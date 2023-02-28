Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Cannae Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CNNE   US13765N1072

CANNAE HOLDINGS, INC.

(CNNE)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-02-28 pm EST
22.58 USD   +1.12%
Cannae : Corporate Liquidity – February 2023
PU
05:42pCannae : Sum of the Parts – February 2023
PU
02/27Cannae : Investor Presentation – February 2023
PU
Cannae : Corporate Liquidity – February 2023

02/28/2023 | 05:52pm EST
CORPORATE LIQUIDITY

($ in millions)

February 28,

December 31,

December 31,

Liquidity

2023

2022

2021

Holding company cash and short-term investments

$

273.1

$

266.7

$48.1

Capacity under RBC margin loan (1)

500.0

500.0

500.0

Capacity under FNF revolver (2)

--

--

100.0

Total Gross Liquidity

$

773.1

$

766.7

$648.1

Committed Capital and Short-Term Cash Commitments

Timing

Black Knight Football and Entertainment, LP

Q3 '23

40.3

Net

$

732.8

Corporate Debt Outstanding

Size

Interest Rate

Maturity

RBC margin loan

$500.0

(1)

3 Mo. Adj SOFR + 3.575%

Nov-23

$

-

$

-

$

-

FNF revolver

$84.7

(2)

1 Mo. Adj SOFR +4.500%

Nov-25

84.7

84.7

-

Total Corporate Debt Outstanding

$

84.7

$

84.7

$

-

  1. Margin loan base capacity is $250M with accordion feature to $500M
  2. No further draws available

Disclaimer

Cannae Holdings Inc. published this content on 28 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2023 22:51:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
