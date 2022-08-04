Homepage Equities United States OTC Markets CANNAGIST News Summary CNGT US13767H1086 CANNAGIST (CNGT) Add to my list Delayed OTC Markets - 01:34 2022-08-04 pm EDT 0.002000 USD -8.26% 01:28p CANNAGIST : Quarterly Report for Quarter Ending April 30, 2022 (Form 10-Q) PU 01:21p CANNAGISTICS INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q) AQ 03/22 CANNAGISTICS INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q) AQ Summary Quotes Charts News Company Financials Summary Most relevant All News Other languages Press Releases Official Publications Sector news CANNAGIST : Quarterly Report for Quarter Ending April 30, 2022 (Form 10-Q) 08/04/2022 | 01:28pm EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION WASHINGTON, D.C. 20549 FORM 10-Q ☒ Quarterly Report pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 For the quarterly period ended April 30, 2022 ☐ TRANSITION REPORT UNDER SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT For the transition period from __________ to__________ Commission File Number: 000-55711 Cannagistics, Inc. (Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter) Delaware 86-3911779 (State or other jurisdiction of incorporation or organization) (IRS Employer Identification No.) 150 Motor Parkway Suite 401 Hauppauge, NY11788 (Address of principal executive offices) 631 - 787-8455 (Registrant's telephone number) Indicate by check mark whether the registrant (1) has filed all reports required to be filed by Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to file such reports), and (2) has been subject to such filing requirements for the past 90 days. [ ] Yes [X] No Indicate by check mark whether the registrant has submitted electronically every Interactive Data File required to be submitted pursuant to Rule 405 of Regulation S-T (§232.405 of this chapter) during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to submit such files). Yes[ X ] No [ ] Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a large accelerated filer, an accelerated filer, a non-accelerated filer, smaller reporting company, or an emerging growth company. See the definitions of "large accelerated filer," "accelerated filer," "smaller reporting company," and "emerging growth company" in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act. ☐ Large accelerated Filer ☐ Accelerated Filer ☒ Non-accelerated Filer ☒ Smaller reporting company ☐ Emerging growth company If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. [ ] Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a shell company (as defined in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act). Yes [ ] No[X] State the number of shares outstanding of each of the issuer's classes of common stock, as of the latest practicable date: 266,424,608common shares as of March 15, 2022. Table of Contents TABLE OF CONTENTS Page PART I - FINANCIAL INFORMATION Item 1: Financial Statements 3 Item 2: Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations 4 Item 3: Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures About Market Risk 12 Item 4: Controls and Procedures 12 PART II - OTHER INFORMATION Item 1: Legal Proceedings 14 Item 2: Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities and Use of Proceeds 15 Item 3: Defaults Upon Senior Securities 15 Item 4: Mine Safety Disclosures 15 Item 5: Other Information 15 Item 6: Exhibits 16 2 Table of Contents PART I - FINANCIAL INFORMATION Item 1. Financial Statements Our financial statements included in this Form 10-Q are as follows: F-1 Consolidated Interim Balance Sheets as of April 30, 2022 (unaudited) and July 31, 2021 (audited); F-2 Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Operations for the three and nine months ended April 30, 2022 (unaudited) and 2021 (unaudited); F-3 Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows for the three and nine months ended April 30, 2022 (unaudited) and 2021 (unaudited); and F-4 Notes to Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements. (unaudited) These financial statements have been prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America for interim financial information and the SEC instructions to Form 10-Q. In the opinion of management, all adjustments considered necessary for a fair presentation have been included. Operating results for the interim period ended April 30, 2022, are not necessarily indicative of the results that can be expected for the full year. 3 Table of Contents CANNAGISTICS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED) April 30, 2022 July 31, 2021 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 104 $ 30,007 Loan receivable 56,500 - Prepaid expenses 25,000 15,000 Related party receivables, less allowance for doubtful accounts of $1,145,788 - - TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 81,604 45,007 TOTAL ASSETS $ 81,604 $ 45,007 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT CURRENT LIABILITIES: Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 1,402,755 $ 1,058,606 Promissory notes, April 30, 2022 and July 31, 2021, respectively 520,000 520,000 Convertible notes payable, net of discount of $195,028 and $301,537 April 30, 2022 and July 31, 2021, respectively 3,281,205 2,329,996 Derivative liabilities 69,680 529,171 Related party payables 594,331 416,159 Liabilities of discontinued operations 837,778 837,778 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 6,705,749 5,691,710 TOTAL LIABILITIES 6,705,748 5,691,710 STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT: Preferred Stock; Series E Preferred Stock; $0.001 par value; 3,600,000 shares authorized, 900,000 and 900,000 shares issued and outstanding as of April 30, 2022 and July 31, 2021, respectively 900 900 Series F Preferred Stock; $0.001 par value; 4,400,000 shares authorized, 4,400,000 and 4,400,000 shares issued and outstanding as of April 30, 2022 and July 31, 2021, respectively 4,400 4,400 Common stock; $0.001 par value; 500,000,000 and 250,000,000 shares authorized as of April 30, 2022 and July 31, 2021, respectively; 266,424,608 and 189,561,572 outstanding and issued as of April 30, 2022 and July 31, 2021, respectively 266,424 189,561 Common stock issuable 290,000 290,000 Additional paid-in capital 25,212,259 24,485,627 Treasury stock (45,000 ) (45,000 ) Accumulated deficit (32,353,128 ) (30,572,191 ) TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT (6,624,145 ) (5,646,703 ) TOTAL LIABILITIES & STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT $ 81,604 $ 45,007 See accompanying notes to the condensed consolidated financial statements F-1 Table of Contents CANNAGISTICS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED) For The Three Months Ended For The Nine Months Ended April 30, 2022 April 30, 2021 April 30, 2022 April 30, 2021 Revenues $ - $ - $ - $ - Cost of revenue - - - - Gross profit - - - - Operating expenses General and administrative expenses 12,139 20,717 55,417 36,533 Bad debt 21,759 21,759 65,277 43,518 Rent 2,898 3,025 12,813 10,511 Consulting 15,000 9,625 698,979 38,125 Professional fees 24,438 64,766 239,165 147,650 Total operating expenses 76,234 119,892 1,071,651 276,337 Loss from operations (76,234 ) (119,892 ) (1,071,651 ) (276,337 ) Other income (expense) Interest Income 21,759 21,759 65,277 43,518 Interest expense (319,263 ) (164,337 ) (1,010,892 ) (311,971 ) Settlement Fees - - (48,000 ) (25,000 ) Gain on derivative liabilities - (241,835 ) 123,822 (1,177,910 ) Change in fair value of derivative liabilities 54,228 122,167 160,507 79,385 Total other expense (243,276 ) (262,246 ) (709,286 ) (1,391,978 ) Net loss (319,510 ) (382,138 ) (1,780,937 ) (1,668,315 ) Net loss per common share: basic and diluted $ (0.00 ) $ (0.00 ) $ (0.01 ) $ (0.01 ) Basic and diluted weighted average common shares outstanding 266,424,608 160,806,048 239,242,161 131,902,229 See accompanying notes to the condensed consolidated financial statements F-2 Table of Contents CANNAGISTICS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT (UNAUDITED) Common Stock Common Stock

to be Issued Preferred Stock E Preferred Stock F Shares Amount Shares Amount Shares Amount Shares Amount Additional Paid-in Capital Treasury Stock Accumulated Deficit Total Stockholders' Deficit Balance, July 31, 2021 189,561,572 $ 189,561 290,000,000 $ 290,000 900,000 $ 900 4,400,000 $ 4,400 $ 24,485,627 $ (45,000 ) $ (30,572,191 ) $ (5,646,703 ) Shares issued for conversion of convertible debt 20,466,992 20,467 - - - - - - 248,965 - - 269,432 Shares issued for services 9,440,110 9,440 - - - - - - 368,164 - - 377,604 Net loss - - - - - - - - - - (884,359 ) (884,359 ) Balance, October 31, 2021 219,468,674 219,468 290,000,000 290,000 900,000 900 4,400,000 4,400 25,102,756 (45,000 ) (31,456,550 ) (5,884,026 ) Shares issued for conversion of convertible debt 46,955,934 46,956 - - - - - - 109,503 - - 156,459 Shares issued for services - - - - - - - - - - - - Net loss - - - - - - - - - - (577,068 ) (577,068 ) Balance, January 31, 2022 266,424,608 266,424 290,000,000 290,000 900,000 900 4,400,000 4,400 25,212,259 (45,000 ) (32,033,618 ) (6,304,635 ) Shares issued for conversion of convertible debt - - - - - - - - - - - - Shares issued for services - - - - - - - - - - - - Net loss - - - - - - - - - - (319,510 ) (319,510 ) Balance, April 30, 2022 266,424,608 $ 266,424 290,000,000 $ 290,000 900,000 $ 900 4,400,000 $ 4,400 $ 25,212,259 $ (45,000 ) $ (32,353,128 ) $ (6,624,145 ) See accompanying notes to the condensed consolidated financial statements F-3 Table of Contents CANNAGISTICS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSEDCONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED) For The Nine Months Ended April 30, 2022 April 30, 2021 Cash Flows from Operating Activities Net loss $ (1,780,937 ) $ (1,668,315 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Settlement Fees on conversion of stock - 13,000 Penalty on convertible note payable 48,000 25,000 Loss on derivative liabilities (123,822 ) 513,750 Change in fair value of derivative liabilities (160,507 ) 584,775 Amortization of debt discount - 83,176 Accrued interest 1,010,892 - Stock based compensation 377,604 - Changes in assets and liabilities Accounts receivable and other receivables (56,500 ) - Prepaid expense (10,000 ) - Accounts payable and accrued expenses 344,149 253,387 Accounts payable - related parties 173,172 - Net cash used in operating activities $ (177,949 ) $ (195,227 ) Cash Flows from Financing Activities Proceeds from convertible notes, net of amortization of $425,000 557,500 133,000 Proceeds from promissory notes 5,000 - Proceeds from related parties 68,330 96,789 Payments on convertible notes (422,478 ) - Payments to