    CNNE   US13765N1072

CANNAE HOLDINGS, INC.

(CNNE)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 06/01 04:10:00 pm
35.42 USD   -1.20%
Cannae : 2020 ESG Report

06/01/2021 | 05:59pm EDT
2020

Environmental, Social, & Governance Report

Introduction

Responsible Investment

Environment

Social

Governance

Data Tables

Table of Contents

Introduction

6

Responsible

14

Environment

16

Social

18

Governance

Investment

2

CEO Letter

15

Environmental

17

Our Employees

19

Board of Directors and

7

Cannae's Approach to

Management

ESG Oversight

3

2020 At-A-Glance

17

Diversity & Inclusion

Portfolio Investments

21

ESG Risk Management

4

About Cannae Holdings

7

ESG Due Diligence and

17

Philanthropy

21

Ethics

Risk Management Across

5

Our Approach to ESG

Cannae's Portfolio

17

COVID-19 Approach

21

Data Privacy and

Cybersecurity

22

Data Tables

On the Cover: Statue of Hannibal, one of the greatest military commanders in his history for defeating the Romans at the Battle of Cannae

Cannae Holdings, Inc. 2020 ESG Report  1

Introduction

Responsible Investment

Environment

Social

Governance

Data Tables

Richard N. Massey

Chief Executive Officer

To Our Fellow

Shareholders,

At Cannae Holdings, Environmental, Social, & Governance ("ESG") is integral to who we are as a company and is foundational to our success. A sustainable future is imperative to Cannae's long-term growth and to the well-being of our portfolio companies. For this reason, our Company and our board are committed to addressing ESG issues to better serve our employees, portfolio companies, business partners, and the communities where we live and work.

Building a sustainable business starts with being transparent about our business practices, corporate governance, environmental impact, and our commitments to our employees, customers, and communities. In 2020, we continued to enhance our ESG efforts with the backdrop of COVID-19 and other societal challenges driving renewed commitment towards our ESG strategy. We are pleased to share our progress on these key initiatives in this inaugural ESG report.

Our commitment to ESG focuses on:

Responsible Investment

First and foremost, ESG is embedded across Cannae's investment approach: from our due diligence in investment selection, to our value creation partnerships,

and eventually to responsible divestiture. We manage ESG issues in our investments to help Cannae generate stronger returns for our shareholders while improving our impact on society. Dun & Bradstreet is enhancing responsible business practices through automated solutions. Ceridian is focused on helping organizations enhance human capital management while supporting the communities where employees live and work through Ceridian Cares, an employee-driven charity. And The Restaurant Group is building inclusive workplaces while driving community outcomes in the areas where we operate. Our companies each have unique impacts, and we are working to further formalize and enhance the management of ESG across our entire portfolio.

Preserving the Environment

Cannae is continually improving our environmental management practices at our Las Vegas headquarters. From efforts to monitor and reduce our carbon footprint, reducing water consumption, and participating in recycling programs, we are reducing our environmental impact.

Supporting Our Employees and Communities

We value our talented workforces and the outstanding contributions our employees make each day. We are dedicated to attracting, developing, and retaining talented teams through competitive compensation and benefits, and building a diverse and inclusive workplace. Cannae believes in the importance of volunteerism and philanthropy to strengthen and engage local

communities across our portfolio companies. Through local community involvement, corporate initiatives, and philanthropic giving - as well as an active community volunteer ethos - we work hard each day to support the communities we all live in. In 2020, our country and the world found itself in a significant battle against COVID-19, during which our focus has been and continues to be the health and safety of our employees and their families, as well as the employees, customers, and communities of our portfolio companies.

Operating Ethically

Our reputation for integrity is one of our most important assets and each of our employees and directors is expected to contribute to the care and preservation of that asset. We operate in ways that are fair, transparent, and compliant with all applicable regulations. We implement strong governance practices, policies, training, and reporting avenues to encourage and promote that all employees adhere to the highest standards for business integrity.

We know this work never stops and that together, we will continue to have an impact.

Richard N. Massey

Chief Executive Officer

Cannae Holdings, Inc. 2020 ESG Report  2

Introduction

Responsible Investment

Environment

Social

Governance

Data Tables

2020 At-A-Glance

Unless otherwise noted, this data is current as of December 31, 2020.

Company Overview

Cannae Holdings, Inc.

Name

CNNE

Stock Symbol (NYSE)

Asset Management

Industry

Las Vegas, NV

Headquarters

14,5091

Worldwide Employees of Cannae and Consolidated Subsidiaries

$585.7M

Total Operating Revenue

1 As of January 31, 2021

Environment

0 (t CO2e)

Carbon Footprint: Scope 1

326 (t CO2e)

Carbon Footprint: Scope 2

681,614 kWh

Electricity Consumption

41,167,000 gal

Water Consumption

SocialGovernance

95%

82%

We retained 95% of

82% of our board of directors

our corporate staff.

were independent.

59%

59% of employees at

Cannae and its consolidated

subsidiaries were female.

Cannae Holdings, Inc. 2020 ESG Report  3

Introduction

Responsible Investment

Environment

Social

Governance

Data Tables

About Cannae Holdings

Profile

Cannae (NYSE: CNNE) is a diversified holding company. We are engaged in actively managing and operating a group of companies and investments, as well as making additional majority and minority equity portfolio investments in businesses, in order to achieve superior financial performance and maximize the value of these assets. Our primary investments as of December 31, 2020, include our minority ownership interests in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. ("Dun & Bradstreet" or "D&B", NYSE: DNB), Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc. ("Ceridian", NYSE: CDAY), Optimal Blue Holdco, LLC ("Optimal Blue") and AmeriLife Group, LLC ("AmeriLife"); majority equity ownership stakes in O'Charley's Holdings, LLC ("O'Charley's") and 99 Restaurants Holdings, LLC ("99 Restaurants"); and various other equity and debt investments primarily in the real estate, financial services, and healthcare technology industries.

Corporate Principles

We believe building better businesses starts with our six core principles, which are foundational to Cannae's success:

1

2

3

4

56

Autonomy and

Entrepreneurship

Provide employees with levels of authority based on their responsibilities, then empower them to make decisions and resolve problems as close

as possible to the point of client contact.

Bias for Action

Analyze tasks, reach decisions and implement solutions as soon as possible. Challenge all assumptions and strive continuously for improvement. Be accessible, responsible, and decisive. Take ownership of all problems, and accept

all challenges.

Customer-Oriented

and Motivated

Offer clients meaningful, customized products and services, the expertise and passion for finding solutions to customers' problems, and the desire to establish long-term business relationships based on a mutual exchange of value.

Minimize Bureaucracy

Maintain a lean management structure in which performance, productivity and problem resolution are the priorities, as well as the basis, for success and achievement.

Employee Ownership

Encourage employee ownership of Company stock to strengthen employee commitment and ensure a common purpose among shareholders, management and employees.

Highest Standard of Conduct

Adhere to all related laws, regulations and principles of conduct to protect the public's trust, ensure conscientious performance, and preserve the Company's legacy of honesty and strong ethical standards.

Cannae Holdings, Inc. 2020 ESG Report  4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Cannae Holdings Inc. published this content on 01 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 June 2021 21:58:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
