This communication contains forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements regarding our expectations, hopes, intentions, or strategies regarding the future are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on management's beliefs, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management. Because such statements are based on expectations as to future financial and operating results and are not statements of fact, actual results may differ materially from those projected. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The risks and uncertainties which forward-looking statements are subject to include, but are not limited to, changes in general economic, business and political conditions, including changes in the financial markets and changes in macroeconomic conditions resulting from the outbreak of a pandemic or escalation of the current conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East; risks associated with the Investment Company Act of 1940; our potential inability to find suitable acquisition candidates, acquisitions in lines of business that will not necessarily be limited to our traditional areas of focus, or difficulties in integrating acquisitions; significant competition that our operating subsidiaries face; risks related to the externalization of certain of our management functions to an external manager; and other risks.

This presentation should be read in conjunction with the risks detailed in the "Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information," "Risk Factors" and other sections of the Cannae Holdings, Inc.'s ("Cannae") Forms 10-Q,10-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Statements and case studies contained herein relate to (i) Fidelity National Financial, Inc. ("FNF"), (ii) Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. ("FIS"), (iii) Alight, Inc. ("ALIT") (iv) Paysafe Limited ("PSFE"), (v) Dayforce, Inc. ("DAY"), (vi) Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. ("DNB"), (vii) System1, Inc. ("SST"), (viii) F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. ("F&G" or "FG"), and/or (ix) Black Knight Football & Entertainment ("BKFE" or "Black Knight Football"). An investment in Cannae is not an investment in any of these securities. The historical stock price performance of these securities is not necessarily indicative of future performance of Cannae.

Past stock price performance and rate of return of common stock of Cannae may not be indicative of future performance.

CANNAE HOLDINGS INVESTOR PRESENTATION MAY 2024 | 2