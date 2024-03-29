$'s in millions except for values per CNNE share (1)
March 28, 2024
Company
Other investments and assets, net
Amount(5)
Debt
Holding company cash and short-term investments
Current Ownership
69.0M shares or ~16%
TOTAL
1. Per share amounts based upon 72.5M Cannae shares outstanding at date of report
Initial Year InvestedCost of Investment
Gross Fair Value
("FV")(4)
$
663.6
$
693.2
2. Excluding Dayforce, "Fees" represents carried interest (CI) on hypothetical disposition at FV. Upon achieving an 8% IRR hurdle, the CI is 15% on the portion that is 1.0x - 2.0x MOIC and 20% on the portion exceeding 2.0x MOIC. DAY ISIP fees are 10% of gain above $29.58 per share
3. Tax rate of 21%
4. DNB, DAY, PSFE, ALIT, SST: public company filings and market data as of date noted above; all others estimated at last marks or at cost
5. Net of estimated carried interest and tax expense of a hypothetical disposition at FV. May result in a tax benefit in the event an investment's cost exceeds FV
6. Cost of DNB investment includes $460M cash investment and $204M imputed value of shares received on 2/15/22 from the Optimal Blue transaction
Per CNNE Share(1)
$
675.0
$
9.32
Cannae Holdings, Inc. is a diversified holding company, which is engaged in acquiring interests in operating companies and are actively engaged in managing and operating a core group of those companies. The Company operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, Cannae Holdings, LLC (Cannae LLC). Its segments include Restaurant Group, Dun & Bradstreet (D&B), Black Knight Football and Entertainment (BKFE), Alight, and Corporate and Other. Its Dun & Bradstreet segment offers business decisioning data and analytics and support its clientâs mission critical business operations by providing proprietary and curated data. Alight segment provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions. BKFE is focused on building a global network of world-class football clubs, players, and real estate assets that will produce operational synergies, accelerate player development. Restaurant Group segment consists of its operations of O'Charley's and 99 Restaurants.