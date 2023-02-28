Cannae : Sum of the Parts – February 2023
February 28th, 2023
$'s in millions except for values per CNNE share
(1)
Company
Various Other Investments
(7)
Net Cash
(8)
TOTAL
Current Ownership
79.0M shares (~18% ownership) 52.5M shares (~10% ownership) 5.0M shares (~3% ownership) 27.1M shares (~24% ownership) 3.4M shares (~6% ownership)
~32% ownership ~5% ownership Various
Gross Fair Value ("FV")
(2)
(3)
FV,
Net of Fees
& Taxes
Initial Year
Cost of Investment
(5)
(1)
(6)
(1)
Invested
Amount
Per CNNE Share
Amount
Per CNNE Share
2019
$
862.8
$
949.4
$
12.45
$
904.6
$
11.86
2021
440.4
503.8
6.61
483.2
6.34
2007
30.3
364.7
4.78
281.8
3.70
2022
232.2
119.3
1.57
142.2
1.86
2021
318.5
67.4
0.88
119.5
1.57
2021
272.0
319.2
4.19
304.0
3.99
2020
34.5
89.3
1.17
70.2
0.92
Various
377.5
345.4
4.53
361.6
4.74
188.4
188.4
2.47
188.4
2.47
$
2,756.6
$
2,946.9
$
38.65
$
2,855.5
$
37.45
Cannae's share price of $22.58 as of 02/28/2023 is a 40% discount to the intrinsic value per share
Per share amounts based upon 76.3M Cannae shares outstanding at date of report
(2)
Ex cluding Ceridian, "Fees" represents carried interest (CI) on hy pothetical disposition at FV. Upon achiev ing an 8% IRR hurdle, the CI is 15% on the portion that
is 1.0x - 2.0x MOIC and 20% on the portion ex ceeding 2.0x MOIC. CDAY ISIP fees are 10% of gain abov e $29.58 per share
Tax rate of 21%
Cost of DNB inv estment includes $459.7M cash inv estment and $403.1M imputed v alue of shares receiv ed on 2/15/22 from the Optimal Blue transaction
DNB, CDAY, PSFE, ALIT, SST: public company filings and market data as of date noted abov e; all others estimated at recent marks or at cost
Net of estimated carried interest and tax ex pense of a hy pothetical disposition at FV. May result in a tax benefit in the ev ent an inv estment's cost ex ceeds FV
Primarily Restaurant Group, Computer Serv ices, Black Knight Football & Entertainment, and QOMPLX
(8) Includes holding company cash, net of outstanding debt
CANNAE HOLDINGS
FEBRUARY 2023 |
Disclaimer
Cannae Holdings Inc. published this content on 28 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2023 22:41:10 UTC.
© Publicnow 2023
Sales 2022
669 M
-
-
Net income 2022
-459 M
-
-
Net Debt 2022
-
-
-
P/E ratio 2022
-4,05x
Yield 2022
-
Capitalization
1 704 M
1 704 M
-
Capi. / Sales 2022
2,55x
Capi. / Sales 2023
2,56x
Nbr of Employees
12 938
Free-Float
80,6%
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
3
Last Close Price
22,33 $
Average target price
37,67 $
Spread / Average Target
68,7%
