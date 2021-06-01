Cannae : 2020 ESG Report

Richard N. Massey Chief Executive Officer

To Our Fellow Shareholders, At Cannae Holdings, Environmental, Social, & Governance ("ESG") is integral to who we are as a company and is foundational to our success. A sustainable future is imperative to Cannae's long-term growth and to the well-being of our portfolio companies. For this reason, our Company and our board are committed to addressing ESG issues to better serve our employees, portfolio companies, business partners, and the communities where we live and work. Building a sustainable business starts with being transparent about our business practices, corporate governance, environmental impact, and our commitments to our employees, customers, and communities. In 2020, we continued to enhance our ESG efforts with the backdrop of COVID-19 and other societal challenges driving renewed commitment towards our ESG strategy. We are pleased to share our progress on these key initiatives in this inaugural ESG report. Our commitment to ESG focuses on: Responsible Investment First and foremost, ESG is embedded across Cannae's investment approach: from our due diligence in investment selection, to our value creation partnerships,

and eventually to responsible divestiture. We manage ESG issues in our investments to help Cannae generate stronger returns for our shareholders while improving our impact on society. Dun & Bradstreet is enhancing responsible business practices through automated solutions. Ceridian is focused on helping organizations enhance human capital management while supporting the communities where employees live and work through Ceridian Cares, an employee-driven charity. And The Restaurant Group is building inclusive workplaces while driving community outcomes in the areas where we operate. Our companies each have unique impacts, and we are working to further formalize and enhance the management of ESG across our entire portfolio. Preserving the Environment Cannae is continually improving our environmental management practices at our Las Vegas headquarters. From efforts to monitor and reduce our carbon footprint, reducing water consumption, and participating in recycling programs, we are reducing our environmental impact. Supporting Our Employees and Communities We value our talented workforces and the outstanding contributions our employees make each day. We are dedicated to attracting, developing, and retaining talented teams through competitive compensation and benefits, and building a diverse and inclusive workplace. Cannae believes in the importance of volunteerism and philanthropy to strengthen and engage local