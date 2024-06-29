Cannae Holdings, Inc. is a diversified holding company, which is engaged in acquiring interests in operating companies and are actively engaged in managing and operating a core group of those companies. The Company operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, Cannae Holdings, LLC (Cannae LLC). Its segments include Restaurant Group, Dun & Bradstreet (D&B), Black Knight Football and Entertainment (BKFE), Alight, and Corporate and Other. Its Dun & Bradstreet segment offers business decisioning data and analytics and support its clientâs mission critical business operations by providing proprietary and curated data. Alight segment provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions. BKFE is focused on building a global network of world-class football clubs, players, and real estate assets that will produce operational synergies, accelerate player development. Restaurant Group segment consists of its operations of O'Charley's and 99 Restaurants.

Sector Investment Holding Companies