 2020 15,0x
EV / Sales 2021 3,31x
Nbr of Employees 30
Free-Float 100%
