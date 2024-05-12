Cannabix Technologies Inc.
501-3292 Production Way
Burnaby, British Columbia
V5A 4R4
NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL AND SPECIAL MEETING
OF SHAREHOLDERS
TO BE HELD ON JUNE 18, 2024
AND
INFORMATION CIRCULAR
DATED: May 10, 2024
NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL AND SPECIAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS
TO BE HELD ON June 18, 2024
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Annual General and Special Meeting (the "Meeting") of shareholders of Cannabix Technologies Inc. (the "Company") will be held at 900, 885 West Georgia St., Vancouver, B.C., V6C 3H1 on June 18, 2024 at the hour of 9:30 a.m. (PST) for the following purposes:
- to receive the audited financial statements of the Company for the year ended April 30, 2023, and the accompanying report of the auditors;
- to set the number of directors of the Company at five (5);
- to elect Rajpaul Attariwala, Ravinder Mlait, Bryan Loree, Phillp Olla and Thomas Clarke as the directors of the Company;
- to appoint Saturna Group Chartered Professional Accountants LLP as the auditors of the Company for the fiscal year ending April 30, 2024 and to authorize the board of directors (the "Board") of the Company to fix the remuneration to be paid to the auditors for the fiscal year ending April 30, 2024;
- to consider and, if thought fit, to pass an ordinary resolution (not including votes
attaching to securities beneficially owned by related persons (as such term is defined in National Instrument 45-105 - Prospectus Exemptions) to whom securities may be issued as compensation or under the Company's 2024 Stock Option Plan (the "Stock Option Plan") and the 2024 Restricted Share Unit Plan (the "RSU Plan"), to ratify, confirm and approve the adoption of the Stock Option Plan and the RSU Plan, as described in the accompanying management information circular (the "Circular") and the granting of up to 15% stock options and 5% restricted share units of the total issued and outstanding Common Shares under the Stock Option Plan and the RSU Plan, respectively; and
6. to transact such further or other business as may properly come before the Meeting or any adjournment thereof.
The accompanying Circular provides additional information relating to the matters to be dealt with at the Meeting and is supplemental to, and expressly made a part of, this notice of Meeting (the "Notice of Meeting").
The Company will utilize the notice‐and‐access model provided for under National Instrument 54‐101 ("Notice and Access") for the delivery of its Circular, the Company's audited financial statements and the Management's Discussion & Analysis for the financial year ended April 30, 2023 (collectively, the "Meeting Materials"), to its Shareholders in respect of the Meeting.
Under Notice and Access, instead of receiving paper copies of the Meeting Materials, Shareholders will be receiving a notice with information on how they may access the Meeting Materials electronically. However, Shareholders will receive a proxy or voting instruction form, as applicable, enabling them to
vote at the Meeting. The use of this alternative means of delivery is more environmentally friendly, as it will help reduce paper use and it will also reduce the Company's printing and mailing costs.
The Company will mail paper copies of the Meeting Materials to those registered and beneficial Shareholders who have previously elected to receive paper copies of the Company's Meeting Materials. All other Shareholders will receive a Notice and Access notification, which will contain information on how they may access the Meeting Materials electronically in advance of the Meeting.
The Board has fixed April 29, 2024 as the record date for the determination of shareholders entitled to notice of and to vote at the Meeting and at any adjournment or postponement thereof. Each registered shareholder at the close of business on that date is entitled to such notice and to vote at the Meeting in the circumstances set out in the accompanying Information Circular.
If you are a registered shareholder of the Company and unable to attend the Meeting in person, please complete, date and sign the accompanying form of proxy and deposit it with the Company at least 48 hours (excluding Saturdays, Sundays and holidays recognized in the Province of British Columbia) before the time and date of the Meeting or any adjournment or postponement thereof.
If you are a non-registered shareholder of the Company and received this Notice of Meeting and accompanying materials through a broker, a financial institution, a participant, a trustee or administrator of a self-administered retirement savings plan, retirement income fund, education savings plan or other similar self-administered savings or investment plan registered under the Income Tax Act (Canada), or a nominee of any of the foregoing that holds your security on your behalf (the "Intermediary"), please complete and return the materials in accordance with the instructions provided to you by your Intermediary.
