Cannae : Sum of the Parts
Sum of the Parts
As of December 30 2022
$'s in millions except for values per CNNE share
(1)
Gross Fair Value ("FV")
FV,
Net of Fees
& Taxes
(2)
(3)
Company
Current Ownership
Initial Year
Cost of Investment
(5)
(1)
(6)
(1)
Invested
Amount
Per CNNE Share
Amount
Per CNNE Share
79.0M shares (~18% ownership)
2019
$
862.8
$
969.1
$
12.71
$
918.5
$
12.05
52.5M shares (~10% ownership)
2021
440.5
438.7
5.75
432.8
5.68
6.0M shares (~4% ownership)
2007
36.4
384.9
5.05
301.0
3.95
27.1M shares (~24% ownership)
2022
232.2
127.2
1.67
148.3
1.95
3.4M shares (~6% ownership)
2021
318.5
46.9
0.62
103.7
1.36
~32% ownership
2021
272.0
319.2
4.19
304.0
3.99
~5% ownership
2020
31.0
85.8
1.13
66.7
0.87
Various Other Investments
(7)
Various
Various
331.8
299.6
3.93
315.8
4.14
Net Cash
(8)
179.0
179.0
2.35
179.0
2.35
TOTAL
$
2,704.2
$
2,850.4
$
37.40
$
2,769.8
$
36.34
Cannae's share price of $20.65 as of 12/30/2022 is a 43% discount to the intrinsic value per share
Per share amounts based upon 76.3M Cannae shares outstanding at date of report
(2)
Ex cluding Ceridian, "Fees" represents carried interest (CI) on hy pothetical disposition at FV. Upon achiev ing an 8% IRR hurdle, the CI is 15% on the portion that
is 1.0x - 2.0x MOIC and 20% on the portion ex ceeding 2.0x MOIC. CDAY ISIP fees are 10% of gain abov e $29.58 per share
Tax rate of 21%
Cost of DNB inv estment includes $459.7M cash inv estment and $403.1M imputed v alue of shares receiv ed on 2/15/22 from the Optimal Blue transaction
DNB, CDAY, PSFE, ALIT, SST: public company filings and market data as of date noted abov e; all others estimated at recent marks or at cost
(6) Net of estimated carried interest and tax ex pense of a hy pothetical disposition at FV. May result in a tax benefit in the ev ent an inv estment's cost ex ceeds FV
Primarily Restaurant Group, Computer Serv ices, Black Knight Football & Entertainment, and QOMPLX
(8) Includes holding company cash, net of outstanding debt
CANNAE HOLDINGS
DECEMBER 2022 |
