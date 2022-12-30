Advanced search
Cannae : Sum of the Parts

12/30/2022 | 07:48pm EST
Sum of the Parts

As of December 30 2022

$'s in millions except for values per CNNE share

(1)

Gross Fair Value ("FV")

FV, Net of Fees

& Taxes

(2)

(3)

Company

Current Ownership

Initial Year

Cost of Investment

(5)

(1)

(6)

(1)

Invested

Amount

Per CNNE Share

Amount

Per CNNE Share

79.0M shares (~18% ownership)

2019

$

862.8

$

969.1

$

12.71

$

918.5

$

12.05

52.5M shares (~10% ownership)

2021

440.5

438.7

5.75

432.8

5.68

6.0M shares (~4% ownership)

2007

36.4

384.9

5.05

301.0

3.95

27.1M shares (~24% ownership)

2022

232.2

127.2

1.67

148.3

1.95

3.4M shares (~6% ownership)

2021

318.5

46.9

0.62

103.7

1.36

~32% ownership

2021

272.0

319.2

4.19

304.0

3.99

~5% ownership

2020

31.0

85.8

1.13

66.7

0.87

Various Other Investments

(7)

Various

Various

331.8

299.6

3.93

315.8

4.14

Net Cash

(8)

179.0

179.0

2.35

179.0

2.35

TOTAL

$

2,704.2

$

2,850.4

$

37.40

$

2,769.8

$

36.34

Cannae's share price of $20.65 as of 12/30/2022 is a 43% discount to the intrinsic value per share

  1. Per share amounts based upon 76.3M Cannae shares outstanding at date of report

(2)

Ex cluding Ceridian, "Fees" represents carried interest (CI) on hy pothetical disposition at FV. Upon achiev ing an 8% IRR hurdle, the CI is 15% on the portion that

is 1.0x - 2.0x MOIC and 20% on the portion ex ceeding 2.0x MOIC. CDAY ISIP fees are 10% of gain abov e $29.58 per share

  1. Tax rate of 21%
  2. Cost of DNB inv estment includes $459.7M cash inv estment and $403.1M imputed v alue of shares receiv ed on 2/15/22 from the Optimal Blue transaction
  3. DNB, CDAY, PSFE, ALIT, SST: public company filings and market data as of date noted abov e; all others estimated at recent marks or at cost

(6) Net of estimated carried interest and tax ex pense of a hy pothetical disposition at FV. May result in a tax benefit in the ev ent an inv estment's cost ex ceeds FV

  1. Primarily Restaurant Group, Computer Serv ices, Black Knight Football & Entertainment, and QOMPLX

(8) Includes holding company cash, net of outstanding debt

CANNAE HOLDINGS DECEMBER 2022 |

Disclaimer

Cannae Holdings Inc. published this content on 30 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 December 2022 00:47:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
