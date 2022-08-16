Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. CANNAGIST
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CNGT   US13767H1086

CANNAGIST

(CNGT)
Delayed OTC Markets  -  01:10 2022-08-16 pm EDT
0.003600 USD   +63.64%
12:54pCANNAGIST : Changes in Control of Registrant - Form 8-K
PU
12:51pCANNAGISTICS INC. : Changes in Control or Registrant, Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08/04CANNAGIST : Quarterly Report for Quarter Ending April 30, 2022 (Form 10-Q)
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CANNAGIST : Changes in Control of Registrant - Form 8-K

08/16/2022 | 12:54pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

WASHINGTON, D.C. 20549

___________

FORM 8-K

__________

CURRENT REPORT

PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(D) OF THE

SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

Date of report (date of earliest event reported): August 1, 2022

CANNAGISTICS, INC.

(Exact name of registrant as specified in charter)

Delaware 000-55711 86-3911779
(State or other jurisdiction of incorporation) (Commission File Number) (I.R.S. Employer Identification No.)

150 Motor Parkway

Suite 401

Hauppauge, NY

11788

(Address of principal executive offices) (Zip Code)

Registrant's telephone number, including area code: 631-787-8455

2110 5th Avenue

Ronkonkoma, NY

631-676-7230

(Former name or former address, if changed since last report)

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions (see General Instruction A.2. below)

[ ]Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)

[ ]Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14-12)

[ ]Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))

[ ]Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13ed-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act: None.

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter).

Emerging growth company [ ]

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange.

SECTION 5 - CORPORATE GOVERNANCE AND MANAGEMENT

Item 5.01 Changes in Control of Registrant.

On August 1, 2022, Regen Biowellness, Inc., the holder of 4,400,000 shares of Series F Preferred Voting Stock, entered into an asset purchase agreement with Emergent Health Corp. ("OTCPink "EMGE") for the purchase of all assets and certain liabilities of Regen Biowellness. The 4,400,000 shares of Series F Preferred Stock of the Registrant which represents voting control over the Registrant.

Therefore, as a result of the asset purchase agreement, there has been a change of control of the Registrant. Emergent Health Corp. is now the holder of the Series F Preferred Stoc, representing voting control of the Registrant.

Item 5.02 Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.

Effective as of August 15, 2022, the following individual was removed by a vote of the majority of shares entitled to vote as a Director of the Registrant.

Name Position
Dr. Babik Ghalili Director

Effective as of August 15, 2022, the following resigned as an Officer of the Registrant.

Name Position
Jim Morrison President/CEO

Effective as of August 15, 2022, the following individual(s) were elected by a vote of the majority of shares entitled to vote to the positions indicated of the Registrant:

Name Age Position
Jim Morrison 63 Director
James W. Zimbler 58 Director and Interim President/CEO

Mr. Zimbler has served as the Registrant's Vice President of Corporate Finance since November 2021, and prior was the President. He served as a director of the Company from since November 2017 to November 2021. Previously, from November 17, 2017, until July 1, 2020, he served as President of the Company in which role he was responsible for strategic decision making, capital expenditure planning and staffing matters. From December 2017 until June 2019, he served as President and a director of the predecessor iteration of a public company that is now Enzolytics, Inc., a drug development company. In December 2016 he founded Emerging Growth Advisors, Inc., a consulting firm providing advisory services related to mergers and acquisitions for corporations including the Company, and now Emerging Capital Strategies, Ltd., where he has served as President since formation. Prior to founding Emerging Growth Advisors, Inc., Mr. Zimbler served in a managerial role at other consulting firms, each specializing in mergers and acquisitions, roll ups and turn-around work.

2

SECTION 9 - FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND EXHIBITS

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits

(d) Exhibits
Exhibit No. Description
17.1 Letter of Resignation of Jim Morrison as President and CEO, dated August 15, 2022
3

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

Cannagistics, Inc.

/s/ James W. Zimbler

James W. Zimbler

Interim President/Chief Executive Officer

Date: August 16, 2022

4

Disclaimer

Cannagistics Inc. published this content on 16 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2022 16:53:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CANNAGIST
12:54pCANNAGIST : Changes in Control of Registrant - Form 8-K
PU
12:51pCANNAGISTICS INC. : Changes in Control or Registrant, Change in Directors or Principal Off..
AQ
08/04CANNAGIST : Quarterly Report for Quarter Ending April 30, 2022 (Form 10-Q)
PU
08/04CANNAGISTICS INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Resu..
AQ
08/04Cannagistics, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended..
CI
03/22CANNAGISTICS INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Resu..
AQ
03/22Cannagistics Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended ..
CI
02/22CANNAGISTICS INC. - 10-K/A - Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Conditio..
AQ
01/28CANNAGIST : Amendment to Annual Report (Form 10-K/A)
PU
01/28CANNAGISTICS INC. - 10-K/A - Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Conditio..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -2,39 M - -
Net Debt 2021 3,24 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -1,79x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 0,60 M 0,60 M -
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees 1
Free-Float -
Chart CANNAGIST
Duration : Period :
CANNAGIST Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Jim Morrison Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
James W. Zimbler Vice President-Operations & Compliance
Bobby Ghalili Director