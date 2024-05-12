- 2 -

of such persons, authorization to execute forms of proxy, except that the Company has requested brokers and nominees who hold stock in their respective names to furnish this Circular and related proxy materials to their customers, and the Company will reimburse such brokers and nominees for their related out of pocket expenses. No solicitation will be made by specifically engaged employees or soliciting agents. The cost of solicitation will be borne by the Company.

No person has been authorized to give any information or to make any representation other than as contained in this Circular in connection with the solicitation of proxies. If given or made, such information or representations must not be relied upon as having been authorized by the Company. The delivery of this Circular shall not create, under any circumstances, any implication that there has been no change in the information set forth herein since the date of this Circular. This Circular does not constitute the solicitation of a proxy by anyone in any jurisdiction in which such solicitation is not authorized, or in which the person making such solicitation is not qualified to do so, or to anyone to whom it is unlawful to make such an offer of solicitation.

Appointment of Proxy

Registered Shareholders are entitled to vote at the Meeting. A Shareholder is entitled to one vote for each Common Share that such Shareholder holds on April 29, 2024 (the "Record Date") on the resolutions to be voted upon at the Meeting, and any other matter to come before the Meeting.

The persons named as proxyholders (the "Designated Persons") in the enclosed form of proxy are directors and/or officers of the Company.

A Shareholder has the right to appoint a person or corporation (who need not be a Shareholder) to attend and act for or on behalf of that Shareholder at the Meeting, other than the Designated Persons named in the enclosed form of proxy.

To exercise this right, the Shareholder may do so by striking out the printed names and inserting the name of such other person and, if desired, an alternate to such person, in the blank space provided in the form of proxy. Such Shareholder should notify the nominee of the appointment, obtain the nominee's consent to act as proxy and should provide instruction to the nominee on how the Shareholder's Shares should be voted. The nominee should bring personal identification to the Meeting.

In order to be voted, the completed form of proxy must be received by the Company's registrar and transfer agent, TSX Trust Company (the "Transfer Agent"), at its offices located at 301-100 Adelaide Street West, Toronto, ON M5H 4H1, or by the Company at the address set forth above, by mail or fax, at least 48 hours (excluding Saturdays, Sundays and holidays recognized in the Province of British Columbia) prior to the scheduled time of the Meeting, or any adjournment or postponement thereof. Alternatively, the completed form of proxy may be deposited with the Chairman of the Meeting on the day of the Meeting, or any adjournment or postponement thereof.

A proxy may not be valid unless it is dated and signed by the Shareholder who is giving it or by that Shareholder's attorney-in-fact duly authorized by that Shareholder in writing or, in the case of a corporation, dated and executed by a duly authorized officer, or attorney-in-fact, for the corporation. If a form of proxy is executed by an attorney-in-fact for an individual Shareholder or joint Shareholders or by an officer or attorney-in-fact for a corporate Shareholder, the instrument so empowering the officer or attorney-in-fact, as the case may be, or a notarially certified copy thereof, should accompany the form of proxy.