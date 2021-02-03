Log in
CANNAE HOLDINGS, INC.

CANNAE HOLDINGS, INC.

(CNNE)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News

Cannae : Paysafe Case Study

02/03/2021 | 01:00pm EST
Foley Trasimene II Announces $9.0bn Merger with Paysafe Group

Transaction Overview

Foley Trasimene and Paysafe agree to a $9.0bn merger, including a $2.0bn fully committed PIPE

  • On December 7, 2020, Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE: BFT, BFT WS) ("Foley Trasimene"), a special purpose acquisition company, and Paysafe Group Holdings Limited ("Paysafe"), a leading global payments provider focused on digital commerce and iGaming, announced that they have entered into a definitive merger agreement
    • Paysafe is a portfolio company of Blackstone and CVC
  • The transaction reflects an implied pro forma enterprise value for Paysafe of ~$9bn
    • Transaction provides $2.3bn of cash to existing shareholders and $1.1bn to de-lever the business to ~3.6x pro forma net debt / 2021E adjusted EBITDA
  • The $3.6bn cash component of the consideration will be funded in part by Foley Trasimene cash in trust ($1.5bn), $150mm in proceeds from the forward purchase agreement with
    Cannae Holdings ("Cannae") and a $2bn private placement ("PIPE")
  • The business combination is expected to close in the first half of 2021
    • Bill Foley will become Chairman of the newly combined company's Board of Directors

Select Transaction Highlights

Unprecedented transaction in terms of scale and after market performance

$9.0bn

Pro forma enterprise value of Paysafe

$3.6bn

Largest ever total SPAC equity financing1 2

$2.2bn

Most ever committed equity financing with a SPAC transaction2

$2.0bn

Largest ever common stock PIPE raised by a SPAC2

$1.0bn

Capital delivered by Cannae and insurance subsidiaries of FNF3

+51%

Stock price performance since announcement4

Paysafe Overview

• Processing nearly $100 billion of volume

with significant exposure to eCommerce--

Foley Trasimene II Overview

• Foley Trasimene is led by Founder and

Chairman, William P. Foley ("Bill Foley")

Stock Price Performance

Paysafe stock and unit price performance relative to S&P 500 and public peers since 12/4/20

more than 75% of revenue from online and

integrated

• Highly differentiated B2B and B2C global

network with a powerful suite of digital

wallet, eCash and integrated processing

solutions

• Significant growth opportunities in massive

TAM with expertise in highest value

verticals

• Long history as the global market leader in

iGaming payments and well positioned to

capitalize on US iGaming

and leverages his tactical, operational and

organizational experience:

• 30+ year track record of operating and

investing in world class businesses and

delivering significant shareholder value

• Created of over $140bn of public

company market capitalization through

multiple multi-billion dollar public

market platforms

• Completed hundreds of acquisitions

across these companies with a proven

track record of driving synergies and

operational change

12/7/20

Announcement of

Foley Trasimene /

Paysafe deal

12/4/20

Paysafe unit (BFT.U) up

51% since 12/4/20 to $17.00 as of 12/31/20.

Paysafe stock (BFT) up

42% since 12/4/20 to $15.10 as of 12/31/20.

Integrated Payments

Peers5: 14%

eCommerce Peers6: 14%

S&P 500: 2%

Traditional Payments

12/31/20 Peers7: 0%

Foley is a proven SPAC sponsor driving value for all constituents

Source: Public filings and press releases. Market data as of 12/31/20. Transaction subject to closing.

  1. Includes SPAC Cash in Trust, FPA and PIPE. (2) As of Paysafe merger announcement on 12/7/20. (3) Comprised of $500mm from Cannae and $500 from FNF insurance subsidiaries. (4) BFT unit performance from 12/4/20-12/31/20. (5) Integrated payments peers: Shift4, Repay and Paya. (6) eCommerce peers: PayPal and Nuvei. (7) Traditional payments peers: Global Payments, FIS and Fiserv.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Cannae Holdings Inc. published this content on 03 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 February 2021 17:59:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
