CORPORATE LIQUIDITY
Liquidity
Holding company cash and short-term investments Base capacity under margin loan (1)
March 28, 2024 $260.8 150.0
Total Gross Liquidity $410.8
Committed Capital and Short-Term Cash Commitments Tender Offer (2)
JANA investment
Total Committed Capital and Short-Term Cash Commitments Net Liquidity
Timing
next 30 days 200.0
next ~10 months 50.0
250.0 $160.8
December 31, 2023 $99.5
December 31, 2022 $266.7
Corporate Debt Outstanding Size Interest Rate
Margin loan FNF revolver
$500.0 (1) 3 Mo. Adj SOFR + 3.10%
$60.0 (3)
Total Corporate Debt Outstanding
Maturity
7.00%
Nov-25
Mar-27
$
- 59.7
$
59.7
1) Facility has an accordion feature to $500M
2) Excludes potential upsize of the tender offer by up to 2% of outstanding shares
3) No further draws available
