Market Closed -
Nyse
04:00:02 2024-05-31 pm EDT
5-day change
1st Jan Change
18.18
USD
-0.33%
-6.34%
-6.82%
Cannae : Corporate Liquidity – May 2024
May 31, 2024 at 05:56 pm EDT
May 31,
March 31,
December 31,
Liquidity
2024
2024
2022
Holding company cash and short-term investments
$47.9
$260.8
$266.7
Base capacity under margin loan
(1)
150.0
Total Gross Liquidity
$197.9
Committed Capital and Short-Term Cash Commitments
Timing
Investment in JANA Funds
next ~9 months
50.0
Declared dividends
Jun-24
7.5
Total Committed Capital and Short-Term Cash Commitments
57.5
Net Liquidity
$140.4
Corporate Debt Outstanding
Size
Interest Rate
Maturity
Margin loan
$500.0
(1)
3 Mo. Adj SOFR + 3.10%
Mar-27
$
-
FNF revolver
$60.0
(2)
7.00%
Nov-25
59.7
Total Corporate Debt Outstanding
$
59.7
Facility has an accordion feature of up to $500M
No further draws available Attachments
Original Link
Original Document
Permalink
Disclaimer Cannae Holdings Inc. published this content on
31 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by
Public, unedited and unaltered, on
31 May 2024 21:55:05 UTC.
Cannae Holdings Insider Sold Shares Worth $499,074, According to a Recent SEC Filing
May. 29
MT
Cannae Holdings Q1 Loss Widens, Revenue Declines
May. 10
MT
Transcript : Cannae Holdings, Inc., Q1 2024 Earnings Call, May 09, 2024
May. 09
Tranche Update on Cannae Holdings, Inc.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on November 7, 2023.
May. 09
CI
Tranche Update on Cannae Holdings, Inc.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on August 5, 2022.
May. 09
CI
Cannae Holdings, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2024
May. 09
CI
Cannae Holdings, Inc. Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend, Payable on June 28, 2024
May. 09
CI
Cannae Holdings Insider Sold Shares Worth $588,900, According to a Recent SEC Filing
Apr. 18
MT
RBC Ups Price Target on Cannae to $29 From $26, Keeps Outperform Rating
Apr. 10
MT
Sector Update: Consumer Stocks Gain Pre-Bell Friday
Apr. 05
MT
Jobs Data Awaited as Exchange-Traded Funds, Equity Futures Rise Pre-Bell Friday
Apr. 05
MT
Cannae Holdings Purchases 9.7 Million Shares in Tender Offer for $222 Million
Apr. 04
MT
Tranche Update on Cannae Holdings, Inc.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on February 21, 2024.
Apr. 04
CI
Cannae Holdings to Purchase $222.2 Million Shares Under Modified Dutch Auction Tender Offer
Apr. 02
MT
Based on the preliminary result Cannae Holdings, Inc.'s Equity Buyback announced on February 21, 2024, has expired with 9,672,540 shares, representing 13.76% for $221.98 million.
Mar. 31
CI
Oppenheimer Adjusts Cannae Price Target to $27 From $25, Maintains Outperform Rating
Mar. 06
MT
Cannae Launches Tender Offer to Buy Up to $200 Million in Shares
Mar. 01
MT
Tranche Update on Cannae Holdings, Inc.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on November 7, 2023.
Feb. 29
CI
Tranche Update on Cannae Holdings, Inc.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on August 5, 2022.
Feb. 29
CI
Sector Update: Financial Stocks Rise Late Afternoon
Feb. 27
MT
Sector Update: Financial Stocks Mixed Tuesday Afternoon
Feb. 27
MT
Cannae Winding Down Management Services Agreement With Trasimene
Feb. 27
MT
Cannae Holdings Swings to Q4 Loss as Revenue Falls; Enters Partnership With Jana Partners
Feb. 22
MT
Transcript : Cannae Holdings, Inc., Q4 2023 Earnings Call, Feb 21, 2024
Feb. 21
Cannae Holdings, Inc. announces an Equity Buyback for $200 million worth of its shares.
Feb. 21
CI
Duration Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period Day Week
More charts
Cannae Holdings, Inc. is a diversified holding company, which is engaged in acquiring interests in operating companies and are actively engaged in managing and operating a core group of those companies. The Company operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, Cannae Holdings, LLC (Cannae LLC). Its segments include Restaurant Group, Dun & Bradstreet (D&B), Black Knight Football and Entertainment (BKFE), Alight, and Corporate and Other. Its Dun & Bradstreet segment offers business decisioning data and analytics and support its clientâs mission critical business operations by providing proprietary and curated data. Alight segment provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions. BKFE is focused on building a global network of world-class football clubs, players, and real estate assets that will produce operational synergies, accelerate player development. Restaurant Group segment consists of its operations of O'Charley's and 99 Restaurants.
More about the company
Last Close Price
18.18
USD
Average target price
28.67
USD
Spread / Average Target
+57.68% Consensus
+951% of historical
performance
More than 20 years
at your side
Our Experts
are here for you
OUR EXPERTS ARE HERE FOR YOU
Monday - Friday 9am-12pm / 2pm-6pm GMT + 1