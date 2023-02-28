Cannae : Corporate Liquidity – February 2023
($ in millions)
February 28,
December 31,
December 31,
Liquidity
2023
2022
2021
Holding company cash and short-term investments
$
273.1
$
266.7
$48.1
Capacity under RBC margin loan
(1)
500.0
500.0
500.0
Capacity under FNF revolver
(2)
--
--
100.0
Total Gross Liquidity
$
773.1
$
766.7
$648.1
Committed Capital and Short-Term Cash Commitments
Timing
Black Knight Football and Entertainment, LP
Q3 '23
40.3
Net
$
732.8
Corporate Debt Outstanding
Size
Interest Rate
Maturity
RBC margin loan
$500.0
(1)
3 Mo. Adj SOFR + 3.575%
Nov-23
$
-
$
-
$
-
FNF revolver
$84.7
(2)
1 Mo. Adj SOFR +4.500%
Nov-25
84.7
84.7
-
Total Corporate Debt Outstanding
$
84.7
$
84.7
$
-
Margin loan base capacity is $250M with accordion feature to $500M
No further draws available
