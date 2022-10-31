Advanced search
    CNNE   US13765N1072

CANNAE HOLDINGS, INC.

(CNNE)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-10-31 pm EDT
23.16 USD   +1.22%
06:26pCannae : Sum of the Parts
PU
10/26Cannae Holdings, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call
BU
10/12Cannae Holdings, Inc. : Termination of a Material Definitive Agreement (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Cannae : Sum of the Parts

10/31/2022 | 06:26pm EDT
Sum of the Parts

As of October 31st, 2022

$'s in millions except for values per CNNE share

(1)

Company

Current Ownership

Gross Fair Value ("FV")

(2)

(3)

FV, Net of Fees

& Taxes

Initial Year

Cost of Investment

(5)

(1)

(6)

(1)

invested

Amount

Per CNNE Share

Amount

Per CNNE Share

Various Other Investments

(7)

and Adjusted Net Cash

(8)

TOTAL

79.0M shares (~18% ownership) 52.5M shares (~10% ownership) 6.0M shares (~4% ownership)

27.1M shares (~24% ownership) 58.8M shares (~8% ownership)

  • 2.6M warrants, 3.1M LLC Units ~32% ownership

~10% ownership Various

2019

$

862.8

$

1,015.8

$

13.02

$

951.0

$

12.19

2021

440.5

435.0

5.58

429.9

5.51

2007

36.4

397.1

5.09

309.5

3.97

2022

232.2

140.5

1.80

158.7

2.03

2021

505.9

86.2

1.10

174.5

2.24

2021

272.0

319.2

4.09

303.9

3.89

2020

65.5

178.5

2.29

139.0

1.78

Various

424.8

361.5

4.63

378.8

4.86

$

2,840.1

$

2,933.8

$

37.60

$

2,845.3

$

36.47

Cannae's share price of $23.16 as of 10/31/2022 is a 36% discount to the intrinsic value per share

  1. Per share amounts based upon 78.0M Cannae shares outstanding at date of report

(2)

Ex cluding Ceridian, "Fees" represents carried interest (CI) on hy pothetical disposition at FV. Upon achiev ing an 8% IRR hurdle, the CI is 15% on the portion that

is 1.0x - 2.0x MOIC and 20% on the portion ex ceeding 2.0x MOIC. CDAY ISIP fees are 10% of gain abov e $29.58 per share

  1. Tax rate of 21%
  2. Cost of DNB inv estment includes $459.7M cash inv estment and $403.1M imputed v alue of shares receiv ed on 2/15/22 from the Optimal Blue transaction

(5) DNB, CDAY, PSFE, PSFE-W, ALIT, SST: public company filings and market data as of date noted abov e; all others estimated at recent marks or at cost

  1. Net of estimated carried interest and tax ex pense of a hy pothetical disposition at FV. May result in a tax benefit in the ev ent an inv estment's cost ex ceeds FV
  2. Primarily Restaurant Group and QOMPLX
  3. Includes holding company cash, less (net) other assets and liabilities

CANNAE HOLDINGS OCTOBER 2022 |

Disclaimer

Cannae Holdings Inc. published this content on 31 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 October 2022 22:25:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 669 M - -
Net income 2022 -523 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -3,64x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 834 M 1 834 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,74x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,71x
Nbr of Employees 12 938
Free-Float 81,0%
Chart CANNAE HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Cannae Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CANNAE HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 22,88 $
Average target price 35,00 $
Spread / Average Target 53,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Richard N. Massey Chief Executive Officer & Director
David W. Ducommun President
Bryan D. Coy Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
William Patrick Foley Non-Executive Chairman
James B. Stallings Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CANNAE HOLDINGS, INC.-34.91%1 834
INVESTOR AB (PUBL)-21.08%51 447
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED-20.58%19 516
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT SA-23.90%10 711
HAL TRUST-19.42%10 130
AB INDUSTRIVÄRDEN (PUBL)-12.97%9 843