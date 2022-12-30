Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Cannae Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CNNE   US13765N1072

CANNAE HOLDINGS, INC.

(CNNE)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-12-30 pm EST
20.65 USD   +0.68%
12/30Cannae : Sum of the Parts
PU
12/30Cannae : Corporate Liquidity
PU
12/13Partnership Led by William P. Foley, II and Cannae Holdings, Inc. Announces Completion of the Acquisition of A.F.C. Bournemouth
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cannae : Corporate Liquidity

12/30/2022 | 07:38pm EST
CORPORATE LIQUIDITY AND DEBT

($ in millions)

December 30,

September 30,

December 31,

Liquidity

2022

2022

2021

Holding company cash

$266.7

$355.1

$48.1

Capacity under RBC margin loan (1)

500.0

500.0

500.0

Capacity under FNF revolver (2)

--

100.0

100.0

Total Gross Liquidity

$766.7

$955.1

$648.1

Committed Capital and Short-Term Cash Commitments

Timing

Black Knight Football and Entertainment, LP

22/23

73.6

(3)

Total Committed Capital and Short-Term Cash Commitments

73.6

Net

$693.1

Corporate Debt Outstanding

Size

Interest Rate

Maturity

RBC margin loan

$500.0

(1)

3 Mo. Adj SOFR + 3.575%

Nov-23

$

-

$

-

$

-

FNF revolver

$84.7

(2)

1 Mo. Adj SOFR +4.500%

Nov-25

84.7

-

-

Total Corporate Debt Outstanding

$

84.7

$

-

$

-

  1. Margin loan base capacity is $250M with accordion feature to $500M
  2. No capacity remaining as use of proceeds is restricted to repurchases of Cannae Shares held by FNF and Cannae has repurchased all CNNE shares previously held by FNF
  3. Cannae's remaining commitment to BKFE will be funded in multiple installments from Q1 '23 to Q3 '23

Disclaimer

Cannae Holdings Inc. published this content on 30 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 December 2022 00:37:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
