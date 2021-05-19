Cannae : Corporate Liquidity

CORPORATE LIQUIDITY AND DEBT
Corporate Liquidity Position and Forward Commitments
($ in millions)
May 10,
March 31,
December 31,
Liquidity
2021
2021
2020
Holding company cash & short-term investments
$318.7
$387.4
$666.0
Available under Margin Loan
500.0
500.0
500.0
Available under FNF Revolver
100.0
100.0
100.0
Total Gross Liquidity
$918.7
$987.4
$1,266.0
Forward Purchase Agreement (FPA) and PIPE Commitments(1)
Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. (Alight) FPA and PIPE subscription
$400.0
Tailwind Acquisition Corp. (QOMPLX) PIPE subscription
37.5
Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I redemption backstop (2)
--
Total Forward Commitments
$437.5
Net Available
$481.2
Corporate Debt Outstanding
Size
Interest Rate
Due Date
DNB/CDAY margin loan
$500.0
3 Mo. LIBOR + 2.75%
Nov-23
--
--
--
FNF revolver
$100.0
3 Mo. LIBOR + 4.50%
Nov-22
--
--
--
Total Corporate Debt Outstanding
$--
$--
|
Cannae has forward purchase agreements with Trebia Acquisition Corp. ($75M) and Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation II ($125M), that are contingent on terms of a future business combination. Net available if both were effectuated would be $281.2M
Forward purchase agreement with Austerlitz I extinguished and replaced with backstop of redemptions up to 69M shares, or $690M
Margin loan base capacity is $100M with accordion feature to $500M
Disclaimer
Cannae Holdings Inc. published this content on 19 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 May 2021 17:01:01 UTC.