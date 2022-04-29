Cannabis Strategic Ventures : Supplemental Information

SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION AND DISCLOSURE STATEMENT

Period Ending April 29, 2022

Cannabis Strategic Ventures, Inc.

CUSIP: 13765M109 Trading Symbol: NUGS

On March 31st, 2022, the Board of Directors of the Company entered into a Term Sheet with a private individual ("Buyer") that discusses the terms of selling the Company's Downtown Los Angeles cannabis licenses to the Buyer.

In the terms, a $1,000,000 deposit will be used to secure the transaction and an additional $3,000,000 will be due at closing, equating to a total purchase price for the asset at $4,000,000.

If the transaction is complete, the Company may plan to use some of the proceeds of the sale for operational expenses, capital expenditures and growth capital.

At the time of this notice, the Definitive Purchase agreement is still being finalized and the transaction has not yet been closed.

By: /s/Pyng Soon

Director