DATED at Burnaby, British Columbia, May 10, 2024.
By Order of the Board of
CANNABIX TECHNOLOGIES INC.
"Ravinder Mlait"
Ravinder Mlait
Chief Executive Officer and Director
PLEASE VOTE. YOUR VOTE IS IMPORTANT. WHETHER OR NOT YOU EXPECT TO
ATTEND THE MEETING, PLEASE COMPLETE, SIGN AND DATE THE ENCLOSED PROXY FORM AND PROMPTLY RETURN IT IN THE ENVELOPE PROVIDED OR VOTE ONLINE AS PER THE INSTRUCTIONS PROVIDED.
INFORMATION CIRCULAR
May 10, 2024
INTRODUCTION
This information circular (the "Circular") accompanies the Notice of Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Notice") and is furnished to the shareholders (the "Shareholders") holding common shares (the "Common Shares") in the capital of Cannabix Technologies Inc. (the "Company") in connection with the solicitation by the management of the Company of proxies to be voted at the annual general and special meeting (the "Meeting") of the Shareholders to be held at 9:30 a.m. (Vancouver time) on Friday, June 18, 2024 at the offices of Clark Wilson LLP, 900 - 885 West Georgia St., Vancouver, British Columbia, V6C 3H1 or at any adjournment or postponement thereof.
Date and Currency
The date of this Circular is May 10, 2024. Unless otherwise indicated, all dollar amounts referred to herein are in Canadian dollars.
NOTICE AND ACCESS PROCESS
The Company will utilize the notice and access mode ("Notice and Access") provided for under amendments to National Instrument 54-101 for the delivery of the Circular, audited financial statements and management's discussion and analysis for the financial year ended April 30, 2023 (collectively, the "Circular and Financials") to Shareholders for the Meeting. The Company has adopted this alternative means of delivery in order to further its commitment to environmental sustainability and to reduce its printing and mailing costs.
Under Notice and Access, instead of receiving printed copies of the Circular and Financials, Shareholders receive a notice ("Notice and Access Notice") with information on the Meeting date, location and purpose, as well as information on how they may access the Circular and Financials electronically.
Shareholders with existing instructions on their account to receive printed materials and those Shareholders with addresses outside of Canada and the United States will receive a printed copy of the Circular and Financials with the Notice and Access Notice.
PROXIES AND VOTING RIGHTS
Management Solicitation
The solicitation of proxies by management of the Company will be conducted by mail and may be supplemented by telephone or other personal contact and such solicitation will be made without special compensation granted to the directors, regular officers and employees of the Company. The Company does not reimburse shareholders, nominees or agents for costs incurred in obtaining, from the principals
of such persons, authorization to execute forms of proxy, except that the Company has requested brokers and nominees who hold stock in their respective names to furnish this Circular and related proxy materials to their customers, and the Company will reimburse such brokers and nominees for their related out of pocket expenses. No solicitation will be made by specifically engaged employees or soliciting agents. The cost of solicitation will be borne by the Company.
No person has been authorized to give any information or to make any representation other than as contained in this Circular in connection with the solicitation of proxies. If given or made, such information or representations must not be relied upon as having been authorized by the Company. The delivery of this Circular shall not create, under any circumstances, any implication that there has been no change in the information set forth herein since the date of this Circular. This Circular does not constitute the solicitation of a proxy by anyone in any jurisdiction in which such solicitation is not authorized, or in which the person making such solicitation is not qualified to do so, or to anyone to whom it is unlawful to make such an offer of solicitation.
Appointment of Proxy
Registered Shareholders are entitled to vote at the Meeting. A Shareholder is entitled to one vote for each Common Share that such Shareholder holds on April 29, 2024 (the "Record Date") on the resolutions to be voted upon at the Meeting, and any other matter to come before the Meeting.
The persons named as proxyholders (the "Designated Persons") in the enclosed form of proxy are directors and/or officers of the Company.
A Shareholder has the right to appoint a person or corporation (who need not be a Shareholder) to attend and act for or on behalf of that Shareholder at the Meeting, other than the Designated Persons named in the enclosed form of proxy.
