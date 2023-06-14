Cannabix Technologies : 2023 Notice Of Annual General & Special Meeting & Information Circular

(pursuant to NI 51-102) and those non-registered (beneficial) holders (pursuant to NI 54-101) that have consented to allow their addresses to be provided to the Corporation ("NOBOs"). The Corporation does not intend to pay for intermediaries such as stockbrokers, securities dealers, banks, trust companies, trustees and their agents and nominees ("Intermediaries") to forward the Notice of Meeting and VIF to those beneficial Shareholders that have refused to allow their address to be provided to the Corporation ("OBOs"). Accordingly, OBOs will not receive the Notice of Meeting and VIF unless their respective Intermediaries assume the cost of forwarding such documents to them. Instead of mailing this Circular to Shareholders, the Corporation has posted the Circular on its website pursuant to the 'Notice and Access' procedures of NI 54-101. Shareholders may request a paper copy of this Circular be sent to them by contacting the Corporation as set out under 'Additional Information' at the end of this Circular.

The Corporation will not rely upon the use of 'stratification'. Stratification occurs when a reporting issuer utilizing Notice-and-Access Provisions provides a paper copy of the information circular with the notice to be provided to Shareholders as described above. In relation to the Meeting, all Shareholders will have received the required documentation under the Notice-and-Access Provisions and all documents required to vote in respect of all matters to be voted on at the Meeting. No Shareholder will receive a paper copy of the information circular from the Corporation or any intermediary unless such Shareholder specifically requests same.

The Corporation will deliver proxy-related materials to NOBOs directly with the assistance of its transfer agent, (TSX Trust Company). The Corporation will not pay intermediaries for delivery of proxy-related materials to OBOs.

Any Shareholder who wishes to receive a paper copy of this Circular must contact the Corporation at 501- 3292 Production Way, Burnaby, BC, V5A 4R4, telephone (1-604-551-7831). In order to ensure that a paper copy of the Circular can be delivered to a requesting Shareholder in time for such Shareholder to review the Circular and return a proxy or voting instruction form prior to the deadline for receipt of Proxies at 9 a.m. PST on July 26, 2023 (the "Proxy Cut-Off Time").

All Shareholders may call 1-604-551-7831 (collect calls accepted) in order to obtain additional information relating to the Notice-and-Access Provisions or to obtain a paper copy of the Circular, up to and including the date of the Meeting, including any adjournment of the Meeting.

Management Solicitation

The solicitation of proxies by management of the Company will be conducted by mail and may be supplemented by telephone or other personal contact and such solicitation will be made without special compensation granted to the directors, regular officers and employees of the Company. The Company does not reimburse shareholders, nominees or agents for costs incurred in obtaining, from the principals of such persons, authorization to execute forms of proxy, except that the Company has requested brokers and nominees who hold stock in their respective names to furnish this Information Circular and related proxy materials to their customers, and the Company will reimburse such brokers and nominees for their related out of pocket expenses. No solicitation will be made by specifically engaged employees or soliciting agents. The cost of solicitation will be borne by the Company.

No person has been authorized to give any information or to make any representation other than as contained in this Information Circular in connection with the solicitation of proxies. If given or made, such information or representations must not be relied upon as having been authorized by the Company. The delivery of this Information Circular shall not create, under any circumstances, any implication that there has been no change in the information set forth herein since the date of this Information Circular. This Information Circular does not constitute the solicitation of a proxy by anyone in any jurisdiction in which such solicitation is not authorized, or in which the person making such solicitation is not qualified to do so, or to anyone to whom it is unlawful to make such an offer of solicitation.