related parties (60,306 ) (34,600 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 148,046 195,189 Net increase in cash (29,903 ) (38 ) Cash, beginning of period 30,007 685 Cash, end of period 104 647 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information Cash paid for interest - - Cash paid for tax - - Non-cash investing and financing transactions Original issuance discount on convertible notes payable $ 225,159 $ 12,000 Original issuance discount on promissory notes payable - - Conversion of notes payable, fees and derivative liabilities $ 234,330 $ 802,731 Conversion of common stock payable $ - $ - See accompanying notes to the condensed consolidated financial statements F-4 Table of Contents CANNAGISTICS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES NOTES TO CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS APRIL 30, 2022 (UNAUDITED) NOTE 1 - ORGANIZATION AND DESCRIPTION OF BUSINESS Organization and Description of Business Cannagistics, Inc. (Formerly FIGO Ventures, Inc., formerly Precious Investments, Inc.) ('The Company') was incorporated under the laws of the State of Nevada on May 26, 2004. The Company was an Exploration Stage Company with the principal business being the acquisition and exploration of resource properties. The Company had allowed its charter with the state of Nevada to be revoked by the Secretary of State for failure to file the required annual lists and pay the required annual fees. Its last known officers and directors reflected in the records of the Secretary of State were unresponsive or stated they were no longer involved with the Company. The purported replacement officers and directors were unresponsive. On September 14, 2012, NPNC Management, LLC filed a petition in the Eighth Judicial District Court in Clark County, Nevada and was appointed custodian of the Company on January 15, 2012. On October 24, 2012, the interim board authorized the sale of 55,000,000(2,200,000split adjusted) shares of common stock for $6,000to NPNC Management, LLC, in a private placement transaction exempt from the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, pursuant to section 4(2) thereof and the rules and regulations promulgated there under. On March 1, 2017, the Company then entered into a joint venture agreement with Eddeb Management ("Eddeb"). The purpose of the joint venture is to build a fund for the purpose of trading in precious gems, notably, colored diamonds. On November 16, 2017, the Company entered into an Agreement of Merger and Plan of Reorganization (the "Merger Agreement") with American Freight Xchange, Inc., a privately held New York corporation ("American Freight"), and Shipzooka Acquisition Corp. ("Shipzooka Sub"), a newly formed wholly owned Nevada subsidiary of Precious Investments, Inc. In connection with the closing of this merger transaction, Shipzooka Sub merged with and into American Freight (the "Merger") on December 5, 2017, with the filing of Articles of Merger with the Nevada Secretary of State and Certificate of Merger with the New York Division of Corporations. The transaction resulted in the Company acquiring Subsidiary by the exchange of all of the outstanding shares of Subsidiary for 1,000,000 newly issued Series C Preferred shares of stock, $0.001 par value (the "Preferred Stock") of Parent which have conversion and voting rights of 72.5 votes for each share, representing approximately 90.2% of the voting rights. For accounting purposes, the transaction was treated as a reverse merger since the acquired entity now forms the basis for operations and the transaction resulted in a change in control, with the acquired company electing to become the successor issuer for reporting purposes. The accompanying financial statements have been prepared to reflect the assets, liabilities and operations of American Freight Xchange, Inc. exclusive of Precious Investments, Inc since all predecessor operations were discontinued. As part of the transaction, amounts due to former officers were forgiven, with the balances recorded as Contributed Capital. For equity purposes, accumulated deficit shown are those American Freight Xchange, Inc. Shipzooka Acquisition Corp. is a dormant corporation. On July 23, 2018, the Company amended the name of its subsidiary, KRG Logistics, Inc., to Global3pl, Inc. (an Ontario corporation). On September 4, 2018, the Company incorporated Cannagistics, Inc., in the province of Ontario, Canada. This is intended to be a possible new line of business for the Company but is dormant at this time. On April 17, 2019, we filed Articles of Merger with the Secretary of State of Nevada in order to effectuate a merger with our wholly owned subsidiary, Cannagistics, Inc. Shareholder approval was not required under Section 92A.180 of the Nevada Revised Statutes. As part of the merger, our board of directors authorized a change in our name to "Cannagistics, Inc." and our Articles of Incorporation have been amended to reflect this name change. F-5 Table of Contents On September 26, 2019, the Board of Directors approved the registered spinout of its Global3pl, Inc., (a New York corporation) ("Global3pl") subsidiary. Global3pl is to be a logistics technology provider, along with the American Freight Xchange and UrbanX Platforms that have been under development by the Company. The Board of Directors also declared a stock dividend for all shareholders, with a record date of October 10, 2019. For every 50 shares of common stock of the Company, all shareholders of record on the record date will receive one share of common stock in Global3pl. Global3pl will also file a registration statement as part of its raise of capital to complete the development of American Freight Xchange, a North American freight broker-driven 3pl network to handle the management of long haul LTL (less than truckload), and specialty freight (white glove) services and Urbanx, a North American network of rush-messenger local trucking services for forward and reverse last mile delivery (including white glove service). However, the Company has carefully reconsidered its position with respect to the previously announced and subsequently amended spin off of Global3pl, Inc., (a New York corporation). Due to the current situation resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic and especially in light of the development of the supply chain management strategy of the Company, it has been determined that the finalization of the development of the Global3pl platform will be integral and serve as the "engine" for the supply chain management of the Company. Therefore, at this time the "spin-off" has been indefinitely postponed until such time and it may make sense from a business standpoint. The Company has not issued any shares in the Global3pl, Inc (New York) subsidiary. Effective October 1, 2019, the Company suspended operations of its subsidiary Global3pl, Inc., formerly known as KRG Logistics, Inc., (an Ontario corporation), suspended future operations related to the operations in Mississauga, Ontario. It is in the process of collecting accounts receivables still due and working on a plan to pay its payables. It has entered into an agreement with 10451029 Canada Inc., d/b/a Reliable Logistics, for the assignment and of the assets of Global3pl, Inc., (an Ontario Corporation). The transaction was completed on November 6, 2019. The Company anticipates formally liquidating and dissolving the subsidiary in the next fiscal Quarter. This is a separate corporation from Global3pl, Inc. (A New York corporation). On May 6, 2021, the issuer (having been renamed, immediately prior to this Holding Company Reorganization, from "Cannagistics, Inc." to "Global Transition Corporation") completed a corporate reorganization (the "Holding Company Reorganization") pursuant to which Global Transition Corporation, as previously constituted (the "Predecessor") merged with a company which became a direct, wholly-owned subsidiary of a newly formed Delaware Corporation, Cannagistics, Inc. (in this capacity referred to as the "Holding Company"), which became the successor issuer. In other words, the Holding Company is now the public entity, albeit with the same name as the original issue or the Predecessor. The Holding Company Reorganization was effected by a merger conducted pursuant to Delaware General Corporation Law (the "DGCL"), which provides for the formation of a holding company without a vote of the stockholders of the constituent corporations (such constituent corporations being the Predecessor, as renamed to Global Transition Corporation and the newly formed Cannagistics, Inc.). In accordance with the DGCL, Global3pl, Inc. ("Merger Sub"), another newly formed Delaware Corporation and, prior to the Holding Company Reorganization, was an indirect, wholly owned subsidiary of the Holding Company, merged with and into the Predecessor, with Merger Sub surviving the merger as a direct, wholly owned subsidiary of the Holding Company (the "Merger"). The Merger was completed pursuant to the terms of an Agreement and Plan of Merger among the Predecessor, the Holding Company and Merger Sub, dated May 6, 2021 (the "Merger Agreement"). As of the effective time of the Merger and in connection with the Holding Company Reorganization, all outstanding shares of common stock and preferred stock of the Predecessor were automatically converted into identical shares of common stock or preferred stock, as applicable, of the Holding Company on a one-for-one basis, and the Predecessor's existing stockholders and other holders of equity instruments, became stockholders and holders of equity instruments, as applicable, of the Holding Company in the same amounts and percentages as they were in the Predecessor immediately prior to the Holding Company Reorganization. The executive officers and board of directors of the Holding Company are the same as those of the Predecessor in effect immediately prior to the Holding Company Reorganization. F-6 Table of Contents For purposes of Rule 12g-3(a), the Holding Company is the successor issuer to the Predecessor, now as the sole shareholder of the Predecessor. Accordingly, upon consummation of the Merger, the Holding Company's common stock was deemed to be registered under Section 12(b) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, pursuant to Rule 12g-3(a) promulgated thereunder. On May 21, 2021, the Company incorporated Global3pl Logistical Technologies, Inc., (a Delaware corporation) On May 21, 2021. It is a wholly owned subsidiary of Cannagistics, Inc. The previously executed Letter of Intent with Recommerce Group, Inc. has expired, although the Company has continued discussions with Recommerce Group, Inc. about a potential business combination. On July 1, 2021, Cannagistics, Inc. (the "Company") entered into a Reorganization and Stock Purchase Agreement (the "Agreement") with Availa Bio, Inc. ("Availa") and The Integrity Wellness Group, Inc., formerly known as Cannaworx Holdings, Inc. ("Integrity Wellness"). Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company purchased 100% of the outstanding capital stock of Integrity Wellness from Availa in exchange for 4,400,000shares of the Company's Series F Convertible Preferred Stock (the "Series F"). The Agreement provides for certain post-closing actions to be taken by the Company, including (i) effecting a 1-for-100 reverse stock split of the Company's common stock (later modified to be 1-for-40 reverse stock split), (ii) the Company using its best efforts to consummate a $5,000,000 financing, some of the proceeds of which to be used to pay the Note as defined below, (iii) the Company effecting a name change, (iv) the officers and directors of the Company consisting of Rob Gietl, President and Director and James W. Zimbler, Vice-President and Director, and (v) the holders of the Company's 10,000,000 outstanding shares of Series D Convertible Preferred Stock converting their shares into a total of 745,000,000 shares of the Company's common stock pursuant to conversion agreements with such holders. In connection with the Agreement, the Company borrowed $175,000from Cimarron Capital, Inc. ("Cimarron") and issued Cimarron two separate Promissory Notes for $150,000and $200,000, respectively, both dated July 6, 2021 (the "Notes"). The Notes bears 0%interest and is payable upon the earlier of the closing of a securities offering or July 6, 2022. In addition, pursuant to the Agreement the Company, either directly or through Integrity Wellness which as a result of the share exchange became a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, entered into the following employment and consulting agreements: The Company previously entered into a Consulting Agreement with Rob Geitl dated July 1, 2020, for an initial term of three years. Under this Consulting Agreement, Mr. Geitl will serve as the Chief Executive Officer of the Company and will be compensated as follows: (i) (A) for the first year of the initial term, $15,000per month, (B) for the second year of the initial term, $17,500per month, and (C) for the third year of the initial term, $20,000per month; and (ii) a number of shares of restricted common stock equal to 5% of the Company's issued and outstanding common stock, or 9,158,333 shares, with one-half of such shares vesting in 18 months and the other half vesting of such shares at the end of the initial term. The Company entered into a Consulting Agreement with Emerging Growth Advisors, Inc., wholly owned by James W. Zimbler, dated July 1, 2021, for an initial term of three years. Under this Consulting Agreement, Emerging Growth Advisors, Inc. will be compensated 12,500per month and a Health Insurance Allowance of up to $1,500per month. The Agreement also provides that Emerging Growth Advisors, Inc., shall receive 900,000shares of Series E Preferred Stock in exchange for the cancellation of 6,000,000shares of Series D Preferred Stock in the name of Emerging Growth Advisors, Inc. The Company entered into a Consulting Agreement with Cimarron dated July 1, 2021, for an initial term of 30 months. Under this Consulting Agreement, Cimarron will provide the Company certain strategic and business development services in exchange for (i) 900,000shares of its Series E Convertible Preferred Stock (the "Series E"), (ii) a monthly fee of $5,000, and (iii) 10%of the net proceeds of any business generated for the Company by Cimarron. F-7 Table of Contents The Company entered into a Consulting Agreement with Leonard Tucker LLC ("LT LLC") dated July 1, 2021, for an initial term of 30 months. Under this Consulting Agreement, LT LLC will provide the Company with certain business and compliance services in exchange for (i) 1,800,000shares of its Series E, (ii) a monthly fee of $12,500, and (iii) 10%of the net proceeds of any business generated for the Company by LT LLC. The Agreement also contains customary indemnification obligations in the event of a material breach of any representation, warranty, agreement, or covenant contained in the Agreement. On September 15, 2021, the Company filed a DEF14C Information Statement. The DEF14C Information Statement set out the plan of the Company to amend its name to The Integrity Wellness Group, Inc., or some other similar name, and to effectuate a reverse stock split of its common stock of one (1) new share of common stock for each forty (40) old shares of common stock. The corporate action change has been submitted to FINRA on October 29, 2021, and the Company is awaiting a response. Current Projects in Development Integrity Wellness Our Products Through Integrity Wellness we currently have 4 developed products, the majority of which we offer at retail prices ranging from approximately $30 to $60 (excluding our veterinary and agricultural product offerings). [Our current developed products are either backlogged, in the process of being produced or are ready for production.] We have received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (the "FDA") for 4 of our products' claims, and we have FDA applications in process for 15 products' claims, as indicated below. We have patents issued for six of our products, and 15 patent applications pending, as indicated below. However, we presently lack the capital to produce sufficient inventory and, accordingly, will be reliant upon raising additional funds in this offering to further commercialize these products if we are unable to raise sufficient funds in this offering or through other means, the production and distribution of these products may be delayed or discontinued. Further, some of the patent rights and licenses for the below products are subject to uncertainty due to potential procedural and documentation issues in connection with the July 2021 Integrity Wellness acquisition. See the risk titled "If we cannot obtain or protect intellectual property rights related to our products, including due to uncertainties surrounding our acquisition of Integrity Wellness and its purported product portfolio, we may not be able to compete effectively in our markets" for more information. The following is a brief description our current products portfolio: Products with Issued Patents Canagel - (Anhydrous Hydrogel Composition and delivery system)



- (Anhydrous Hydrogel Composition and delivery system) Canagel®,- (Anhydrous Hydrogel Composition and delivery system) Patented Full Spectrum Phytocannabinoid delivery with FDA approved pain claim. The one and only FDA-approved pain claim in the market for an oral CBD product. We have Exclusive World-wide access to Patent No. US 10,143,755 Patent Issued: December 4, 2018 Patent Expires: December 8, 2037 Comments: Please note this patent is owned by Acupac Packaging Inc., however an exclusive worldwide license agreement has been granted to SkinScience labs, Inc. Silverpro ®, - (FDA Cleared) Patented Compression Fabric in the marketplace with FDA pain clearance Patent No. US 9,878,175 (European Patent has been allowed) Patent Issued: January 30, 2018 Patent Expires: June 2036 Thin Film Toothpaste Strip Product Name: KidzStrips ®, Patented Fluoride doses-controlled children's toothpaste strip (2 Patents issued) Patent No. US 9,656,102 Patent Issued: May 23, 2017 Patent Expires: December 21, 2033 Patent No. US 10,105,296 Patent Issued: October 23, 2018 Patent Expires: December 31, 2034 F-8 Table of Contents ImmuniZin TM (Immune Booster) Some ImmunaZin Ingredients and Expectations ● Pepsin -- the main ingredient now famous for rapid recovery. We take pepsin and break it down into fragmented particles that are better absorbed into the digestive tract. These pepsin fragments directly modulate immune system activity by inducing potent T-cell response resulting in boosted immunity. ● Hemp seed oil helps balance healthy cholesterol levels, fights depression and anxiety, improves eye health, promotes brain health, reduces metabolic syndrome, reduces inflammation, fights autoimmune disease and mental disorders, reduces fatty liver, promotes bone and joint health and improves sleep and skin. Irreversibly-inactivated pepsinogen fragments for modulating immune function (Immune Booster- FDA Cleared) Patent No. US 8,309,072 Patent Issued: November 13, 2012 Patent Expires: June 18, 2029 Patent Expires: June 18, 2029 Novel Fertilizer Patent No. US 9,981,886 Patent Issued: May 29, 2018 Patent Expires: August 12, 2036 Pending Patent Applications Cannabinoid, Menthol and Caffeine Dissolvable Film Composition, Devices and Methods US Application No. 16/558,872; International Application PCT/US2019/049309 Cannabinoid and Menthol Gum and Lozenge Compositions and Methods US Application No. 16/555,022 (US Application No. 62/869,121 is a provisional US application for this US application); International Application PCT/US2019/048740 Cannabinoid and Anesthetic Gum and Lozenge Compositions and Methods US Application No. 16/554,930 (US Application No. 62/869,118 is a provisional US application for this US application); International Application PCT/US2019/048728 Cannabinoid and Anesthetic Compositions and Methods US Application No. 16/419,274; International Application PCT/US2019/048690 C-Biscuit TM Hemp rich suppository for racehorse industry for rapid recovery from injury Veterinary Cannabinoid, Menthol and Anesthetic Compositions and Methods Application No. 16/555,241; International Application PCT/US2019/048789 Veterinary Cannabinoid and Menthol Compositions and Methods Application No. 16/419,392; International Application PCT/US2019/048695 Cannabinoid and Menthol Gel Compositions, Patches and Methods US Application No. 16/558,780; International Application PCT/US2019/049294 Cannabinoid and Menthol Compositions and Methods US Application No. 16/419,336; International Application PCT/US2019/048691 Thin Film Toothpaste Strip, European Application Product Name: KidzStrips ® Application No. 14876319.6 Thin Film Toothpaste Strip, Eurasian Application Product Name: KidzStrips ® Application No. 201600502/28. U.S. Application No. 17/412442 Fertilizer Product Name: HydroSoil ®, Water retaining Hemp enhanced fertilizer, water plant once every two weeks U.S. Application No. 15/986,111 Inactivated Pepsin Fragment (IPF) and Full Spectrum Cannabidiol (CBD) Compositions and Methods U.S. Provisional Patent Application No. 62/859,422 Skin Cream Relates to compositions and methods for the prevention and treatment of skin disorders and for the rejuvenation of the skin. In particular, the application describes topical compositions and methods of treatments comprising the combined