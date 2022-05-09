Log in
Homepage
Equities
United States
Nyse
Cannae Holdings, Inc.
News
Summary
CNNE
US13765N1072
CANNAE HOLDINGS, INC.
(CNNE)
Add to my list
Report
05/09 04:00:02 pm EDT
05/09 04:00:02 pm EDT
19.70
USD
-8.41%
05:12p
CANNAE HOLDINGS, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
04:17p
Cannae Holdings, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2022 Financial Results
BU
04/25
Cannae Holdings, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2022 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call
BU
Summary
Quotes
Charts
News
Ratings
Calendar
Company
Financials
Consensus
Revisions
Summary
Most relevant
All News
Analyst Reco.
Other languages
Press Releases
Official Publications
Sector news
MarketScreener Strategies
Transcript : Cannae Holdings, Inc., Q1 2022 Earnings Call, May 09, 2022
05/09/2022 | 05:30pm EDT
Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Cannae Holdings Inc. First Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, the conference call is...
© S&P Capital IQ 2022
All news about CANNAE HOLDINGS, INC.
05:12p
CANNAE HOLDINGS, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and ..
AQ
04:17p
Cannae Holdings, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2022 Financial Results
BU
04/25
Cannae Holdings, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2022 Earnings Release Date and Conference..
BU
04/05
INSIDER BUY
: Cannae Holdings
MT
02/25
CANNAE HOLDINGS, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and ..
AQ
02/25
Tranche Update on Cannae Holdings, Inc.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on March 1, 202..
CI
02/25
Tranche Update on Cannae Holdings, Inc.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on September 19..
CI
02/24
CANNAE
: Investor Presentation February 2022
PU
02/24
INSIDER BUY
: Cannae Holdings
MT
02/18
Oppenheimer Adjusts Cannae Holdings Price Target to $41 From $47, Maintains Outperform ..
MT
Analyst Recommendations on CANNAE HOLDINGS, INC.
02/18
Oppenheimer Adjusts Cannae Holdings Price Target to $41 From $47, Maintains Outperform ..
MT
2021
Cannae Holdings Initiated at Outperform by RBC With $42 Price Target; Firm Highlights F..
MT
2021
CANNAE
: Oppenheimer Lowers Cannae Holdings' PT to $47 from $52 to Reflect Updated Net Ass..
MT
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022
860 M
-
-
Net income 2022
61,7 M
-
-
Net Debt 2022
-
-
-
P/E ratio 2022
28,6x
Yield 2022
-
Capitalization
1 673 M
1 673 M
-
Capi. / Sales 2022
1,95x
Capi. / Sales 2023
1,79x
Nbr of Employees
12 938
Free-Float
85,4%
Chart CANNAE HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends CANNAE HOLDINGS, INC.
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bearish
Bearish
Bearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
3
Last Close Price
19,70 $
Average target price
43,00 $
Spread / Average Target
118%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Richard N. Massey
Chief Executive Officer & Director
David W. Ducommun
President
Bryan D. Coy
Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
William Patrick Foley
Non-Executive Chairman
James B. Stallings
Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
CANNAE HOLDINGS, INC.
-38.81%
1 875
STARBUCKS CORPORATION
-34.58%
88 862
COMPASS GROUP PLC
-0.06%
37 118
DARDEN RESTAURANTS, INC.
-13.64%
15 905
SODEXO
-9.86%
11 066
JOLLIBEE FOODS CORPORATION
0.46%
4 745
