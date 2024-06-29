Cannae's share price of $18.14 as of 06/28/2024 is a 42% discount to the Net Asset Value per share
Per share amounts based upon 62.5M Cannae shares outstanding at date of report
DNB, DAY, PSFE, ALIT, SST: public company filings and market data as of date noted above; all others estimated at last marks or at cost
Net Asset Value represents Gross fair value less taxes (21% corporate rate) and, for DAY, ISIP fees (10% of gain on DAY above $29.58 per share). This methodology may result in a tax benefit in the event an investment's cost exceeds gross fair value
Debt includes $59.7M outstanding on the 7.0% FNF note maturing 11/25. Cannae also has a $150M margin loan (interest at 3-month adjusted SOFR + 3.10%) maturing 03/27, and which has an accordion feature of up to $500M.
Attachments
Original Link
Original Document
Permalink
Disclaimer
Cannae Holdings Inc. published this content on
28 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by
Public, unedited and unaltered, on
29 June 2024 00:47:09 UTC.
Cannae Holdings, Inc. is a diversified holding company, which is engaged in acquiring interests in operating companies and are actively engaged in managing and operating a core group of those companies. The Company operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, Cannae Holdings, LLC (Cannae LLC). Its segments include Restaurant Group, Dun & Bradstreet (D&B), Black Knight Football and Entertainment (BKFE), Alight, and Corporate and Other. Its Dun & Bradstreet segment offers business decisioning data and analytics and support its clientâs mission critical business operations by providing proprietary and curated data. Alight segment provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions. BKFE is focused on building a global network of world-class football clubs, players, and real estate assets that will produce operational synergies, accelerate player development. Restaurant Group segment consists of its operations of O'Charley's and 99 Restaurants.