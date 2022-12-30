Cannae : Sum of the Parts

Sum of the Parts

As of December 30 2022 $'s in millions except for values per CNNE share (1) Gross Fair Value ("FV") FV, Net of Fees & Taxes (2) (3) Company Current Ownership Initial Year Cost of Investment (5) (1) (6) (1) Invested Amount Per CNNE Share Amount Per CNNE Share 79.0M shares (~18% ownership) 2019 $ 862.8 $ 969.1 $ 12.71 $ 918.5 $ 12.05 52.5M shares (~10% ownership) 2021 440.5 438.7 5.75 432.8 5.68 6.0M shares (~4% ownership) 2007 36.4 384.9 5.05 301.0 3.95 27.1M shares (~24% ownership) 2022 232.2 127.2 1.67 148.3 1.95 3.4M shares (~6% ownership) 2021 318.5 46.9 0.62 103.7 1.36 ~32% ownership 2021 272.0 319.2 4.19 304.0 3.99 ~5% ownership 2020 31.0 85.8 1.13 66.7 0.87 Various Other Investments (7) Various Various 331.8 299.6 3.93 315.8 4.14 Net Cash (8) 179.0 179.0 2.35 179.0 2.35 TOTAL $ 2,704.2 $ 2,850.4 $ 37.40 $ 2,769.8 $ 36.34

Cannae's share price of $20.65 as of 12/30/2022 is a 43% discount to the intrinsic value per share

Per share amounts based upon 76.3M Cannae shares outstanding at date of report

(2) Ex cluding Ceridian, "Fees" represents carried interest (CI) on hy pothetical disposition at FV. Upon achiev ing an 8% IRR hurdle, the CI is 15% on the portion that is 1.0x - 2.0x MOIC and 20% on the portion ex ceeding 2.0x MOIC. CDAY ISIP fees are 10% of gain abov e $29.58 per share

Tax rate of 21% Cost of DNB inv estment includes $459.7M cash inv estment and $403.1M imputed v alue of shares receiv ed on 2/15/22 from the Optimal Blue transaction DNB, CDAY, PSFE, ALIT, SST: public company filings and market data as of date noted abov e; all others estimated at recent marks or at cost

(6) Net of estimated carried interest and tax ex pense of a hy pothetical disposition at FV. May result in a tax benefit in the ev ent an inv estment's cost ex ceeds FV

Primarily Restaurant Group, Computer Serv ices, Black Knight Football & Entertainment, and QOMPLX