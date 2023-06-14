Cannabix Technologies : 2023 Notice Of Annual General & Special Meeting & Information Circular
Cannabix Technologies Inc.
501-3292 Production Way
Burnaby, British Columbia
V5A 4R4
NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
OF SHAREHOLDERS
TO BE HELD ON JULY 28, 2023
AND
INFORMATION CIRCULAR
DATED: June 13, 2023
CANNABIX TECHNOLOGIES INC.
501-3292 Production Way
Burnaby, British Columbia
V5A 4R4
Telephone: 604-551-7831
Facsimile: 604-676-2767
NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS
TO BE HELD ON JULY 28, 2023
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Annual General Meeting (the "Meeting") of shareholders of Cannabix Technologies Inc. (the "Company") will be held at located at 501 - 3292 Production Way, Burnaby, British Columbia, on July 28, 2023 at the hour of 9:00 a.m. (PST) for the following purposes:
to receive the audited financial statements of the Company for the year ended April 30, 2022.
to appoint Saturna Group Chartered Professional Accountants LLP as the auditors of the Company for the year ending April 30, 2023 and to authorize the board of directors to fix the remuneration payable thereto;
to set the number of directors of the Company for the ensuing year at five (5);
to elect, individually, Rajpaul Attariwala, Ravinder Mlait, Bryan Loree, Kulwant Malhi and Thomas Clarke as the directors of the Company to serve until the next annual general meeting of the shareholders;
to transact such other business as may properly come before the Meeting or any adjournment thereof.
The Corporation has elected to use the notice-and-access provisions under National Instrument 51-102 and National Instrument 54-101("Notice-and-Access Provisions") for this Meeting. Notice-and-Access Provisions are a set of rules developed by the Canadian Securities Administrators that allow a Company to reduce the volume of materials to be physically mailed to Shareholders by posting the Circular and any additional annual meeting materials online. Shareholders will still receive this Notice of Meeting and a form of proxy (or a Voting Instruction Form ("VIF")) and may choose to receive a hard copy of the Circular.
The matters to be considered at the Meeting are further described in the Corporation's information circular ("Circular"). The Circular, the form of Proxy, the audited financial statements of the Corporation for its fiscal year ended April 30, 2022, the report of the auditor thereon and the corresponding management discussion and analysis (together the "Proxy Materials"), are available on the Corporation's website at www.cannabixtechnologies.com or under the Corporation's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. Any Shareholder who wishes to receive a paper copy of the Circular, should contact the Corporation directly at 501 - 3292 Production Way, Burnaby, BC, V5A 4R4, telephone (604-551- 7831) at which number collect calls will be accepted, or by email request to info@cannabixtechnologies.com. As required under Notice-and-Access Provisions, Proxy Materials will be available for viewing for up to 1 year from the date of posting and a paper copy of the Circular can be requested at any time during this period.
The Corporation will not rely upon the use of 'stratification'. Stratification occurs when a reporting issuer utilizing Notice-and-Access Provisions provides a paper copy of its information circular with the notice to be provided to Shareholders as described above. In relation to the Meeting, all Shareholders will have
received the required documentation under the Notice-and-Access Provisions and all documents required to vote in respect of all matters to be voted on at the Meeting. No Shareholder will receive a paper copy of the Circular from the Corporation or any intermediary unless such Shareholder specifically requests one.
The accompanying Circular provides additional information relating to the matters to be dealt with at the Meeting and is deemed to form part of this Notice. Shareholders are advised to review the Information Circular before voting
The board of directors of the Company has fixed June 8, 2023 as the record date for the determination of shareholders entitled to notice of and to vote at the Meeting and at any adjournment or postponement thereof. Each registered shareholder at the close of business on that date is entitled to such notice and to vote at the Meeting in the circumstances set out in the accompanying Information Circular.
If you are a registered shareholder of the Company and unable to attend the Meeting in person, please complete, date and sign the accompanying form of proxy and deposit it with the Company at least 48 hours (excluding Saturdays, Sundays and holidays recognized in the Province of British Columbia) before the time and date of the Meeting or any adjournment or postponement thereof.
If you are a non-registered shareholder of the Company and received this Notice of Meeting and accompanying materials through a broker, a financial institution, a participant, a trustee or administrator of a self-administered retirement savings plan, retirement income fund, education savings plan or other similar self-administered savings or investment plan registered under the Income Tax Act (Canada), or a nominee of any of the foregoing that holds your security on your behalf (the "Intermediary"), please complete and return the materials in accordance with the instructions provided to you by your Intermediary.
DATED at Burnaby, British Columbia, June 13, 2023
By Order of the Board of
CANNABIX TECHNOLOGIES INC.
"Ravinder Mlait"
Ravinder Mlait
Chief Executive Officer and Director
PLEASE VOTE. YOUR VOTE IS IMPORTANT. WHETHER OR NOT YOU EXPECT TO ATTEND THE MEETING, PLEASE COMPLETE, SIGN AND DATE THE ENCLOSED PROXY FORM AND PROMPTLY RETURN IT IN THE ENVELOPE PROVIDED OR VOTE ONLINE AS PER THE INSTRUCTIONS PROVIDED.
INFORMATION CIRCULAR
June 13, 2023
501-3292 Production Way
Burnaby, British Columbia
V5A 4R4
Telephone: 604-551-7831
Facsimile: 604-676-2767
INFORMATION CIRCULAR
June 13, 2023
INTRODUCTION
This Information Circular accompanies the Notice of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Notice") and is furnished to the shareholders (the "Shareholders") holding common shares (the "Common Shares") in the capital of Cannabix Technologies Inc. (the "Company") in connection with the solicitation by the management of the Company of proxies to be voted at the annual general meeting (the "Meeting") of the Shareholders to be held at 9:00 a.m. on Friday, July 28, 2022 at 501 - 3292 Production Way, Burnaby, BC V5A 4R4 for the following purposes.
