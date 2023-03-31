Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Cannae Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CNNE   US13765N1072

CANNAE HOLDINGS, INC.

(CNNE)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-03-31 pm EDT
20.18 USD   +3.43%
05:39pCannae : SOTP Table - 03.31.23
PU
03/17Cannae Holdings, Inc. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03/01CANNAE HOLDINGS, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cannae : SOTP Table - 03.31.23

03/31/2023 | 05:39pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Sum of the Parts

March 31st, 2023

$'s in millions except for values per CNNE share (1)

(2)

(3)

Gross Fair Value ("FV")

FV, Net of Fees

& Taxes

Company

Current Ownership

79.0M shares

(~18% ownership)

52.5M shares

(~10% ownership)

5.0M shares

(~3% ownership) 27.1M shares (~24% ownership) 3.4M shares (~6% ownership)

~32% ownership

BKFE

~50% ownership

~9% ownership

~65% & ~88% ownership

~5% ownership

Various Other Investments

Various

Net Cash

TOTAL

Initial Year Invested

Cost of Investment

Amount(5)

Per CNNE Share(1)

Amount(6)

Per CNNE Share(1)

2019

$

862.8

$

928.0

$

12.17

$

889.8

$

11.67

2021

440.5

483.3

6.34

467.5

6.13

2007

30.3

366.1

4.80

282.8

3.71

2022

232.2

116.6

1.53

140.1

1.84

2021

318.5

58.4

0.77

112.5

1.48

2021

272.0

319.2

4.19

304.1

3.99

2022

92.5

92.5

1.21

92.5

1.21

2022

86.1

86.1

1.13

86.1

1.13

2012

105.8

105.8

1.39

109.7

1.44

2020

34.5

89.3

1.17

70.2

0.92

Various

90.1

57.9

0.76

70.3

0.92

189.7

189.7

2.49

189.7

2.49

$

2,755.0

$

2,892.9

$

37.95

$

2,815.3

$

36.93

Cannae's share price of $20.18 as of 03/31/2023 is a 45% discount to the intrinsic value per share

CANNAE HOLDINGS MARCH 2023 |

Disclaimer

Cannae Holdings Inc. published this content on 31 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2023 21:38:34 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 665 M - -
Net income 2023 27,9 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 54,2x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 1 488 M 1 488 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,24x
Capi. / Sales 2024 2,16x
Nbr of Employees 11 988
Free-Float 78,6%
Chart CANNAE HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Cannae Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CANNAE HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 19,51 $
Average target price 37,67 $
Spread / Average Target 93,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Richard N. Massey Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ryan R. Caswell President
Bryan D. Coy Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
William Patrick Foley Non-Executive Chairman
James B. Stallings Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CANNAE HOLDINGS, INC.-6.10%1 488
INVESTOR AB (PUBL)8.33%61 120
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED3.74%23 712
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT SA4.10%11 921
KOÇ HOLDING A.S.-5.62%10 450
LIFCO AB (PUBL)26.79%9 676
