Cannae : Corporate Liquidity
CORPORATE LIQUIDITY AND DEBT
($ in millions)
December 30,
September 30,
December 31,
Liquidity
2022
2022
2021
Holding company cash
$266.7
$355.1
$48.1
Capacity under RBC margin loan
(1)
500.0
500.0
500.0
Capacity under FNF revolver
(2)
--
100.0
100.0
Total Gross Liquidity
$766.7
$955.1
$648.1
Committed Capital and Short-Term Cash Commitments
Timing
Black Knight Football and Entertainment, LP
22/23
73.6
(3)
Total Committed Capital and Short-Term Cash Commitments
73.6
Net
$693.1
Corporate Debt Outstanding
Size
Interest Rate
Maturity
RBC margin loan
$500.0
(1)
3 Mo. Adj SOFR + 3.575%
Nov-23
$
-
$
-
$
-
FNF revolver
$84.7
(2)
1 Mo. Adj SOFR +4.500%
Nov-25
84.7
-
-
Total Corporate Debt Outstanding
$
84.7
$
-
$
-
Margin loan base capacity is $250M with accordion feature to $500M
No capacity remaining as use of proceeds is restricted to repurchases of Cannae Shares held by FNF and Cannae has repurchased all CNNE shares previously held by FNF
Cannae's remaining commitment to BKFE will be funded in multiple installments from Q1 '23 to Q3 '23
Disclaimer
Cannae Holdings Inc. published this content on 30 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 December 2022 00:37:03 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
All news about CANNAE HOLDINGS, INC.
12/30 Cannae : Sum of the Parts
PU
12/30 Cannae : Corporate Liquidity
PU
12/13 Partnership Led by William P. Foley, II and Cannae Holdings, Inc. Announces Completion ..
BU
11/10 Oppenheimer Adjusts Cannae Holdings Price Target to $36 From $39, Maintains Outperform ..
MT
11/10 RBC Lifts Price Target on Cannae Holdings to $32 From $31, Maintains Outperform Rating
MT
11/09 Cannae Holdings Swings to Q3 Profit, Revenue Declines
MT
11/09 Cannae : Sum of the Parts
PU
11/09 Cannae : Corporate Liquidity
PU
11/09 Transcript : Cannae Holdings, Inc., Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Nov 09, 2022
CI
11/09 CANNAE HOLDINGS, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and ..
AQ
Analyst Recommendations on CANNAE HOLDINGS, INC.
Sales 2022
669 M
-
-
Net income 2022
-459 M
-
-
Net Debt 2022
-
-
-
P/E ratio 2022
-3,74x
Yield 2022
-
Capitalization
1 611 M
1 611 M
-
Capi. / Sales 2022
2,41x
Capi. / Sales 2023
2,39x
Nbr of Employees
12 938
Free-Float
79,1%
Chart CANNAE HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends CANNAE HOLDINGS, INC.
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Neutral Neutral
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
3
Last Close Price
20,65 $
Average target price
36,67 $
Spread / Average Target
77,6%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.