Date and Currency
The date of this Information Circular is June 13, 2023. Unless otherwise indicated, all dollar amounts referred to herein are in Canadian dollars.
PROXIES AND VOTING RIGHTS
Notice and Access
Notice-and-Access rules are provisions for the delivery of proxy-related materials to Shareholders found in section 9.1.1. of National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations ("NI 51-102"), in the case of registered Shareholders, and section 2.7.1 of National Instrument 54-101 - Communication with Beneficial Owners of Securities of a Reporting Issuer ("NI 54-101"), in the case of beneficial Shareholders ("Notice-and-Access Provisions"), which allow an issuer to deliver an information circular forming part of proxy-related materials to Shareholders via certain specified electronic means provided that the conditions of NI 51-102 and NI 54-101 are met.
Notice-and-Access Provisions allow reporting issuers, other than investment funds, to deliver proxy- related materials to registered holders and beneficial owners of securities by posting their proxy-related materials on a non-SEDAR website (usually the reporting issuer's website and sometimes the transfer agent's website) rather than by delivering the information circular by mail. Notice-and-Access Provisions can be used to deliver materials for both general and special meetings. Reporting issuers may still choose to continue to deliver such materials by mail, and beneficial owners are entitled to request delivery of a paper copy of the information circular at the reporting issuer's expense.
In order for the Corporation to utilize Notice-and-Access Provisions the Corporation must send a notice to Shareholders, including Non-Registered Holders, indicating that the proxy-related materials have been posted on a website and explaining how a Shareholder can access them or how they may obtain their own paper copy of those materials from the Corporation. This Circular has been posted in full on the Corporation's website at www.cannabixtechnolgies.com and copies are available under the Corporation's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.
The Corporation sent the Notice of Meeting and Proxy, but not this Circular, in accordance with requirements of the Canadian securities administrators (the "CSA") directly to its registered Shareholders
(pursuant to NI 51-102) and those non-registered (beneficial) holders (pursuant to NI 54-101) that have consented to allow their addresses to be provided to the Corporation ("NOBOs"). The Corporation does not intend to pay for intermediaries such as stockbrokers, securities dealers, banks, trust companies, trustees and their agents and nominees ("Intermediaries") to forward the Notice of Meeting and VIF to those beneficial Shareholders that have refused to allow their address to be provided to the Corporation ("OBOs"). Accordingly, OBOs will not receive the Notice of Meeting and VIF unless their respective Intermediaries assume the cost of forwarding such documents to them. Instead of mailing this Circular to Shareholders, the Corporation has posted the Circular on its website pursuant to the 'Notice and Access' procedures of NI 54-101. Shareholders may request a paper copy of this Circular be sent to them by contacting the Corporation as set out under 'Additional Information' at the end of this Circular.
The Corporation will not rely upon the use of 'stratification'. Stratification occurs when a reporting issuer utilizing Notice-and-Access Provisions provides a paper copy of the information circular with the notice to be provided to Shareholders as described above. In relation to the Meeting, all Shareholders will have received the required documentation under the Notice-and-Access Provisions and all documents required to vote in respect of all matters to be voted on at the Meeting. No Shareholder will receive a paper copy of the information circular from the Corporation or any intermediary unless such Shareholder specifically requests same.
The Corporation will deliver proxy-related materials to NOBOs directly with the assistance of its transfer agent, (TSX Trust Company). The Corporation will not pay intermediaries for delivery of proxy-related materials to OBOs.
Any Shareholder who wishes to receive a paper copy of this Circular must contact the Corporation at 501- 3292 Production Way, Burnaby, BC, V5A 4R4, telephone (1-604-551-7831). In order to ensure that a paper copy of the Circular can be delivered to a requesting Shareholder in time for such Shareholder to review the Circular and return a proxy or voting instruction form prior to the deadline for receipt of Proxies at 9 a.m. PST on July 26, 2023 (the "Proxy Cut-Off Time").
All Shareholders may call 1-604-551-7831 (collect calls accepted) in order to obtain additional information relating to the Notice-and-Access Provisions or to obtain a paper copy of the Circular, up to and including the date of the Meeting, including any adjournment of the Meeting.
Management Solicitation
The solicitation of proxies by management of the Company will be conducted by mail and may be supplemented by telephone or other personal contact and such solicitation will be made without special compensation granted to the directors, regular officers and employees of the Company. The Company does not reimburse shareholders, nominees or agents for costs incurred in obtaining, from the principals of such persons, authorization to execute forms of proxy, except that the Company has requested brokers and nominees who hold stock in their respective names to furnish this Information Circular and related proxy materials to their customers, and the Company will reimburse such brokers and nominees for their related out of pocket expenses. No solicitation will be made by specifically engaged employees or soliciting agents. The cost of solicitation will be borne by the Company.
No person has been authorized to give any information or to make any representation other than as contained in this Information Circular in connection with the solicitation of proxies. If given or made, such information or representations must not be relied upon as having been authorized by the Company. The delivery of this Information Circular shall not create, under any circumstances, any implication that there has been no change in the information set forth herein since the date of this Information Circular. This Information Circular does not constitute the solicitation of a proxy by anyone in any jurisdiction in which such solicitation is not authorized, or in which the person making such solicitation is not qualified to do so, or to anyone to whom it is unlawful to make such an offer of solicitation.
