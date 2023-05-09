|
Cannae : 2023 Q1 Corporate Liquidity – May 9, 2023
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
May 9,
|
|
|
March 31,
|
|
December 31,
|
Liquidity
|
|
|
|
|
2023
|
2023
|
2022
|
Holding company cash and short-term investments
|
|
$
|
258.7
|
|
|
$274.4
|
|
$266.7
|
Capacity under RBC margin loan (1)
|
|
|
|
|
|
250.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
Capacity under FNF revolver (2)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
--
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Gross Liquidity
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
508.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
Committed Capital and Short-Term Cash Commitments
|
Timing
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Black Knight Football and Entertainment, LP
|
|
Q3 '23
|
|
|
40.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
468.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
Corporate Debt Outstanding
|
Size
|
|
Interest Rate
|
Maturity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
RBC margin loan
|
$500.0
|
(1)
|
3 Mo. Adj SOFR + 3.575%
|
Nov-23
|
$
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
FNF revolver
|
$84.7
|
(2)
|
1 Mo. Adj SOFR +4.500%
|
Nov-25
|
|
|
84.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Corporate Debt Outstanding
|
|
|
|
$
|
84.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
Margin loan base capacity is $250M with accordion feature to $500M
-
No further draws available
Disclaimer
Cannae Holdings Inc. published this content on 09 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 May 2023 21:53:47 UTC.
© Publicnow 2023
|
|All news about CANNAE HOLDINGS, INC.
|
|
|
|Analyst Recommendations on CANNAE HOLDINGS, INC.
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2023
|
665 M
-
-
|Net income 2023
|
27,9 M
-
-
|Net Debt 2023
|
-
-
-
|P/E ratio 2023
|50,7x
|Yield 2023
|-
|
|Capitalization
|
1 400 M
1 400 M
-
|Capi. / Sales 2023
|2,11x
|Capi. / Sales 2024
|2,03x
|Nbr of Employees
|11 988
|Free-Float
|78,4%
|
|Chart CANNAE HOLDINGS, INC.
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends CANNAE HOLDINGS, INC.
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bearish
|Bearish
|Neutral
Income Statement Evolution
|
|Mean consensus
|BUY
|Number of Analysts
|3
|Last Close Price
|18,26 $
|Average target price
|37,00 $
|Spread / Average Target
|103%