Per share amounts based upon 73.4M Cannae shares outstanding at date of report
(2)
Ex cluding Ceridian, "Fees" represents carried interest (CI) on hy pothetical disposition at FV. Upon achiev ing an 8% IRR hurdle, the CI is 15% on the portion that
is 1.0x - 2.0x MOIC and 20% on the portion ex ceeding 2.0x MOIC. CDAY ISIP fees are 10% of gain abov e $29.58 per share
Tax rate of 21%
Cost of DNB inv estment includes $459.7M cash inv estment and $403.1M imputed v alue of shares receiv ed on 2/15/22 from the Optimal Blue transaction
DNB, CDAY, PSFE, ALIT, SST: public company filings and market data as of date noted abov e; all others estimated at recent marks or at cost
Net of estimated carried interest and tax ex pense of a hy pothetical disposition at FV. May result in a tax benefit in the ev ent an inv estment's cost ex ceeds FV
Cannae Holdings, Inc. is a diversified holding company, which is engaged in managing and operating a group of companies and investments, as well as making additional majority and minority equity portfolio investments in businesses. The Company operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, Cannae Holdings, LLC (Cannae LLC). Its segments include Restaurant Group, Dun & Bradstreet, Paysafe, Alight and Sightline. Its Dun & Bradstreet segment offers business decisioning data and analytics. Alight segment provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions. Paysafe segment enables businesses and consumers to connect and transact through capabilities in payment processing, digital wallet, and online cash solutions. Restaurant Group segment consists of its operations of O'Charley's and 99 Restaurants. Sightline segment includes its Sightline Payments, which is a digital payments provider and mobile application developer to the sports betting and casino gaming market.