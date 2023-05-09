Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Cannae Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CNNE   US13765N1072

CANNAE HOLDINGS, INC.

(CNNE)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-05-09 pm EDT
18.26 USD   -0.27%
05:56pCannae : 2023 Q1 Corporate Liquidity – May 9, 2023
PU
04:47pCannae : 2023 Q1 Letter to Shareholders
PU
04:31pCannae Holdings, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2023 Financial Results
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cannae : 2023 Q1 Corporate Liquidity – May 9, 2023

05/09/2023 | 05:56pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CORPORATE LIQUIDITY

May 9,

March 31,

December 31,

Liquidity

2023

2023

2022

Holding company cash and short-term investments

$

258.7

$274.4

$266.7

Capacity under RBC margin loan (1)

250.0

Capacity under FNF revolver (2)

--

Total Gross Liquidity

$

508.7

Committed Capital and Short-Term Cash Commitments

Timing

Black Knight Football and Entertainment, LP

Q3 '23

40.3

Net

$

468.4

Corporate Debt Outstanding

Size

Interest Rate

Maturity

RBC margin loan

$500.0

(1)

3 Mo. Adj SOFR + 3.575%

Nov-23

$

-

FNF revolver

$84.7

(2)

1 Mo. Adj SOFR +4.500%

Nov-25

84.7

Total Corporate Debt Outstanding

$

84.7

  1. Margin loan base capacity is $250M with accordion feature to $500M
  2. No further draws available

Disclaimer

Cannae Holdings Inc. published this content on 09 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 May 2023 21:53:47 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about CANNAE HOLDINGS, INC.
05:56pCannae : 2023 Q1 Corporate Liquidity – May 9, 2023
PU
04:47pCannae : 2023 Q1 Letter to Shareholders
PU
04:31pCannae Holdings, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2023 Financial Results
BU
04:15pCannae Holdings, Inc. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statement..
AQ
04/28Cannae : Corporate Liquidity – April 2023
PU
04/28Cannae : Sum of the Parts – April 2023
PU
04/25Cannae Holdings, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2023 Earnings Release Date and Conference..
BU
04/19RBC Trims Price Target on Cannae Holdings to $32 From $34, Maintains Outperform Rating
MT
03/31Cannae : Corporate Liquidity – March 2023
PU
03/31Cannae : SOTP Table - 03.31.23
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CANNAE HOLDINGS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 665 M - -
Net income 2023 27,9 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 50,7x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 1 400 M 1 400 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,11x
Capi. / Sales 2024 2,03x
Nbr of Employees 11 988
Free-Float 78,4%
Chart CANNAE HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Cannae Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CANNAE HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 18,26 $
Average target price 37,00 $
Spread / Average Target 103%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Richard N. Massey Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ryan R. Caswell President
Bryan D. Coy Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
William Patrick Foley Non-Executive Chairman
James B. Stallings Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CANNAE HOLDINGS, INC.-11.33%1 400
INVESTOR AB (PUBL)14.52%66 380
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED14.83%26 255
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT SA8.13%12 341
LIFCO AB (PUBL)35.17%10 534
KOÇ HOLDING A.S.-3.70%10 477
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer