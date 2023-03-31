Cannae : SOTP Table - 03.31.23
Sum of the Parts
March 31st, 2023
$'s in millions except for values per CNNE share
(1)
(2)
(3)
Gross Fair Value ("FV")
FV,
Net of Fees
& Taxes
Company
Current Ownership
79.0M shares
(~18% ownership)
52.5M shares
(~10% ownership)
5.0M shares
(~3% ownership) 27.1M shares (~24% ownership) 3.4M shares (~6% ownership)
~32% ownership
~9% ownership
~65% & ~88% ownership
~5% ownership
Various Other Investments
Various
Net Cash
TOTAL
Initial Year Invested
Cost of Investment
Amount
(5)
Per CNNE Share
(1)
Amount
(6)
Per CNNE Share
(1)
2019
$
862.8
$
928.0
$
12.17
$
889.8
$
11.67
2021
440.5
483.3
6.34
467.5
6.13
2007
30.3
366.1
4.80
282.8
3.71
2022
232.2
116.6
1.53
140.1
1.84
2021
318.5
58.4
0.77
112.5
1.48
2021
272.0
319.2
4.19
304.1
3.99
2022
92.5
92.5
1.21
92.5
1.21
2022
86.1
86.1
1.13
86.1
1.13
2012
105.8
105.8
1.39
109.7
1.44
2020
34.5
89.3
1.17
70.2
0.92
Various
90.1
57.9
0.76
70.3
0.92
189.7
189.7
2.49
189.7
2.49
$
2,755.0
$
2,892.9
$
37.95
$
2,815.3
$
36.93
Cannae's share price of $20.18 as of 03/31/2023 is a 45% discount to the intrinsic value per share