To exercise this right, the Shareholder may do so by striking out the printed names and inserting the name of such other person and, if desired, an alternate to such person, in the blank space provided in the form of proxy. Such Shareholder should notify the nominee of the appointment, obtain the nominee's consent to act as proxy and should provide instruction to the nominee on how the Shareholder's Shares should be voted. The nominee should bring personal identification to the Meeting.
In order to be voted, the completed form of proxy must be received by the Company's registrar and transfer agent, TSX Trust Company (the "Transfer Agent"), at its offices located at 301-100 Adelaide Street West, Toronto, ON M5H 4H1, or by the Company at the address set forth above, by mail or fax, at least 48 hours (excluding Saturdays, Sundays and holidays recognized in the Province of British Columbia) prior to the scheduled time of the Meeting, or any adjournment or postponement thereof. Alternatively, the completed form of proxy may be deposited with the Chairman of the Meeting on the day of the Meeting, or any adjournment or postponement thereof.
A proxy may not be valid unless it is dated and signed by the Shareholder who is giving it or by that Shareholder's attorney-in-fact duly authorized by that Shareholder in writing or, in the case of a corporation, dated and executed by a duly authorized officer, or attorney-in-fact, for the corporation. If a form of proxy is executed by an attorney-in-fact for an individual Shareholder or joint Shareholders or by an officer or attorney-in-fact for a corporate Shareholder, the instrument so empowering the officer or attorney-in-fact, as the case may be, or a notarially certified copy thereof, should accompany the form of proxy.
Revocation of Proxies
A Shareholder who has given a proxy may revoke it at anytime before it is exercised by an instrument in writing: (a) executed by that Shareholder or by that Shareholder's attorney-in-fact authorized in writing or, where the Shareholder is a corporation, by a duly authorized officer of, or attorney-in-fact for, the corporation; and (b) delivered either: (i) to the Company at the address set forth above, at any time up to and including the last business day preceding the day of the Meeting or, if adjourned or postponed, any reconvening thereof, (ii) to the Chairman of the Meeting prior to the vote on matters covered by the proxy on the day of the Meeting or, if adjourned or postponed, any reconvening thereof, or (iii) in any other manner provided by law.
Also, a proxy will automatically be revoked by either: (i) attendance at the Meeting and participation in a poll (ballot) by a Shareholder, or (ii) submission of a subsequent proxy in accordance with the foregoing procedures. A revocation of a proxy does not affect any matter on which a vote has been taken prior to any such revocation.
Voting of Common Shares and Proxies and Exercise of Discretion by Designated Persons
A Shareholder may indicate the manner in which the Designated Persons are to vote with respect to a matter to be voted upon at the Meeting by marking the appropriate space on the proxy. The Shares represented by a proxy will be voted or withheld from voting in accordance with the instructions of the Shareholder on any ballot that may be called for and if the Shareholder specifies a choice with respect to any matter to be acted upon, the Shares will be voted accordingly.
IF NO CHOICE IS SPECIFIED IN THE PROXY WITH RESPECT TO A MATTER TO BE ACTED UPON, THE PROXY CONFERS DISCRETIONARY AUTHORITY WITH RESPECT TO THAT MATTER UPON THE DESIGNATED PERSONS NAMED IN THE FORM OF PROXY. IT IS INTENDED THAT THE DESIGNATED PERSONS WILL VOTE THE SHARES REPRESENTED BY THE PROXY IN FAVOUR OF EACH MATTER IDENTIFIED IN THE PROXY.
The enclosed form of proxy confers discretionary authority upon the persons named therein with respect to other matters which may properly come before the Meeting, including any amendments or variations to any matters identified in the Notice. At the date of this Circular, management of the Company is not aware of any such amendments, variations or other matters to come before the Meeting.
In the case of abstentions from, or withholding of, the voting of the Common Shares on any matter, the Common Shares that are the subject of the abstention or withholding will be counted for the determination of a quorum, but will not be counted as affirmative or negative on the matter to be voted upon.
