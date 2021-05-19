Log in
    CNNE   US13765N1072

CANNAE HOLDINGS, INC.

(CNNE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 05/19 01:14:40 pm
36.125 USD   -0.56%
CANNAE  : Corporate Liquidity
PU
08:06aCANNAE  : Investor Presentation May 2021
PU
05/13CANNAE  : First Quarter 2021 Transcript
PU
Cannae : Corporate Liquidity

05/19/2021 | 01:02pm EDT
CORPORATE LIQUIDITY AND DEBT

Corporate Liquidity Position and Forward Commitments

($ in millions)

May 10,

March 31,

December 31,

Liquidity

2021

2021

2020

Holding company cash & short-term investments

$318.7

$387.4

$666.0

Available under Margin Loan

500.0

500.0

500.0

Available under FNF Revolver

100.0

100.0

100.0

Total Gross Liquidity

$918.7

$987.4

$1,266.0

Forward Purchase Agreement (FPA) and PIPE Commitments(1)

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. (Alight) FPA and PIPE subscription

$400.0

Tailwind Acquisition Corp. (QOMPLX) PIPE subscription

37.5

Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I redemption backstop (2)

--

Total Forward Commitments

$437.5

Net Available

$481.2

Corporate Debt Outstanding

Size

Interest Rate

Due Date

DNB/CDAY margin loan

(3)

$500.0

3 Mo. LIBOR + 2.75%

Nov-23

--

--

--

FNF revolver

$100.0

3 Mo. LIBOR + 4.50%

Nov-22

--

--

--

Total Corporate Debt Outstanding

$--

$--

$--

  1. Cannae has forward purchase agreements with Trebia Acquisition Corp. ($75M) and Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation II ($125M), that are contingent on terms of a future business combination. Net available if both were effectuated would be $281.2M
  2. Forward purchase agreement with Austerlitz I extinguished and replaced with backstop of redemptions up to 69M shares, or $690M
  3. Margin loan base capacity is $100M with accordion feature to $500M

Disclaimer

Cannae Holdings Inc. published this content on 19 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 May 2021 17:01:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
