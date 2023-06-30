SUM OF THE PARTS

Cannae's share price of $20.21 as of 06/30/2023 is a 45% discount to the intrinsic value per share

June 30, 2023

$'s in millions except for values per CNNE share

(1)

Gross Fair Value ("FV")

FV, Net of Fees

& Taxes

(2)

(3)

Company

Current Ownership

Initial Year

Cost of Investment

(5)

(1)

(6)

(1)

Invested

Amount

Per CNNE Share

Amount

Per CNNE Share

BKFE

Various Other Investments Cash, net of debt TOTAL

79.0M shares (~18% ownership) 52.5M shares (~10% ownership) 5.0M shares (~3% ownership) 27.1M shares (~24% ownership) 3.4M shares (~6% ownership)

~32% ownership ~50% ownership ~9% ownership ~65% & ~88% ownership ~5% ownership Various

2019

$

862.8

$

914.6

$

12.46

$

880.6

$

11.99

2021

440.5

484.9

6.60

469.9

6.40

2007

30.3

334.9

4.56

261.2

3.56

2022

232.2

122.1

1.66

144.4

1.97

2021

318.5

34.1

0.46

93.8

1.28

2021

272.0

319.2

4.35

304.2

4.14

2022

96.2

96.2

1.31

96.2

1.31

2022

86.1

86.1

1.17

86.1

1.17

2012

105.8

105.8

1.44

109.7

1.49

2020

34.5

89.3

1.22

70.2

0.96

Various

151.7

109.3

1.49

123.9

1.69

61.0

61.0

0.83

61.0

0.83

$

2,691.6

$

2,757.5

$

37.55

$

2,701.2

$

36.79

  1. Per share amounts based upon 73.4M Cannae shares outstanding at date of report

(2)

Ex cluding Ceridian, "Fees" represents carried interest (CI) on hy pothetical disposition at FV. Upon achiev ing an 8% IRR hurdle, the CI is 15% on the portion that

is 1.0x - 2.0x MOIC and 20% on the portion ex ceeding 2.0x MOIC. CDAY ISIP fees are 10% of gain abov e $29.58 per share

  1. Tax rate of 21%
  2. Cost of DNB inv estment includes $459.7M cash inv estment and $403.1M imputed v alue of shares receiv ed on 2/15/22 from the Optimal Blue transaction
  3. DNB, CDAY, PSFE, ALIT, SST: public company filings and market data as of date noted abov e; all others estimated at recent marks or at cost
  4. Net of estimated carried interest and tax ex pense of a hy pothetical disposition at FV. May result in a tax benefit in the ev ent an inv estment's cost ex ceeds FV