ADVICE TO BENEFICIAL SHAREHOLDERS
The information set out in this section is of significant importance to those Shareholders who do not hold Common Shares in their own name. Shareholders who do not hold their Common Shares in
their own name (referred to in this Circular as "Beneficial Shareholders") should note that only proxies deposited by Shareholders whose names appear on the records of the Company as the registered holders of Common Shares can be recognized and acted upon at the Meeting. If Common Shares are listed in an account statement provided by a broker, then in almost all cases those Common Shares will not be registered in the Beneficial Shareholder's name on the records of the Company. Such Common Shares will more likely be registered under the names of the Beneficial Shareholder's broker or an agent of that broker. In the United States, the vast majority of such Common Shares are registered under the name of Cede & Co. as nominee for The Depository Trust Company (which acts as depositary for many U.S. brokerage firms and custodian banks), and in Canada, under the name of CDS & Co. (the registration name for The Canadian Depository for Securities Limited, which acts as nominee for many Canadian brokerage firms). Beneficial Shareholders should ensure that instructions respecting the voting of their Common Shares are communicated to the appropriate person well in advance of the Meeting.
The Company does not have access to the names of all Beneficial Shareholders. Applicable regulatory policy requires intermediaries/brokers to seek voting instructions from Beneficial Shareholders in advance of Shareholders' meetings. Every intermediary/broker has its own mailing procedures and provides its own return instructions to clients, which should be carefully followed by Beneficial Shareholders in order to ensure that their Common Shares are voted at the Meeting. The form of proxy supplied to a Beneficial Shareholder by his, her or its broker (or the agent of the broker) is similar to the form of proxy provided to registered Shareholders by the Company. However, its purpose is limited to instructing the registered Shareholder (the broker or agent of the broker) how to vote on behalf of the Beneficial Shareholder. The majority of brokers now delegate responsibility for obtaining instructions from clients to Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. ("Broadridge") in the United States and in Canada. Broadridge typically prepares a special voting instruction form, mails this form to the Beneficial Shareholders and asks for appropriate instructions regarding the voting of Common Shares to be voted at the Meeting. If Beneficial Shareholders receive the voting instruction forms from Broadridge, they are requested to complete and return the voting instruction forms to Broadridge by mail or facsimile. Alternatively, Beneficial Shareholders can call a toll-free number and access Broadridge's dedicated voting website (each as noted on the voting instruction form) to deliver their voting instructions and to vote the Common Shares held by them. Broadridge then tabulates the results of all instructions received and provides appropriate instructions respecting the voting of Common Shares to be represented at the Meeting. A Beneficial Shareholder receiving a Broadridge voting instruction form cannot use that form as a proxy to vote Common Shares directly at the Meeting - the voting instruction form must be returned to Broadridge well in advance of the Meeting in order to have the applicable Common Shares voted at the Meeting.
Although a Beneficial Shareholder may not be recognized directly at the Meeting for the purposes of voting Common Shares registered in the name of his, her or its broker (or agent of the broker), a Beneficial Shareholder may attend at the Meeting as proxyholder for the registered Shareholder and vote the Common Shares in that capacity. Beneficial Shareholders who wish to attend at the Meeting and indirectly vote their Common Shares as proxyholder for the registered Shareholder should enter their own names in the blank space on the instrument of proxy provided to them and return the same to their broker (or the broker's agent) in accordance with the instructions provided by such broker (or agent), well in advance of the Meeting.
Alternatively, a Beneficial Shareholder may request in writing that his, her or its broker send to the Beneficial Shareholder a legal proxy which would enable the Beneficial Shareholder to attend at the Meeting and vote his, her or its Common Shares.
Beneficial Shareholders consist of non-objecting beneficial owners and objecting beneficial owners. A non-objecting beneficial owner is a beneficial owner of securities that has provided instructions to an intermediary holding the securities in an account on behalf of the beneficial owner that the beneficial owner does not object, for that account, to the intermediary disclosing ownership information about the beneficial owner under National Instrument 54-101 - Communication with Beneficial Owners of Securities of a Reporting Issuer ("NI 54-101") of the Canadian Securities Administrators. An objecting beneficial owner means a beneficial owner of securities that has provided instructions to an intermediary holding the securities in an account on behalf of the beneficial owner that the beneficial owner objects, for that account, to the intermediary disclosing ownership information about the beneficial owner under NI 54-101.