use of one or more cannabinoids and one or more hydroxy acids in a suitable carrier. U.S. Application No. Application 15/233,251 F-9 Table of Contents Other Products IcyEase Adhesive Ice Pack for muscle/joint pain to cool surface and address pain. Patent-pending, FDA pain claim in progress Slim-D Appetite-suppressant oral strip with 50 mg Hoodia & 10 mg Full Spectrum Phytocannabinoid Energy Lighting Strips High caffeine fast dissolving oral energy strip with Matcha Green Tea and Hemp/Full Spectrum Phytocannabinoid Micro Voltage Trans Derm C for pain with unique and superior absorbing features due to wearer's movement generated Micro Voltage CBD 600 Hemp Rich oral tincture with FDA cleared legal pain claim. One and only with FDA clearance. Global3PL Inc. (NY) During the past 2 plus years, Global3PL Inc. (a New York Corporation) has consulted with logistics and technology experts to design and begin the development of a best-of-breed, first-of-kind information technology system. To date, about eighteen (18) months' worth of custom coding by our contractor has been completed with an expectation of an additional 2-3 months of work still requiredfor it to be ready for testing. Upon completion, it is intended that clients shall be able to login to the system to communicate and transact business with the Company in real-time, as it relates to aspects of the client's supply chain. This can include the tracking of inbound raw material from various vendors, the manufacturing schedule of finished goods, inventory tracking of raw materials and finished goods, international compliance documentation, and the contacting and tracking of the shipping of the finished goods to their delivery destination(s). Though the Company has high expectations for the functionality of the new system, it does not make any assurances that the system will be completed, shall work as planned if completed, nor be embraced by potential clients as intended. Therefore Global3pl, Inc. (NY) will be a logistics subsidiary serving the just-in-time inventory & distribution industry, as well as the special and general commodities sector of the North American freight industry. "Just-in-time" is an industry word for delivery a product or other item to an end user right before it is needed. It is used in place of an end user storing a large quantity of inventory. Shippers will be able to sync to our system for a real-time 360 views of their product shipments, including, location updates, verification, and risk mitigation. The customer will be able to Geolocation GPS tracking of freight movement; create automated notifications with consolidated andautomated notifications, payments, and reporting. The Shipper interface will also allow customers to push or post freight orders. The software system will also allow for lead-generation, data analysis, collaboration among shippers, automated billing and collections, and automated payments. The SAAS-based platform ecosystem will fully integrate all aspects of the Company's operations, from receiving raw materials for clients, through product manufacturing, document compliance, distribution, and shelf-life batch tracking. It had been expected to be operational in the third or fourth quarter of 2020, however due to economic conditions from the COVID-19 Pandemic, and the need for funding related to this Offering, to complete the process, we have been delayed and hope to be operational by the end of the second quarter of 2021. The SaaS-based platform ecosystem will fully integrate all aspects of the Cannagistics operations, from receiving raw materials for clients, through product manufacturing, document compliance, distribution, and shelf-life batch tracking. It is intended to operate with four separate brands or identities, that being Global3pl, AFX (the acronym for American Freight Xchange) UrbanX and Cannagistics. Our targeted client markets (OTC, pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, cosmetics, and Hemp/CBD-related products) are heavily regulated, and highly fragmented from state to state, and country to country. Every country has their own certified product standards, such as the FDA in the U.S. Target client markets require batch product tracking throughout shelf life and GMP certified standards in manufacturing. There is currently, we believe, a lack of seamless automation across the supply chain. F-10 Table of Contents Our solution offers a fully automated and scalable service for end-to-end information, manufacturing, sales, and tracking. We believe the benefits achieved from our logistics services for clients are as follows: § Ability to track products from ingredient stage all the way to sale; § Provides 24/7 visibility; § Expands collaboration; § Provide a single point of access: § Incorporates big data and client behavior statistics; § Reduces redundancy; § Increases productivity; § Offers a subscription-based model; and § Capable of supporting multiple client usage. Competition The Global Supply Chain management area has many different entities, all competing. Some are very large. However, our model is significantly different from most of the providers already operating. To be successful in the global supply chain management area, a company must be involved in planning the function of the entire process, from start to finish, or end to end. We intend to concentrate our model on the cannabis, nutraceutical, pharmaceutical and cosmetic areas. We believe this makes our approach unique and distinguishable at this time. There is no guarantee that a larger, more fully funded, company will determine to seek to gain access to the same business. Intellectual Property Our Global3pl SAAS Platform is a proprietary software developed by the Company. The SaaS-based platform ecosystem will fully integrate all aspects of the Cannagistics operations, from receiving raw materials for clients, through product manufacturing, document compliance, distribution, and shelf-life batch tracking. NOTE 2 - SUMMARY OF SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES Principles of consolidation The condensed consolidated financial statements include the accounts of Cannagistics, Inc. and its wholly owned subsidiaries American Freight Xchange, Inc and Global3pl, Inc. (Ontario), formerly known as KRG Logistics, Inc. All significant inter-company transactions and balances have been eliminated. Basis of Presentation We have summarized our most significant accounting policies for the fiscal years ended July 31, 2021, and July 31, 2020 Unaudited Consolidated Interim Financial Statements These unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements have been prepared on the same basis as the annual financial statement and should be read in conjunction with those annual financial statements filed on Form 10-K for the year ended July 31, 2020. In the opinion of management, these unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements reflect adjustments, necessary to present fairly the Company's financial position, results of operations and cash flows for the periods shown. The results of operations for such periods are not necessarily indicative of the results for a full year or for any future period. F-11 Table of Contents Use of Estimates The preparation of financial statements in conformity with generally accepted accounting principles requires management to make estimates and assumptions that affect the reported amounts of assets and liabilities and disclosure of contingent assets and liabilities at the date the financial statements and the reported amount of revenues and expenses during the reporting period. Actual results could differ from those estimates. COVID-19 Pandemic Update In March 2020, the World Health Organization declared a global health pandemic related to the outbreak of a novel coronavirus. The COVID-19 pandemic adversely affected the company's financial performance in the third and fourth quarters of fiscal year 2020 and could have an impact throughout fiscal year 2021. In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, government health officials have recommended and mandated precautions to mitigate the spread of the virus, including shelter-in-place orders, prohibitions on public gatherings and other similar measures. As a result, the company and certain of the company's customers and suppliers temporarily closed locations beginning late in the second quarter of fiscal year 2020, continuing into the third quarter of fiscal year 2020. There is uncertainty around the duration and breadth of the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the impact it will have on the company's operations, supply chain and demand for its products. As a result, the ultimate impact on the company's business, financial condition or operating results cannot be reasonably estimated at this time. Income Taxes The Company accounts for income taxes under ASC 740 "Income Taxes," which codified SFAS 109, "Accounting for Income Taxes" and FIN 48 "Accounting for Uncertainty in Income Taxes - an Interpretation of FASB Statement No. 109." Under the asset and liability method of ASC 740, deferred tax assets and liabilities are recognized for the future tax consequences attributable to differences between the financial statements carrying amounts of existing assets and liabilities and their respective tax bases. Deferred tax assets and liabilities are measured using enacted tax rates expected to apply to taxable income in the years in which those temporary differences are expected to be recovered or settled. Under ASC 740, the effect on deferred tax assets and liabilities of a change in tax rates is recognized in income in the period the enactment occurs. A valuation allowance is provided for certain deferred tax assets if it is more likely than not that the Company will not realize tax assets through future operations. Derivative Financial Instruments The Company does not use derivative instruments to hedge exposures to cash flow, market, or foreign currency risks. The Company reviews the terms of convertible loans, equity instruments and other financing arrangements to determine whether there are embedded derivative instruments, including embedded conversion options that are required to be bifurcated and accounted for separately as a derivative financial instrument. Also, in connection with the issuance of financing instruments, the Company may issue freestanding options or warrants to employees and non-employees in connection with consulting or other services. These options or warrants may, depending on their terms, be accounted for as derivative instrument liabilities, rather than as equity. Derivative financial instruments are initially measured at their fair value. For derivative financial instruments that are