Cannae : Paysafe Case Study

Foley Trasimene II Announces $9.0bn Merger with Paysafe Group
Transaction Overview
Foley Trasimene and Paysafe agree to a $9.0bn merger, including a $2.0bn fully committed PIPE
On December 7, 2020, Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE: BFT, BFT WS) ("Foley Trasimene"), a special purpose acquisition company, and Paysafe Group Holdings Limited ("Paysafe"), a leading global payments provider focused on digital commerce and iGaming, announced that they have entered into a definitive merger agreement
Paysafe is a portfolio company of Blackstone and CVC
The transaction reflects an implied pro forma enterprise value for Paysafe of ~$9bn
Transaction provides $2.3bn of cash to existing shareholders and $1.1bn to de-lever the business to ~3.6x pro forma net debt / 2021E adjusted EBITDA
The $3.6bn cash component of the consideration will be funded in part by Foley Trasimene cash in trust ($1.5bn), $150mm in proceeds from the forward purchase agreement with
Cannae Holdings ("Cannae") and a $2bn private placement ("PIPE")
The business combination is expected to close in the first half of 2021
Bill Foley will become Chairman of the newly combined company's Board of Directors
Select Transaction Highlights
Unprecedented transaction in terms of scale and after market performance
$9.0bn
Pro forma enterprise value of Paysafe
$3.6bn
Largest ever total SPAC equity financing1 2
$2.2bn
Most ever committed equity financing with a SPAC transaction2
$2.0bn
Largest ever common stock PIPE raised by a SPAC2
$1.0bn
Capital delivered by Cannae and insurance subsidiaries of FNF3
+51%
Stock price performance since announcement4
Paysafe Overview
• Processing nearly $100 billion of volume
with significant exposure to eCommerce--
Foley Trasimene II Overview
• Foley Trasimene is led by Founder and
Chairman, William P. Foley ("Bill Foley")
Stock Price Performance
Paysafe stock and unit price performance relative to S&P 500 and public peers since 12/4/20
more than 75% of revenue from online and
integrated
• Highly differentiated B2B and B2C global
network with a powerful suite of digital
wallet, eCash and integrated processing
solutions
• Significant growth opportunities in massive
TAM with expertise in highest value
verticals
• Long history as the global market leader in
iGaming payments and well positioned to
capitalize on US iGaming
and leverages his tactical, operational and
organizational experience:
• 30+ year track record of operating and
investing in world class businesses and
delivering significant shareholder value
• Created of over $140bn of public
company market capitalization through
multiple multi-billion dollar public
market platforms
• Completed hundreds of acquisitions
across these companies with a proven
track record of driving synergies and
operational change
12/7/20
Announcement of
Foley Trasimene /
Paysafe deal
12/4/20
Paysafe unit (BFT.U) up
51% since 12/4/20 to $17.00 as of 12/31/20.
Paysafe stock (BFT) up
42% since 12/4/20 to $15.10 as of 12/31/20.
Integrated Payments
Peers5: 14%
eCommerce Peers6: 14%
S&P 500: 2%
Traditional Payments
12/31/20 Peers7: 0%
Foley is a proven SPAC sponsor driving value for all constituents
Source: Public filings and press releases. Market data as of 12/31/20. Transaction subject to closing.
Includes SPAC Cash in Trust, FPA and PIPE. (2) As of Paysafe merger announcement on 12/7/20. (3) Comprised of $500mm from Cannae and $500 from FNF insurance subsidiaries. (4) BFT unit performance from 12/4/20-12/31/20. (5) Integrated payments peers: Shift4, Repay and Paya. (6) eCommerce peers: PayPal and Nuvei. (7) Traditional payments peers: Global Payments, FIS and Fiserv.