The Company is sending proxy-related materials indirectly to non-objecting beneficial owners of the Common Shares. The Company will not pay for the delivery of proxy-related materials to objecting beneficial owners of the Common Shares under NI 54-101 and Form 54-107F1 - Request for Voting Instructions Made by Intermediary. The objecting beneficial owners of the Common Shares will not receive the materials unless their intermediary assumes the costs of delivery.
All references to Shareholders in this Circular are to registered Shareholders, unless specifically stated otherwise.
The Company is sending proxy-related materials indirectly to non-objecting beneficial owners of the Common Shares using Notice and Access.
VOTING SECURITIES AND PRINCIPAL HOLDERS OF VOTING SECURITIES
The Company is authorized to issue an unlimited number of Common Shares without par value and an unlimited number of preferred shares without par value. As of the Record Date, determined by the Board to be the close of business on April 29, 2024, a total of 114,144,104 Common Shares were issued and outstanding and no preferred shares were issued and outstanding. Each Common Share carries the right to one vote at the Meeting.
Only registered Shareholders as of the Record Date are entitled to receive notice of, and to attend and vote at, the Meeting or any adjournment or postponement of the Meeting.
To the knowledge of the Company's directors and executive officers, no person or company beneficially owns, directly or indirectly, or exercises control or direction over, Common Shares carrying more than 10% of the voting rights attached to the outstanding Common Shares of the Company, other than as set forth below:
Name of
Number of
Percentage of Outstanding
Shareholder
Common Shares Owned
Common Shares(1)
CDS & Co. (2)
91,986,961
80.58%
Cede & Co. (3)
18,596,788
16.29%
- Based on 114,144,104 Common Shares issued and outstanding as of April 29, 2024. The Company believes that all persons hold legal title and the Company has no knowledge of actual Common Share ownership.
(2)
(3)
Management of the Company is unaware of the beneficial Shareholders of the Common Shares registered in the name of CDS & Co. CDS & Co., the registration name for The Canadian Depository for Securities, acts as nominee for many Canadian brokerage firms.
Cede and Co., Depository Trust Company.
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
The audited financial statements of the Company for the fiscal year ended April 30, 2023, together with the auditor's report thereon, will be presented to the Shareholders at the Meeting. The Company's financial statements and management discussion and analysis are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca
NUMBER OF DIRECTORS
At the Meeting, Shareholders will be asked to pass an ordinary resolution to set the number of directors of the Company at five (5). An ordinary resolution needs to be passed by a simple majority of the votes cast by the Shareholders present in person or represented by proxy and entitled to vote at the Meeting.
Management of the Company recommends the approval of setting the number of directors of the Company at five (5).
ELECTION OF DIRECTORS
At present, the directors of the Company are elected at each annual general meeting and hold office until the next annual general meeting, or until their successors are duly elected or appointed in accordance with the Company's Articles or until such director's earlier death, resignation or removal. The Company's current Board consists of Rajpaul Attariwala, Ravinder Mlait, Phillip Olla, Bryan Loree, and Thomas Clarke.
Management of the Company proposes to nominate all of the current directors, as further described in the table below, for election by the Shareholders as directors of the Company to hold office until the next annual meeting. Information concerning such persons, as furnished by the individual directors, is as follows:
Name
Principal Occupation
Periods during
Number of
Province/State
Business or Employment
which
Common Shares
Country of Residence and
for Last Five Years(1)
Nominee has
Owned(1)
Position(s)
Served
with the Company(1)
as a Director
Ravinder Mlait, MBA(2)
Chief Executive Officer of Max Power
April 5, 2011 to
3,243,500(4)
B.C., Canada
Mining Corp (CSE), from March 8, 2021 to
present
Chief Executive Officer and
Present, Chief Executive Officer of Torino
Power Solutions Inc. (CSE), from February
Director
27, 2015 to June 4, 2020. Director of
Galloper Gold Corp (CSE) from October
2021 to present. From June 2020 to
December 2020, Director of Liquid Avatar
Technologies Inc. October 2016 to January
2019: Chief Executive Officer and Director,
Micron Waste Technologies Inc. (CSE).
Bryan Loree, BA, CMA(2)
Chief Financial Officer of Max Power
April 5, 2011 to
4,210,000(5)
B.C., Canada
Mining Corp. (CSE), from March 8, 2021 to
present
Chief Financial Officer, Secretary
Present, Chief Financial Officer of Galloper
Gold Corp. (CSE) from October 6, 2021 to
and Director
present, Chief Financial Officer of TGS
Esports Inc. (TSX-V), from 2018 to October
2022.