accounted for as liabilities, the derivative instrument is initially recorded at fair value and then re-valued at each reporting date, with changes in the fair value reported as charges or credits to income. To the extent that the initial fair values of the freestanding and/or bifurcated derivative instrument liabilities exceed the total proceeds received an immediate charge to income is recognized in order to initially record the derivative instrument liabilities at their fair value. The discount from the face value of the convertible debt instruments resulting from allocating some or all of the proceeds to the derivative instruments, together with the stated rate of interest on the instrument, is amortized over the life of the instrument through periodic charges to income, using the effective interest method. F-12 Table of Contents The classification of derivative instruments, including whether such instruments should be recorded as liabilities or as equity, is reassessed at the end of each reporting period. If reclassification is required, the fair value of the derivative instrument, as of the determination date, is reclassified. Any previous charges or credits to income for changes in the fair value of the derivative instruments is not reversed. Derivative instrument liabilities are classified in the balance sheet as current or non-current based on whether or not net-cash settlement of the derivative instrument could be required within twelve months of the balance sheet date. Fair value of financial instruments The Company's financial instruments consist of its liabilities. The carrying amount of payables and the loan payable - related party approximate fair value because of the short-term nature of these items. The promissory notes, and convertible notes payables are measured at amortized cost using the effective interest method, which approximates fair value due to the relationship between the interest rate on long-term debt and the Company's incremental risk adjusted borrowing rate. Fair value is defined under FASB ASC Topic 820 as the exchange price that would be received for an asset or paid to transfer a liability (an exit price) in the principal or the most advantageous market for an asset or liability in an orderly transaction between participants on the measurement date. Valuation techniques used to measure fair value must maximize the use of observable inputs and minimize the use of unobservable inputs. The standard describes a fair value hierarchy based on the levels of inputs, of which the first two are considered observable and the last unobservable, that may be used to measure fair value. The levels are as follows: · Level 1 - Quoted prices in active markets for identical assets or liabilities · Level 2 - Inputs other than Level 1 that are observable, either directly or indirectly, such as quoted prices for similar assets or liabilities; quoted prices in markets that are not active; or other inputs that are observable or corroborated by observable market data for substantially the full term of the assets or liabilities · Level 3 - Unobservable inputs that are supported by little or no market activity and that are significant to the value of the assets or liabilities The following is a listing of the Company's liabilities required to be measured at fair value on a recurring basis and where they are classified within the fair value hierarchy as of April 30, 2022, and July 31, 2021: April 30, 2022 Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 Total Derivative liabilities $ - $ - $ 69,680 $ 69,680 July 31, 2021 Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 Total Derivative liabilities $ - $ - $ 529,171 $ 529,171 Accounts receivable and allowance for doubtful accounts Accounts receivables are stated at the amount management expects to collect. The Company generally does not require collateral to support customer receivables. The Company provides an allowance for doubtful accounts based upon a review of the outstanding accounts receivable, historical collection information and existing economic conditions. As of April 30, 2022, and July 31, 2021, the allowance for doubtful accounts was $0and $0, respectively. F-13 Table of Contents Revenue Recognition The Company recognizes revenue related to transaction from its third-party logistics sales by performing the following five steps: (i) identify the contract(s) with a customer, (ii) identify the performance obligations in the contract, (iii) determine the transaction price, (i) allocate the transaction price to the performance obligations in the contract, and (v) recognize revenue when (or as) the entity satisfies a performance obligation. The Company applies the five-step model to arrangements that meet the definition of a contract under Topic 606, including when it is probable that the entity will collect the consideration it is entitled to in exchange for the goods or services it transfers to the customer. At contract inception, once the contract is determined to be within the scope of Topic 606, the Company evaluates the goods or services promised within each contract related performance obligation and assesses whether each promised good or service is distinct. The Company recognizes as revenue, the amount of the transaction price that is allocated to the respective performance obligation when (or as) the performance obligation is satisfied. Amounts invoiced or collected in advance of product delivery or providing services are recorded as unearned revenue or customer deposits. The company accrues for sales returns, bad debts, and other allowances based on its historical experience. Foreign Currency FASB ASC Topic 830, Foreign Currency Matters (formerly FASB Statement No. 52, Foreign Currency Translation) provides accounting guidance for transactions denominated in a foreign currency, and for operations undertaken in a foreign currency environment. To prepare consolidated financial statements, an entity translates all functional currency financial statements into a single reporting currency. The same applies if an entity uses different currencies for reporting purposes and for its functional currency. The company reports its currency in US dollars. Stock-Based Compensation The Company measures expenses associated with all employee stock-based compensation awards using a fair-value method and record such expense in our consolidated financial statements on a straight-line basis over the requisite service period. Leases In February 2016, FASB issued ASU-2016-02 (Topic 842) "Leases", provides accounting guidance for leases, recognizing lease assets and lease liabilities on the balance sheet and disclosing key information about leasing arrangements. ASU 2016-02 is effective for annual reporting periods beginning after December 15, 2018. Effective August 1, 2019, the Company implemented ASU 2016-02 under the modified retrospective method. As a result, the Company recognized right of use assets of $54,475and lease liabilities of $57,064. During the year ended July 31, 2021, the Company terminated its' existing lease and entered a new lease on a month-to-month basis. As such, the Company no longer has a right of use asset or lease liability at July 31, 2021. Recent Accounting Pronouncements In June 2016, the FASB issued ASU 2016-13, Financial Instruments (Topic 326): Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments, which modifies the measurement of expected credit losses of certain financial instruments, including trade receivables, contract assets, and lease receivables. This standard will be effective for the Company beginning August 1, 2020. The Company does not believe that this standard will have a material impact on its' consolidated financial statements. In August 2020, the FASB issued ASU 2020-06, Debt - Debt with Conversion and Other Options (Subtopic 470-20) and Derivatives and Hedging-Contracts in Entity's Own Equity (Subtopic 815-40): Accounting for Convertible Instruments and Contracts in an Entity's Own Equity, which simplifies the guidance on the issuer's accounting for convertible debt instruments by removing the separation models for convertible debt with a cash conversion feature and convertible instruments with a beneficial conversion feature. As a result, entities will not separately present in equity an embedded conversion feature in such debt and will account for a convertible debt instrument wholly as debt, unless certain other conditions are met. The elimination of these models will reduce reported interest expense and increase reported net income for entities that have issued a convertible instrument that is within the scope of ASU 2020-06. ASU 2020-06 is applicable for fiscal years beginning after December 15, 2021, with early adoption permitted no earlier than fiscal years beginning after December 15, 2020. The Company has elected to early adopt this ASU and the adoption of this ASU did not have a material impact on the Company's consolidated financial statements and related disclosures. See Note 6 for convertible notes issued during the three months ended October 31, 2021 to which this ASU applies. F-14 Table of Contents NOTE 3 - GOING CONCERN Management does not expect existing cash as of April 30, 2022, to be sufficient to fund the Company's operations for at least twelve months from the issuance date of these April 30, 2022, financial statements. These financial statements have been prepared on a going concern basis which assumes the Company will continue to realize its assets and discharge its liabilities in the normal course of business. As of April 30, 2022, the Company has an accumulated deficit of $32,353,128, and has not yet generated material revenue from operations, and will require additional funds to maintain its operations. These factors raise substantial doubt regarding the Company's ability to continue as a going concern within one year after the consolidated financial statements are issued. The Company's ability to continue as a going concern is dependent upon its ability to generate future profitable operations and obtain the necessary financing to meet its obligations and repay its liabilities arising from normal business operations when they become due. The Company intends to finance operating costs over the next twelve months through its existing financial resources and we may also raise additional capital through equity offerings, debt financings, collaborations and/or licensing arrangements. If adequate funds are not available on acceptable terms, we may be required to delay, reduce the scope of, or curtail, our operations. The accompanying consolidated financial statements do not include any adjustments to the recoverability and classification of recorded asset amounts and classification of liabilities that might be necessary should the Company be unable to continue as a going concern. NOTE 4 - DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS

