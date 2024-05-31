CORPORATE LIQUIDITY

May 31,

March 31,

December 31,

Liquidity

2024

2024

2022

Holding company cash and short-term investments

$47.9

$260.8

$266.7

Base capacity under margin loan

(1)

150.0

Total Gross Liquidity

$197.9

Committed Capital and Short-Term Cash Commitments

Timing

Investment in JANA Funds

next ~9 months

50.0

Declared dividends

Jun-24

7.5

Total Committed Capital and Short-Term Cash Commitments

57.5

Net Liquidity

$140.4

Corporate Debt Outstanding

Size

Interest Rate

Maturity

Margin loan

$500.0

(1)

3 Mo. Adj SOFR + 3.10%

Mar-27

$

-

FNF revolver

$60.0

(2)

7.00%

Nov-25

59.7

Total Corporate Debt Outstanding

$

59.7

  1. Facility has an accordion feature of up to $500M
  2. No further draws available

