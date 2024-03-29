SUM OF THE PARTS

$'s in millions except for values per CNNE share (1)

March 28, 2024

Company

Other investments and assets, net

Amount(5)

Debt

Holding company cash and short-term investments

Current Ownership

69.0M shares or ~16%

TOTAL

  • 1. Per share amounts based upon 72.5M Cannae shares outstanding at date of report

    Initial Year InvestedCost of Investment

    Gross Fair Value

    ("FV")(4)

    $

    663.6

    $

    693.2

  • 2. Excluding Dayforce, "Fees" represents carried interest (CI) on hypothetical disposition at FV. Upon achieving an 8% IRR hurdle, the CI is 15% on the portion that is 1.0x - 2.0x MOIC and 20% on the portion exceeding 2.0x MOIC. DAY ISIP fees are 10% of gain above $29.58 per share

  • 3. Tax rate of 21%

  • 4. DNB, DAY, PSFE, ALIT, SST: public company filings and market data as of date noted above; all others estimated at last marks or at cost

  • 5. Net of estimated carried interest and tax expense of a hypothetical disposition at FV. May result in a tax benefit in the event an investment's cost exceeds FV

  • 6. Cost of DNB investment includes $460M cash investment and $204M imputed value of shares received on 2/15/22 from the Optimal Blue transaction

Per CNNE Share(1)

$

675.0

$

9.32

Disclaimer

Cannae Holdings Inc. published this content on 28 March 2024