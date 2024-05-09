CANNAE HOLDINGS, INC. / FIRST QUARTER 2024 UPDATE

Black Knight Football

(Private)

Black Knight Football and Entertainment, LP ("Black Knight Football" or "BKFE"), a partnership led by our Chairman William P. Foley, II, is focused on building a global network of world-class football clubs, players, and real estate assets that will produce operational synergies, accelerate player development, and enable efficient player migration across BKFE's network of owned and operated clubs, while driving both strong on-field performance and financial results. Black Knight Football owns 100% of AFC Bournemouth (the "Cherries"), a football club competing in the highest level of the men's English football league system, the Premier League, and minority interests in FC Lorient (French Ligue 1) and Hibernian FC (Scottish Premiership). See www.afcb.co.uk for more information and updates on AFC Bournemouth.

AFC Bournemouth. As we approach the end of the first full season we have owned the club, AFC Bournemouth has exceeded both our expectations and the expectations of the football world at-large. At the time of our acquisition in December 2022 and prior to the 2023/2024 season, many football analysts predicted the Cherries would struggle to avoid relegation. With two matches remaining, the Cherries sit in 10th place out of 20 clubs in the Premier League following a 15th place finish in the prior campaign, and are guaranteed to play in the Premier League for the 2024/2025 season. Under Black Knight Football's ownership, AFC Bournemouth already has 48 points this season, the most points the Cherries have ever earned in the Premier League and well above last season's 39 point total. Andoni Iraola has been nominated twice for the Premier League manager of the month in the 2023/2024 season and won the award in March 2024, a testament to the significant achievements of the Cherries this season.

Construction of the Cherries new state-of-the-art training facility is expected to be completed within the next eight months and will uplift the club's facilities to be on par or better than the facilities of top clubs in the Premier League. With the completion of the training facility, we aim to accelerate the organic growth of the Cherries' talent pool by attracting top young talent to the developmental squad as well as provide a ground for the development squad to train alongside the first-team squad.

In preparation for the 2024/25 Premier League campaign, AFC Bournemouth announced that their pre-season training camp this coming summer will be held in Los Angeles, California. The playing squad will be travelling to the west coast of the United States on July 15th, and will be based primarily at Dignity Health Sports Park, the world-class training facilities of MLS team LA Galaxy. The tour sees the Cherries competing in their first two friendly matches of pre-season, including a match against Wrexham AFC on Saturday July 20, 2024, in Santa Barbara, California.

Group Updates. Black Knight Football continues its progress in building out its' multi-club model. We followed the 2022 acquisition of AFC Bournemouth with the acquisition of a minority interest in FC Lorient in early 2023, and in February 2024 BKFE entered into a strategic partnership and acquired a minority equity interest in The Hibernian Football Club Limited ("Hibernian FC" or the "Hibs"), a Scottish Premiership football club founded in 1875 and based in Edinburgh, Scotland. The Hibs are currently in 7th place with 42 points. Notably, Black Knight Football is the first multi-club ownership group approved by the Scottish FA.

FC Lorient sits in 17th place in Ligue 1 through 32 matches with 26 points, facing potential relegation with two matches remaining. However, the club is separated from the 16th place club by only 3 points.

The investment in Hibernian FC further advances Black Knight Football's multi-club ownership strategy and we're already hard at work executing on the synergies the multi-club model facilitates. In the January 2024 transfer window AFC Bournemouth loaned two players to the Hibs and both have benefited from invaluable playing time following the transfers as well as played a key role in the success of the Hibs. This follows the Cherries successful purchase of Dango Outtara and Romain Fairve from FC Lorient in 2023, both of whom are key contributors to the Cherries success in the 2023/2024 season.

As of May 8, 2024, Cannae has invested $162 Million, representing an approximate 47% ownership interest in BKFE.