Name
Principal Occupation
Periods during
Number of
Province/State
Business or Employment
which
Common Shares
Country of Residence and
for Last Five Years(1)
Nominee has
Owned(1)
Position(s)
Served
with the Company(1)
as a Director
Phillip Olla, PhD.
Associate professor at University of Detroit
March 22, 2024
Nil(6)
MI, USA
Mercy from 2022 to present. CEO of
to present
Director
Audacia Bioscience (Private) from 2017 to
2022.
Rajpaul Attariwala, PhD. (3)
January 2016- present, Director of Algernon
February 17,
2,140,703(7)
B.C., Canada
Pharmaceuticals Inc. listed on CSE; Principal
2015 to present
Director
at AIM Medical Imaging, a private medical
services company.
Thomas Clarke(2) (3)
2023 to current: VP Exploration of Cross
March 4, 2013
Nil (8)
AB, Canada
River Ventures (CSE); 2019 to 2023: VP
to present
Director
Exploration and Director of Hawkmoon
Resources Corp. (CSE); 2014 to present:
Consulting Geologist for Pro Geo Geological
Consultants; 2013 to present: Director of
CSE listed Cannabix Technologies Inc.
(CSE); 2018 to 2019: Director of Blox Labs
Inc. (CSE) (renamed to Sire Bioscience);
2018 to 2019.
(1)
(2)
(3)
(4)
Information has been furnished by the respective nominees individually or retrieved from SEDI. Denotes a member of the Audit Committee of the Company.
Denotes an independent director.
Does not include the stock options held by Mr. Mlait. Mr. Mlait holds the following options to purchase common shares of the Company: (a) 450,000 common shares of the Company at $0.80 per share expiring on September 23, 2024
- 375,000 common shares of the Company at $0.50 per share expiring on May 11, 2025 (c) 500,000 common shares of the Company at $0.55 per share expiring on December 30, 2026 (d) 675,000 common shares of the Company at $0.35 per share expiring on October 3, 2028 (e) 625,000 common shares of the Company at $0.25 per share expiring on April 2, 2029.
- Does not include the stock options held by Mr. Loree. Mr. Loree holds the following options to purchase common shares of the Company: (a) 450,000 common shares of the Company at $0.80 per share expiring on September 23, 2024
- 375,000 common shares of the Company at $0.50 per share expiring on May 11, 2025 (c) 500,000 common shares of the Company at $0.55 per share expiring on December 30, 2026 (d) 675,000 common shares of the Company at $0.35 per share expiring on October 3, 2028 (e) 625,000 common shares of the Company at $0.25 per share expiring on April 2, 2029.
- Does not include the stock options held by Mr. Olla. Mr. Olla holds the following options to purchase common shares of the Company: 250,000 common shares of the Company at $0.25 per share expiring on April 2, 2029.
- Does not include the stock options held by Mr. Attariwala. Mr. Attariwala holds the following options to purchase common shares of the Company: (a) 450,000 common shares of the Company at $0.80 per share expiring on September 23, 2024 (b) 375,000 common shares of the Company at $0.50 per share expiring on May 11, 2025 (c) 500,000 common shares of the Company at $0.55 per share expiring on December 30, 2026 (d) 500,000 common shares of the Company at $0.35 per share expiring on October 3, 2028 (e) 625,000 common shares of the Company at $0.25 per share expiring on April 2, 2029.
- Does not include the stock options held by Mr. Clarke. Mr. Clarke holds the following options to purchase common shares of the Company: (a) 45,000 common shares of the Company at $0.80 per share expiring on September 23, 2024
- 80,000 common shares of the Company at $0.55 per share expiring on December 30, 2026 (c) 75,000 common shares of the Company at $0.35 per share expiring on October 3, 2028 (d) 100,000 common shares of the Company at $0.25 per share expiring on April 2, 2029.
Management does not contemplate that any of its nominees will be unable to serve as directors. If any vacancies occur in the nominees listed above before the Meeting, then the Designated Persons intend to