On November 6, 2019, the Company discontinued its operations of subsidiary Global3pl, Inc., formerly known as KRG Logistics, Inc., (an Ontario corporation) and sold the assets of $54,296for $10dollars. As such, the assets of KRG Logistics, Inc. were removed from the accounts, and all remaining liabilities were classified as Discontinued Operations in the accompanying Balance Sheets. As of April 30, 2022, and July 31, 2021, the summaries of liabilities pertaining to discontinued operations were as follows: April 30, 2022 July 31, 2021 Accounts payable $ 460,262 $ 460,262 Royal Bank line of credit 289,242 289,242 Unearned revenue 14,833 14,833 Accrued liabilities 64,663 64,663 Custom duties & GST payable 6,019 6,019 HST 2,759 2,759 Liabilities of discontinued operations $ 837,778 $ 837,778 NOTE 5 - PROMISSORY NOTES Promissory notes payable as of April 30, 2022, and July 31, 2021, consisted of the following: Description April 30, 2022 July 31, 2021 Note payable dated March 8, 2018, matured March 8, 2019 , bearing interest at 10% per annum. $ 30,000 $ 30,000 Note payable dated July 18, 2018, matured July 18, 2019 , bearing interest at 8% per annum. $ 135,000 $ 135,000 Note payable dated February 4, 2020, matured February 4, 2021 , bearing interest at 18% per annum. $ 5,000 $ 5,000 Note payable dated June 6, 2021, matured June 6, 2022 , bearing interest at 8% per annum. $ 200,000 $ 200,000 Note payable dated June 6, 2021, matured June 6, 2022 , bearing interest at 8% per annum. $ 150,000 $ 150,000 Total $ 520,000 $ 520,000 Less current portion of long-term debt $ 520,000 $ 520,000 Total long-term debt - - Interest expense for the nine months ended April 30, 2022 and 2021, was $11,041and $11,035, respectively. F-15 Table of Contents NOTE 6 - CONVERTIBLE DEBT Convertible debt as of April 30, 2022, and July 31, 2021, consisted of the following: Description April 30, 2022 July 31, 2021 Convertible note agreement dated November 1, 2013, in the amount of $30,000 payable and due on demand bearing interest at 12% per annum. Principal and accrued interest is convertible at $.002250 per share. $ 11,041 $ 11,041 Convertible note agreement dated February 20, 2018, in the amount of $1,034,000 payable and due on demand bearing interest at 10% per annum. Principal and accrued interest is convertible at $.028712 per share. $ 1,034,000 $ 1,034,000 Convertible note agreement dated March 13, 2019, in the amount of $800,000 payable and due on March 20, 2020 , bearing interest at 24% per annum. $ 800,000 $ 800,000 Convertible note agreement dated June 28, 2019, in the amount of $300,000 payable and due on June 28, 2020 , bearing interest at 20% per annum. $ 300,000 $ 300,000 Convertible note agreement dated August 6, 2019, in the amount of $31,500 payable and due on August 6, 2020 , bearing interest at 20% per annum. $ 31,500 $ 31,500 Convertible note agreement dated August 19, 2019, in the amount of $3,800 payable and due on August 19, 2020 , bearing interest at 24% per annum. $ 3,800 $ 3,800 Convertible note agreement dated September 4, 2019, in the amount of $36,500 payable and due on September 4, 2020 , bearing interest at 20% per annum. $ 36,500 $ 36,500 Convertible note agreement dated December 4, 2019, in the amount of $95,000 payable and due on December 4, 2020 , bearing interest at 12% per annum. $ 147,500 $ 147,500 Convertible note agreement dated April 15, 2020, in the amount of $31,500 payable at April 15, 2021 , bearing interest at 10% per annum, net of discount. $ 15,887 $ 15,877 Convertible note agreement dated December 2, 2020, in the amount of $40,000 payable and due on December 2, 2021 , bearing interest at 12% per annum. $ 40,000 $ 40,000 Convertible note agreement dated April 6, 2021, in the amount of $53,000 payable and due on April 6, 2022 , bearing interest at 12% per annum. $ - $ 53,000 Convertible note agreement dated April 7, 2021, in the amount of $111,555 payable and due on April 7, 2022 , bearing interest at 10% per annum. $ 111,555 $ 111,555 Convertible note agreement dated April 12, 2021, in the amount of $43,000 payable and due on April 12, 2022 , bearing interest at 12% per annum. $ 29,500 $ 43,000 Convertible note agreement dated April 20, 2021, in the amount of $43,750 payable and due on April 7, 2022 , bearing interest at 12% per annum. $ 65,625 $ 43,750 Convertible note agreement dated August 5, 2021, in the amount of $500,000 payable and due on August 5, 2022 , non-interest bearing. $ 500,000 $ - Convertible note agreement dated August 10, 2021, in the amount of $150,000 payable and due on August 10, 2022 , non-interest bearing. $ 150,000 $ - Convertible note agreement dated August 23, 2021, in the amount of $200,000 payable and due on August 23, 2022 , bearing interest at 12% per annum . $ 200,000 $ - Convertible note agreement dated December 14, 2021, in the amount of $78,750 payable and due on December 14, 2022 , bearing interest at 12% per annum. $ 78,750 $ - Convertible note agreement dated December 30, 2021, in the amount of $53,750 payable and due on December 30, 2022 , bearing interest at 12% per annum . $ 53,750 $ - Convertible notes total: $ 3,051,233 $ 2,631,533 The Company amortizes the discounts arising from on-issuance discounts and derivative liabilities (see discussion below) over the term of the convertible promissory notes using the straight-line method which is similar to the effective interest method. During the nine months ended April 30, 2022, the Company amortized $311,359to interest expense. As of April 30, 2022, discounts of $69,682remained for which will be amortized through December 2022. F-16 Table of Contents Derivative liabilities Certain of the Company's convertible notes are convertible into a variable number of shares of common stock for which there is not a floor to the number of common shares the Company might be required to issue. Based on the requirements of ASC 815 Derivatives and Hedging, the conversion feature represented an embedded derivative that is required to be bifurcated and accounted for as a separate derivative liability. The derivative liability is originally recorded at its estimated fair value and is required to be revalued at each conversion event and reporting period. Changes in the derivative liability fair value are reported in operating results each reporting period. The Company uses the Black-Scholes option pricing model for the valuation of its derivative liabilities as further discussed below. There are no material differences between using the Black-Scholes option pricing model for these estimates as compared to the Binomial Lattice model. As of July 31, 2021, the Company had existing derivative liabilities of $529,171 related to four convertible notes. During the nine months ended April 30, 2022, approximately $192,000 in principal and accrued interest of the outstanding convertible notes were converted into 67,422,926 shares of common stock. At each conversion date, the Company recalculated the value of the derivative liability associated with the convertible note recording a gain (loss) in connection with the change in fair market value. In addition, the pro-rata portion of the derivative liability as compared to the portion of the convertible note converted was reclassed to additional paid-in capital. During the nine months ended April 30, 2022, the Company recorded $726,631 to additional paid-in capital for the relief of the derivative liabilities. The derivative liabilities were revalued using the Black-Scholes option pricing model with the following assumptions: conversion prices ranging from $0.0007 to $0.0062, the closing stock price of the Company's common stock on the dates of valuation ranging from $0.001 to $0.012, an expected dividend yield of 0%, expected volatility ranging from 219% to 285%, risk-free interest rates ranging from 0.1% to 0.27%, and expected terms ranging from 0.38 to 0.5 years. During the nine months ended April 30, 2022, two new notes with a variable-rate conversion feature were issued. The Company valued the conversion features on the date of issuance resulting in initial liabilities totaling $71,111 . Since the fair value of the derivative was in excess of the proceeds received for one of these notes, a full discount to the convertible notes payable and a day one loss on derivative liabilities of $11,942 was recorded during the nine months ended April 30, 2022. The Company valued the conversion feature using the Black-Scholes option pricing model with the following assumptions: conversion prices of $0.01 to $0.01, the closing stock price of the Company's common stock on the dates of valuation ranging from $0.002 to $0.013, an expected dividend yield of 0%, expected volatilities ranging from 222%-290%, risk-free interest rate ranging from 0.26% to 0.38%, and expected terms of one year. On April 30, 2022, the derivative liabilities on these convertible notes were revalued at $69,682 resulting in a gain of $160,507 for the nine months ended April 30, 2022, related to the change in fair value of the derivative liabilities. The derivative liabilities were revalued using the Black-Scholes option pricing model with the following assumptions: conversion prices ranging from $0.0008 to $0.01, the closing stock price of the Company's common stock on the date of valuation of $0.004, an expected dividend yield of 0%, expected volatility of 297%, risk-free interest rate of 0.78%, and an expected term ranging from 0.21 to 0.91 years. NOTE 7 - RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS A shareholder of the Company has paid certain expenses of the Company. These amounts are reflected as a loan payable to related party. The shareholder advanced $11,406and $3,065during the nine months ended April 30, 2022, and April 30, 2021, respectively. As of April 30, 2022, and July 31, 2021, there were $594,331and $416,159due to related parties, and a shareholder, respectively. The Company has consulting agreements with two of its shareholders to provide management and financial services that commenced on December 1, 2017. For the nine months ended April 30, 2022, and April 30, 2021, and consulting fees paid were $663,479and $35,500respectively. The consulting fees are included as part of professional fees on the Company's consolidated statements of operations. The Company on February 20, 2018, entered into a related party (that being Recommerce Group, Inc. and our former President and current Vice-President of Corporate Finance and a Director, is a principal in Recommerce Group, Inc.) note receivable in the amount of $1,034,000. The Company made an additional advance in the amount