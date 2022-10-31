Cannae : Sum of the Parts
As of October 31st, 2022
$'s in millions except for values per CNNE share
(1)
Company
Current Ownership
Gross Fair Value ("FV")
(2)
(3)
FV,
Net of Fees
& Taxes
Initial Year
Cost of Investment
(5)
(1)
(6)
(1)
invested
Amount
Per CNNE Share
Amount
Per CNNE Share
Various Other Investments
(7)
and Adjusted Net Cash
(8)
TOTAL
79.0M shares (~18% ownership) 52.5M shares (~10% ownership) 6.0M shares (~4% ownership)
27.1M shares (~24% ownership) 58.8M shares (~8% ownership)
2.6M warrants, 3.1M LLC Units ~32% ownership
~10% ownership Various
2019
$
862.8
$
1,015.8
$
13.02
$
951.0
$
12.19
2021
440.5
435.0
5.58
429.9
5.51
2007
36.4
397.1
5.09
309.5
3.97
2022
232.2
140.5
1.80
158.7
2.03
2021
505.9
86.2
1.10
174.5
2.24
2021
272.0
319.2
4.09
303.9
3.89
2020
65.5
178.5
2.29
139.0
1.78
Various
424.8
361.5
4.63
378.8
4.86
$
2,840.1
$
2,933.8
$
37.60
$
2,845.3
$
36.47
Cannae's share price of $23.16 as of 10/31/2022 is a 36% discount to the intrinsic value per share
Per share amounts based upon 78.0M Cannae shares outstanding at date of report
(2)
Ex cluding Ceridian, "Fees" represents carried interest (CI) on hy pothetical disposition at FV. Upon achiev ing an 8% IRR hurdle, the CI is 15% on the portion that
is 1.0x - 2.0x MOIC and 20% on the portion ex ceeding 2.0x MOIC. CDAY ISIP fees are 10% of gain abov e $29.58 per share
Tax rate of 21%
Cost of DNB inv estment includes $459.7M cash inv estment and $403.1M imputed v alue of shares receiv ed on 2/15/22 from the Optimal Blue transaction
(5) DNB, CDAY, PSFE, PSFE-W, ALIT, SST: public company filings and market data as of date noted abov e; all others estimated at recent marks or at cost
Net of estimated carried interest and tax ex pense of a hy pothetical disposition at FV. May result in a tax benefit in the ev ent an inv estment's cost ex ceeds FV
Primarily Restaurant Group and QOMPLX
Includes holding company cash, less (net) other assets and liabilities
CANNAE HOLDINGS
OCTOBER 2022 |
Disclaimer
Cannae Holdings Inc. published this content on 31 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 October 2022 22:25:02 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
Sales 2022
669 M
-
-
Net income 2022
-523 M
-
-
Net Debt 2022
-
-
-
P/E ratio 2022
-3,64x
Yield 2022
-
Capitalization
1 834 M
1 834 M
-
Capi. / Sales 2022
2,74x
Capi. / Sales 2023
2,71x
Nbr of Employees
12 938
Free-Float
81,0%
Technical analysis trends CANNAE HOLDINGS, INC.
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Neutral Bearish
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
3
Last Close Price
22,88 $
Average target price
35,00 $
Spread / Average Target
53,0%
