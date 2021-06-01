Cannae : 2020 ESG Report

On the Cover: Statue of Hannibal, one of the greatest military commanders in his history for defeating the Romans at the Battle of Cannae
Introduction
Responsible Investment
Environment
Social
Governance
Data Tables
Richard N. Massey
Chief Executive Officer
To Our Fellow
Shareholders,
At Cannae Holdings, Environmental, Social, & Governance ("ESG") is integral to who we are as a company and is foundational to our success. A sustainable future is imperative to Cannae's long-term growth and to the well-being of our portfolio companies. For this reason, our Company and our board are committed to addressing ESG issues to better serve our employees, portfolio companies, business partners, and the communities where we live and work.
Building a sustainable business starts with being transparent about our business practices, corporate governance, environmental impact, and our commitments to our employees, customers, and communities. In 2020, we continued to enhance our ESG efforts with the backdrop of COVID-19 and other societal challenges driving renewed commitment towards our ESG strategy. We are pleased to share our progress on these key initiatives in this inaugural ESG report.
Our commitment to ESG focuses on:
Responsible Investment
First and foremost, ESG is embedded across Cannae's investment approach: from our due diligence in investment selection, to our value creation partnerships,
and eventually to responsible divestiture. We manage ESG issues in our investments to help Cannae generate stronger returns for our shareholders while improving our impact on society. Dun & Bradstreet is enhancing responsible business practices through automated solutions. Ceridian is focused on helping organizations enhance human capital management while supporting the communities where employees live and work through Ceridian Cares, an employee-driven charity. And The Restaurant Group is building inclusive workplaces while driving community outcomes in the areas where we operate. Our companies each have unique impacts, and we are working to further formalize and enhance the management of ESG across our entire portfolio.
Preserving the Environment
Cannae is continually improving our environmental management practices at our Las Vegas headquarters. From efforts to monitor and reduce our carbon footprint, reducing water consumption, and participating in recycling programs, we are reducing our environmental impact.
Supporting Our Employees and Communities
We value our talented workforces and the outstanding contributions our employees make each day. We are dedicated to attracting, developing, and retaining talented teams through competitive compensation and benefits, and building a diverse and inclusive workplace. Cannae believes in the importance of volunteerism and philanthropy to strengthen and engage local
communities across our portfolio companies. Through local community involvement, corporate initiatives, and philanthropic giving - as well as an active community volunteer ethos - we work hard each day to support the communities we all live in. In 2020, our country and the world found itself in a significant battle against COVID-19, during which our focus has been and continues to be the health and safety of our employees and their families, as well as the employees, customers, and communities of our portfolio companies.
Operating Ethically
Our reputation for integrity is one of our most important assets and each of our employees and directors is expected to contribute to the care and preservation of that asset. We operate in ways that are fair, transparent, and compliant with all applicable regulations. We implement strong governance practices, policies, training, and reporting avenues to encourage and promote that all employees adhere to the highest standards for business integrity.
We know this work never stops and that together, we will continue to have an impact.
2020 At-A-Glance
Unless otherwise noted, this data is current as of December 31, 2020.
Company Overview
Cannae Holdings, Inc.
Name
CNNE
Stock Symbol (NYSE)
Asset Management
Industry
Las Vegas, NV
Headquarters
14,5091
Worldwide Employees of Cannae and Consolidated Subsidiaries
$585.7M
Total Operating Revenue
1 As of January 31, 2021
Environment
0 (t CO2e)
Carbon Footprint: Scope 1
326 (t CO2e)
Carbon Footprint: Scope 2
681,614 kWh
Electricity Consumption
41,167,000 gal
Water Consumption
SocialGovernance
95%
82%
We retained 95% of
82% of our board of directors
our corporate staff.
were independent.
59%
59% of employees at
Cannae and its consolidated
subsidiaries were female.
About Cannae Holdings
Profile
Cannae (NYSE: CNNE) is a diversified holding company. We are engaged in actively managing and operating a group of companies and investments, as well as making additional majority and minority equity portfolio investments in businesses, in order to achieve superior financial performance and maximize the value of these assets. Our primary investments as of December 31, 2020, include our minority ownership interests in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. ("Dun & Bradstreet" or "D&B", NYSE: DNB), Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc. ("Ceridian", NYSE: CDAY), Optimal Blue Holdco, LLC ("Optimal Blue") and AmeriLife Group, LLC ("AmeriLife"); majority equity ownership stakes in O'Charley's Holdings, LLC ("O'Charley's") and 99 Restaurants Holdings, LLC ("99 Restaurants"); and various other equity and debt investments primarily in the real estate, financial services, and healthcare technology industries.
Corporate Principles
We believe building better businesses starts with our six core principles, which are foundational to Cannae's success:
1
2
3
4
56
Autonomy and
Entrepreneurship
Provide employees with levels of authority based on their responsibilities, then empower them to make decisions and resolve problems as close
as possible to the point of client contact.
Bias for Action
Analyze tasks, reach decisions and implement solutions as soon as possible. Challenge all assumptions and strive continuously for improvement. Be accessible, responsible, and decisive. Take ownership of all problems, and accept
all challenges.
Customer-Oriented
and Motivated
Offer clients meaningful, customized products and services, the expertise and passion for finding solutions to customers' problems, and the desire to establish long-term business relationships based on a mutual exchange of value.
Minimize Bureaucracy
Maintain a lean management structure in which performance, productivity and problem resolution are the priorities, as well as the basis, for success and achievement.
Employee Ownership
Encourage employee ownership of Company stock to strengthen employee commitment and ensure a common purpose among shareholders, management and employees.
Highest Standard of Conduct
Adhere to all related laws, regulations and principles of conduct to protect the public's trust, ensure conscientious performance, and preserve the Company's legacy of honesty and strong ethical standards.
