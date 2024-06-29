SUM OF THE PARTS

Cannae's share price of $18.14 as of 06/28/2024 is a 42% discount to the Net Asset Value per share

  1. Per share amounts based upon 62.5M Cannae shares outstanding at date of report
  2. DNB, DAY, PSFE, ALIT, SST: public company filings and market data as of date noted above; all others estimated at last marks or at cost
  3. Net Asset Value represents Gross fair value less taxes (21% corporate rate) and, for DAY, ISIP fees (10% of gain on DAY above $29.58 per share). This methodology may result in a tax benefit in the event an investment's cost exceeds gross fair value
  4. Debt includes $59.7M outstanding on the 7.0% FNF note maturing 11/25. Cannae also has a $150M margin loan (interest at 3-month adjusted SOFR + 3.10%) maturing 03/27, and which has an accordion feature of up to $500M.

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Cannae Holdings Inc. published this content on 28 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 June 2024 00:47:09 UTC.