CORPORATE LIQUIDITY
Liquidity
June 30,
May 31,
December 31,
2023
2023
2022
Holding company cash and short-term investments
$154.2
$187.3
$266.7
Capacity under RBC margin loan (1)
150.0
Total Gross Liquidity
$304.2
Committed Capital and Short-Term Cash Commitments
Timing
Black Knight Football and Entertainment, LP
Jul-23
40.3
Net
$263.9
Corporate Debt Outstanding
Size
Interest Rate
Maturity
RBC margin loan
$500.0
(1)
3 Mo. Adj SOFR + 3.575%
Nov-23
$
-
FNF revolver
$84.7
(2)
1 Mo. Adj SOFR +4.500%
Nov-25
84.7
Total Corporate Debt Outstanding
$
84.7
- Cannae reduced the margin loan base capacity from $250M to $150M in June 2023. Facility has an accordion feature to $500M.
- No further draws available