of $175,000that is non-interest bearing. The note is payable and due on demand and bears interest at the rate of 10%. A total of $153,217has been applied as payments against this Note. Interest expense in the amount of $65,277and $65,277for the nine months ended April 30, 2022, and April 30, 2021, respectively, has been recorded in the financial statements. F-17 Table of Contents NOTE 8 - STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT) The Company is authorized to issue 500,000,000shares of its $0.001par value common stock and 20,000,000shares of Preferred stock. As of April 30, 2022, and July 31, 2021, there were 266,424,608and 189,561,572shares of common stock outstanding, respectively. There were 900,000shares of Series E Preferred stock and 4,400,000shares of Series F Preferred stock outstanding as of April 30, 2022, and July 31, 2021, respectively. The Company had 290,000,000shares of common stock issuable at April 30, 2022, and July 31, 2021, respectively. Series E Preferred Stock The Company has 3,600,000of Series E convertible preferred stock authorized.Each share is non-voting and convertible into 100 shares of common stock. Each share is treated pari passu with common stock, adjusted for conversion, in relation to dividends and liquidation preferences. The holders of the Series E convertible preferred stock shall have anti-dilution rights during the two-year period after the Series E convertible preferred converted into shares of Common Stock at its then effective conversion rate. The anti-dilution rights shall be pro-rata to the holder's ownership of the Series E convertible preferred stock. The Company agrees to assure that the holders of the Series E convertible preferred stock shall have and maintain at all times, full Ratchet anti-dilution protection rights as to the total number of issued and outstanding shares of common stock and preferred stock of the Company from time to time, at the rate of 36%, calculated on a fully diluted basis. Series F Preferred Stock The Company has 4,400,000of Series E convertible preferred stock authorized. Each share is non-voting and convertible into 100 shares of common stock. Each share is treated pari passu with common stock, adjusted for conversion, in relation to dividends and liquidation preferences. The holders of the Series F convertible preferred stock shall have anti-dilution rights during the two-year period after the Series F convertible preferred converted into shares of Common Stock at its then effective conversion rate. The anti-dilution rights shall be pro-rata to the holder's ownership of the Series F convertible preferred stock. The Company agrees to assure that the holders of the Series E convertible preferred stock shall have and maintain at all times, full Ratchet anti-dilution protection rights as to the total number of issued and outstanding shares of common stock and preferred stock of the Company from time to time, at the rate of 44%, calculated on a fully diluted basis. NOTE 9 - WARRANT On April 15, 2020, the Company issued a five yearCommon Stock Purchase Warrant in connection with a $31,500convertible promissory note. The warrant is convertible into 437,500shares of the Company's common stock at $.12per share. On April 23, 2020, the Company issued a three yearCommon Stock Purchase Warrant in connection with a $75,000investment in the Company's common stock. The warrant has a conversion price of $.15per share of the Company's common stock. F-18 Table of Contents NOTE 10 - COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES Litigations, Claims and Assessments The Company may become involved in various lawsuits and legal proceedings, which arise in the ordinary course of business. However, litigation is subject to inherent uncertainties, and an adverse result in these or other matters may arise that may harm its business. The Company is currently not aware of any such legal proceedings or claims that they believe will have, individually or in the aggregate, a material adverse effect on its business, financial condition or operating results. The Company has been made aware of potential litigation from a creditor of the Company, Sanguine Group, LLC and Garden State Holdings LLC, which are controlled by the same individual. While the Company does not have actual notice of such potential litigation, the Company was made aware of the statement from the Sanguine Group, LLC, in a separate litigation involving Availa Bio, Inc., the now controlling shareholder of the Company, and a party unrelated to the Company. Other Effective September 1, 2021, the Company leased office space through Regus at Hauppauge Center, 150 Motor Parkway, Suite 401, Hauppauge, NY 11788. The term is for 6months at a base rent of $1,200. The space is sufficient for the Company needs. NOTE 11 - SUBSEQUENT EVENTS Management of the Company has evaluated the subsequent events that have occurred through the date of the report and determined there are no subsequent events require disclosure: F-19 Table of Contents Item 2. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations Forward-Looking Statements Certain statements, other than purely historical information, including estimates, projections, statements relating to our business plans, objectives, and expected operating results, and the assumptions upon which those statements are based, are "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "believes," "project," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "intends," "strategy," "plan," "may," "will," "would," "will be," "will continue," "will likely result," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties which may cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Our ability to predict results or the actual effect of future plans or strategies is inherently uncertain. Factors which could have a material adverse effect on our operations and future prospects on a consolidated basis include but are not limited to: changes in economic conditions, legislative/regulatory changes, availability of capital, interest rates, competition, and generally accepted accounting principles. These risks and uncertainties should also be considered in evaluating forward-looking statements and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Cannagistics, Inc. (Formerly FIGO Ventures, Inc., formerly Precious Investments, Inc.) ('The Company') was incorporated under the laws of the State of Nevada on May 26, 2004. The Company was an Exploration Stage Company with the principal business being the acquisition and exploration of resource properties. The Company had allowed its charter with the state of Nevada to be revoked by the Secretary of State for failure to file the required annual lists and pay the required annual fees. Its last known officers and directors reflected in the records of the Secretary of State were unresponsive or stated they were no longer involved with the Company. The purported replacement officers and directors were unresponsive. On September 14, 2012, NPNC Management, LLC filed a petition in the Eighth Judicial District Court in Clark County, Nevada and was appointed custodian of the Company on January 15, 2012. On October 24, 2012, the interim board authorized the sale of 55,000,000 (2,200,000 split adjusted) shares of common stock for $6,000 to NPNC Management, LLC, in a private placement transaction exempt from the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, pursuant to section 4(2) thereof and the rules and regulations promulgated there under. On March 1, 2017, the Company then entered into a joint venture agreement with Eddeb Management ("Eddeb"). The purpose of the joint venture is to build a fund for the purpose of trading in precious gems, notably, colored diamonds. On November 16, 2017, the Company entered into an Agreement of Merger and Plan of Reorganization (the "Merger Agreement") with American Freight Xchange, Inc., a privately held New York corporation ("American Freight"), and Shipzooka Acquisition Corp. ("Shipzooka Sub"), a newly formed wholly owned Nevada subsidiary of Precious Investments, Inc. In connection with the closing of this merger transaction, Shipzooka Sub merged with and into American Freight (the "Merger") on December 5, 2017, with the filing of Articles of Merger with the Nevada Secretary of State and Certificate of Merger with the New York Division of Corporations. The transaction resulted in the Company acquiring Subsidiary by the exchange of all of the outstanding shares of Subsidiary for 1,000,000 newly issued Series C Preferred shares of stock, $0.001 par value (the "Preferred Stock") of Parent which have conversion and voting rights of 72.5 votes for each share, representing approximately 90.2% of the voting rights. For accounting purposes, the transaction was treated as a reverse merger since the acquired entity now forms the basis for operations and the transaction resulted in a change in control, with the acquired company electing to become the successor issuer for reporting purposes. The accompanying financial statements have been prepared to reflect the assets, liabilities and operations of American Freight Xchange, Inc. exclusive of Precious Investments, Inc since all predecessor operations were discontinued. 