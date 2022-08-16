CANNAGIST : Changes in Control of Registrant - Form 8-K

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Date of report (date of earliest event reported): August 1, 2022

CANNAGISTICS, INC.

Item 5.01 Changes in Control of Registrant.

On August 1, 2022, Regen Biowellness, Inc., the holder of 4,400,000 shares of Series F Preferred Voting Stock, entered into an asset purchase agreement with Emergent Health Corp. ("OTCPink "EMGE") for the purchase of all assets and certain liabilities of Regen Biowellness. The 4,400,000 shares of Series F Preferred Stock of the Registrant which represents voting control over the Registrant.

Therefore, as a result of the asset purchase agreement, there has been a change of control of the Registrant. Emergent Health Corp. is now the holder of the Series F Preferred Stoc, representing voting control of the Registrant.

Item 5.02 Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.

Effective as of August 15, 2022, the following individual was removed by a vote of the majority of shares entitled to vote as a Director of the Registrant.

Name Position Dr. Babik Ghalili Director

Effective as of August 15, 2022, the following resigned as an Officer of the Registrant.

Name Position Jim Morrison President/CEO

Effective as of August 15, 2022, the following individual(s) were elected by a vote of the majority of shares entitled to vote to the positions indicated of the Registrant:

Name Age Position Jim Morrison 63 Director James W. Zimbler 58 Director and Interim President/CEO

Mr. Zimbler has served as the Registrant's Vice President of Corporate Finance since November 2021, and prior was the President. He served as a director of the Company from since November 2017 to November 2021. Previously, from November 17, 2017, until July 1, 2020, he served as President of the Company in which role he was responsible for strategic decision making, capital expenditure planning and staffing matters. From December 2017 until June 2019, he served as President and a director of the predecessor iteration of a public company that is now Enzolytics, Inc., a drug development company. In December 2016 he founded Emerging Growth Advisors, Inc., a consulting firm providing advisory services related to mergers and acquisitions for corporations including the Company, and now Emerging Capital Strategies, Ltd., where he has served as President since formation. Prior to founding Emerging Growth Advisors, Inc., Mr. Zimbler served in a managerial role at other consulting firms, each specializing in mergers and acquisitions, roll ups and turn-around work.

Exhibit No. Description 17.1 Letter of Resignation of Jim Morrison as President and CEO, dated August 15, 2022

