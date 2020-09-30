Investor Ideas Potcasts, Cannabis News and Stocks on the Move; Episode 473- Interview with Cannabis Suisse Corp. COO and President

Delta, British Columbia and Kelowna, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 30, 2020) - Investorideas.com, a global news source covering leading sectors including marijuana and hemp stocks and its potcast site, www.potcasts.ca release today's podcast edition ofcannabis news and stocks to watch plus insight from thought leaders and experts.

In today's podcast Investor Ideas interviews Alain Parrik, COO and President of Cannabis Suisse Corp. (OTC Pink: CSUI), where we discuss the company's operations during COVID-19, new product development plans, as well as their recent announcement regarding their online expansion plans including the upcoming launch of a new brand on Amazon.

Сannabis Suisse Corp. is developing its own line of products including hemp oil, hemp protein, hemp gummies and hemp hearts with all the appropriate certificates and licenses for sale on Amazon.

This news follows a recent announcement for online distribution of its cannabis and CBD products with uWeed from their retail outlets and online store (www.uweed.ch).

The expansion into online sales of hemp gives the company, headquartered in Switzerland, wider access and inroads into the US markets and legal environment for CBD products as it evolves.

Mr. Alain Parrik, COO & Director said, "Amazon is an important distribution outlet for us as we ramp up for expansion across multiple online retail platforms. Introducing a new line of hemp products paves the wave for additional products in the future."

Cannabis Suisse Corp. will be in compliance with Amazon rules and respects their position that CBD is currently banned on Amazon but hemp products are not.

The Company, as a registered manufacturer of both products will continue to use flowers with the highest concentration of CBD. For the new Amazon product line, oil will be squeezed from the seeds allowing Cannabis Suisse to use the whole plant in its production and benefit from it.

When asked about the last few months of business through COVID-19 leading up to their recent announcement of adding hemp based products to Amazon, Patrick commented, "The coronavirus pandemic and the quarantine imposed because of it have changed the habits of people around the world. People work, shop and plan differently. At first, the coronavirus seemed disruptive to business, but the demand for cannabis during quarantine is greater than ever before. Sales in the US were up 159% by mid-March, according to Headset. Sales of beverages with added cannabis increased by 14% and sales of edible products increased by 28%. The report also says that because the virus infects the respiratory systems, consumers choose to eat or drink cannabis rather than just smoke it."

Parrick continued, saying, "The recent outbreak of the coronavirus disease did not affect the company's operations. In fact, due to worrying about the health, and being forced to stay at home people started becoming more curious of the positive effects of CBD. This has lead to increase in demand of the CSUI products in Europe which is surely affecting the operations in a good way. Our Company was able to show its potential in quarantine Covid-19. Under the retail brand, Alpine Cannabis, new product lines have been released."

When asked to discuss in more detail their recent deal with Amazon, Parrick commented, "Amazon is a US company, the largest in the world among online market platforms. Currently it covers 34 product categories and supports individual retail sites for some countries. The platform offers international shipping for some goods as well. The number of platform users is constantly increasing, the company's capitalization is growing accordingly.

Cannabis Suisse Corp. believes such a solution is strategically beneficial to increase its revenue and brand awareness. Being a company headquartered in Switzerland, Cannabis Suisse Corp. gains even wider access to the US market, thus the implementation of this intention will have a significant effect on both the growth of the Company and the growth of income of its shareholders. It will also simplify the access of average consumers to the product. Realizing the quality of the product and feeling it on themselves, customers will build a trusting and long-term relationship with the Company, which may affect their desire to become a shareholder of Cannabis Suisse Corp. The Company, as a registered manufacturer of both products will continue to use flowers with the highest concentration of CBD. But for the new Amazon product line, oil will be squeezed from the seeds. In this way, Cannabis Suisse Corp. will be able to use the whole plant in its production and benefit from it."

When asked about the EU CBD and cannabis space right now, (more specifically Switzerland) Alain went on to discuss some of the many benefits as well as the larger issues facing the market so far and how CSUI has stood out in said market.

"The Swiss market has a few big competitors now, the rest are small farms with under 1,000 plants in production and mostly outdoor. The big farms have more than 20,000 plants as indoor growing and from 10 to 50 Acers of outdoor growing. During the indoor growing, it is very difficult to get the harvest in good quality so a lot of small farms were closed again in 2018 as it is not possible to make a profit with farms of 1000-3000 plants. We have growers with many years' experience for indoor grow and our result demonstrates it clearly, we make about 20-gram high-quality flowers heads per plant over an 8-week period. Our progress during this year is not remarkable, but there are some results we have already achieved. In January 2019 we got Grow Factory with facility for 1,700 plants, our possessions have expanded to two more rooms with 2,000 plants and we were running 3,700 plants in total. We have been expanding further since summer 2019 and have more than 5,000 plants now.

The biggest issue in Switzerland is to find a landlord for indoor grow who accepts CBD production. But our situation is unique, and we managed to rent the territory of 556.5 m2 and get approval for our 4000 m2 place which is planned to be available on December 1, 2020.

The prices on weed have been dumbing in Switzerland, so in order to get a part of the market we have to reduce the price and produce more weed. For the EU market we will make an additional product line with dietary supplements, cosmetic, soft drinks etc.

In 2021 we will organize our working process involving first outdoor field to make 16,000 kg of raw material for our oil production."

When asked what investors should be looking for from CSUI as well as how the Swiss and EU cannabis space might change over the next year, Parrick commented, "There are coming big changes in the EU regulative connected with cannabis nowadays, but in some countries the healthcare department treats CBD only as a medical product and will not allow it as Diet Supplements or Food Supplies. So people can only buy CBD on the internet under their own responsibility. However, we managed to launch the import of CBD-vape oil and Sativa hemp flowers to EU as B2B and direct shops sales. Cannabis Suisse Corp. has forward-looking plans to expand outside Switzerland developing customized products. Some European countries like Germany, Denmark, Malta, Greece, and Italy discussed the possibility of creating a completely regulated cannabis market by 2028. Furthermore, Luxembourg intends to introduce a regulated market for adult use of cannabis by 2023.

Based on all of the above advantages of the Company's products, the situation in the European market and forthcoming amendments to the legislation, the Company's decision to launch new product lines and enter the EU market is more than an appropriate and timely one."

