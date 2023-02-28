Advanced search
    CNNE   US13765N1072

CANNAE HOLDINGS, INC.

(CNNE)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-02-28 pm EST
22.58 USD   +1.12%
05:52pCannae : Corporate Liquidity – February 2023
PU
05:42pCannae : Sum of the Parts – February 2023
PU
02/27Cannae : Investor Presentation – February 2023
PU
Cannae : Sum of the Parts – February 2023

02/28/2023 | 05:42pm EST
Sum of the Parts

February 28th, 2023

$'s in millions except for values per CNNE share

(1)

Company

Various Other Investments

(7)

Net Cash

(8)

TOTAL

Current Ownership

79.0M shares (~18% ownership) 52.5M shares (~10% ownership) 5.0M shares (~3% ownership) 27.1M shares (~24% ownership) 3.4M shares (~6% ownership)

~32% ownership ~5% ownership Various

Gross Fair Value ("FV")

(2)

(3)

FV, Net of Fees

& Taxes

Initial Year

Cost of Investment

(5)

(1)

(6)

(1)

Invested

Amount

Per CNNE Share

Amount

Per CNNE Share

2019

$

862.8

$

949.4

$

12.45

$

904.6

$

11.86

2021

440.4

503.8

6.61

483.2

6.34

2007

30.3

364.7

4.78

281.8

3.70

2022

232.2

119.3

1.57

142.2

1.86

2021

318.5

67.4

0.88

119.5

1.57

2021

272.0

319.2

4.19

304.0

3.99

2020

34.5

89.3

1.17

70.2

0.92

Various

377.5

345.4

4.53

361.6

4.74

188.4

188.4

2.47

188.4

2.47

$

2,756.6

$

2,946.9

$

38.65

$

2,855.5

$

37.45

Cannae's share price of $22.58 as of 02/28/2023 is a 40% discount to the intrinsic value per share

  1. Per share amounts based upon 76.3M Cannae shares outstanding at date of report

(2)

Ex cluding Ceridian, "Fees" represents carried interest (CI) on hy pothetical disposition at FV. Upon achiev ing an 8% IRR hurdle, the CI is 15% on the portion that

is 1.0x - 2.0x MOIC and 20% on the portion ex ceeding 2.0x MOIC. CDAY ISIP fees are 10% of gain abov e $29.58 per share

  1. Tax rate of 21%
  2. Cost of DNB inv estment includes $459.7M cash inv estment and $403.1M imputed v alue of shares receiv ed on 2/15/22 from the Optimal Blue transaction
  3. DNB, CDAY, PSFE, ALIT, SST: public company filings and market data as of date noted abov e; all others estimated at recent marks or at cost
  4. Net of estimated carried interest and tax ex pense of a hy pothetical disposition at FV. May result in a tax benefit in the ev ent an inv estment's cost ex ceeds FV
  5. Primarily Restaurant Group, Computer Serv ices, Black Knight Football & Entertainment, and QOMPLX

(8) Includes holding company cash, net of outstanding debt

CANNAE HOLDINGS FEBRUARY 2023 |

Disclaimer

Cannae Holdings Inc. published this content on 28 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2023 22:41:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