4 Table of Contents As part of the transaction, amounts due to former officers were forgiven, with the balances recorded as Contributed Capital. For equity purposes, accumulated deficit shown are those American Freight Xchange, Inc. Shipzooka Acquisition Corp. is a dormant corporation. On July 23, 2018, the Company amended the name of its subsidiary, KRG Logistics, Inc., to Global3pl, Inc. (an Ontario corporation). On April 17, 2019, we filed Articles of Merger with the Secretary of State of Nevada in order to effectuate a merger with our wholly owned subsidiary, Cannagistics, Inc. Shareholder approval was not required under Section 92A.180 of the Nevada Revised Statutes. As part of the merger, our board of directors authorized a change in our name to "Cannagistics, Inc." and our Articles of Incorporation have been amended to reflect this name change. On September 26, 2019, the Board of Directors approved the registered spinout of its Global3pl, Inc., (a New York corporation) ("Global3pl") subsidiary. Global3pl is to be a logistics technology provider, along with the American Freight Xchange and UrbanX Platforms that have been under development by the Company. The Board of Directors also declared a stock dividend for all shareholders, with a record date of October 10, 2019. For every 50 shares of common stock of the Company, all shareholders of record on the record date will receive one share of common stock in Global3pl. Global3pl will also file a registration statement as part of its raise of capital to complete the development of American Freight Xchange, a North American freight broker-driven 3pl network to handle the management of long haul LTL (less than truckload), and specialty freight (white glove) services and Urbanx, a North American network of rush-messenger local trucking services for forward and reverse last mile delivery (including white glove service). However, the Company has carefully reconsidered its position with respect to the previously announced and subsequently amended spin off of Global3pl, Inc., (a New York corporation). Due to the current situation resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic and especially in light of the development of the supply chain management strategy of the Company, it has been determined that the finalization of the development of the Global3pl platform will be integral and serve as the "engine" for the supply chain management of the Company. Therefore, at this time the "spin-off" has been indefinitely postponed until such time and it may make sense from a business standpoint. The Company has not issued any shares in the Global3pl, Inc (New York) subsidiary. Effective October 1, 2019, the Company suspended operations of its subsidiary Global3pl, Inc., formerly known as KRG Logistics, Inc., (an Ontario corporation), suspended future operations related to the operations in Mississauga, Ontario. It is in the process of collecting accounts receivables still due and working on a plan to pay its payables. It has entered into an agreement with 10451029 Canada Inc., d/b/a Reliable Logistics, for the assignment and of the assets of Global3pl, Inc., (an Ontario Corporation). The transaction was completed on November 6, 2019. The Company anticipates formally liquidating and dissolving the subsidiary in the next fiscal Quarter. This is a separate corporation from Global3pl, Inc. (A New York corporation). On May 6, 2021, the issuer (having been renamed, immediately prior to this Holding Company Reorganization, from "Cannagistics, Inc." to "Global Transition Corporation") completed a corporate reorganization (the "Holding Company Reorganization") pursuant to which Global Transition Corporation, as previously constituted (the "Predecessor") merged with a company which became a direct, wholly-owned subsidiary of a newly formed Delaware Corporation, Cannagistics, Inc. (in this capacity referred to as the "Holding Company"), which became the successor issuer. In other words, the Holding Company is now the public entity, albeit with the same name as the original issue or the Predecessor. The Holding Company Reorganization was effected by a merger conducted pursuant to Delaware General Corporation Law (the "DGCL"), which provides for the formation of a holding company without a vote of the stockholders of the constituent corporations (such constituent corporations being the Predecessor, as renamed to Global Transition Corporation formerly Cannagistics, Inc. (formerly Precious Investments, Inc.), a Nevada corporation, now called Global3pl, Inc., a Delaware corporation, which is a subsidiary of the Company and the newly formed Cannagistics, Inc a Delaware corporation). 5 Table of Contents In accordance with the DGCL, Global3pl, Inc. ("Merger Sub"), another newly formed Delaware Corporation and, prior to the Holding Company Reorganization, was an indirect, wholly owned subsidiary of the Holding Company, merged with and into the Predecessor, with Merger Sub surviving the merger as a direct, wholly owned subsidiary of the Holding Company (the "Merger"). The Merger was completed pursuant to the terms of an Agreement and Plan of Merger among the Predecessor, the Holding Company and Merger Sub, dated May 6, 2021 (the "Merger Agreement"). As of the effective time of the Merger and in connection with the Holding Company Reorganization, all outstanding shares of common stock and preferred stock of the Predecessor were automatically converted into identical shares of common stock or preferred stock, as applicable, of the Holding Company on a one-for-one basis, and the Predecessor's existing stockholders and other holders of equity instruments, became stockholders and holders of equity instruments, as applicable, of the Holding Company in the same amounts and percentages as they were in the Predecessor immediately prior to the Holding Company Reorganization. The executive officers and board of directors of the Holding Company are the same as those of the Predecessor in effect immediately prior to the Holding Company Reorganization. For purposes of Rule 12g-3(a), the Holding Company is the successor issuer to the Predecessor, now as the sole shareholder of the Predecessor. Accordingly, upon consummation of the Merger, the Holding Company's common stock was deemed to be registered under Section 12(b) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, pursuant to Rule 12g-3(a) promulgated thereunder. The previously executed Letter of Intent with Recommerce Group, Inc. has expired, although the Company has continued discussions with Recommerce Group, Inc. about a potential business combination. On July 1, 2021, we entered into a Reorganization and Stock Purchase Agreement with Availa Bio, Inc. and Cannaworx Holdings, Inc. (now known as "The Integrity Wellness Group, Inc." hereinafter "Integrity Wellness") pursuant to which we acquired Integrity Wellness in exchange for 4,400,000 shares of the Company's Series F Convertible Preferred Stock. We also changed our state of incorporation to Delaware. A significant majority of our operations are now operated through Integrity Wellness which because of the transaction became a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company. We expect to change our name to The Integrity Wellness Group, Inc. subject to regulatory compliance. Following our acquisition of Integrity Wellness, we shifted to our current business plan and focus which is the development, marketing and sale of OTC, pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, cosmetic and health and wellness products with a focus on products infused with phytocannabinnoid, which we refer to as "CBD." We now have a portfolio of products designed for the treatment of ailments and symptoms and/or general improvement of health and wellbeing by topical or oral administration. These product offerings, which are described more fully below, are designed to provide a variety of treatments, benefits and uses including pain relief, anti-aging, hygiene, energy, and immune system and biochemical support. We also have products designed for veterinary and agricultural uses. We have six patents and 15 patent applications pending for our products, as well as a number of trademarks. Our mission is to alleviate suffering and adverse consequences caused by certain health and biological conditions and enhance users' quality of life through the use of inventions and science including through the use of CBD. On September 15, 2021, the Company filed a Def14C Information Statement. The Def14C Information Statement set out the plan of the Company to amend its name to The Integrity Wellness Group, Inc., or some other similar name, and to effectuate a reverse stock split of its common stock of one (1) new share of common stock for each forty (40) old shares of common stock. The Company is in the process of filing with FINRA to make these changes effective. Through Integrity Wellness we currently have four developed products, the majority of which we offer at retail prices ranging from approximately $30 to $60 (excluding our veterinary and agricultural product offerings). Our currently developed products are at the stage where they are ready for production, awaiting funding for the final steps of production, such as sourcing the manufacturing, procuring the necessary ingredients, determining the quantity of each item for packaging, and setting up distribution channels. All these steps require capital. Many distributors have already expressed interest once we have begun production. We have received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (the "FDA") for our Silverpro product's claim, and we currently have no FDA applications in process for any of our other products, but may apply at some point in the future, likely no earlier than the later part of 2022. We anticipate that we may require FDA approval for our other products which are under development to the extent they qualify as "drugs" under the FCPA. Further, one of our products, namely Canagel may qualify for exemption from FDA pre-approval in reliance in part upon FDA monograms indicating that the ingredients contained in these products are permitted and/or approved by the FDA for marketing and consumption. We believe most of our products described below qualify as a potential "drug" under the FCPA and FDA rules, although other definitions may also apply to some of our products. See "Government Regulations" below. 6 Table of Contents With respect to intellectual property rights, we have patents issued for six of our products, and 15 patent applications pending, as indicated below. However, we presently lack the capital to produce sufficient inventory and, accordingly, will be reliant upon raising additional funds in this Offering to further commercialize these products. If we are unable to raise sufficient funds in this Offering or through other means, the production and distribution of these products may be delayed or discontinued. See the risk titled "If we cannot obtain or protect intellectual property rights related to our products, including due to uncertainties surrounding our acquisition of Integrity Wellness and its purported product portfolio, we may not be able to compete effectively in our markets" for more information. The following is a brief description our current products portfolio: Products with Issued Patents Immuniain TM (Immune Booster) Some ImmunaZin Ingredients and Expectations ● Pepsin -- the main ingredient now famous for rapid recovery. We take pepsin and break it down into fragmented particles that are better absorbed into the digestive tract. These pepsin fragments directly modulate immune system activity by inducing potent T-cell response resulting in boosted immunity. ● Hemp seed oil helps balance healthy cholesterol levels, fights depression and anxiety, improves eye health, promotes brain health, reduces metabolic syndrome, reduces inflammation, fights autoimmune disease and mental disorders, reduces fatty liver, promotes bone and joint health and improves sleep and skin. Irreversibly-inactivated pepsinogen fragments for modulating immune function (Immune Booster- FDA Cleared) ImmunaZin contains an FDA approved New Dietary Ingredient (NDI), and the NDI # is 1140 Patent No. US 8,309,072 Patent Issued: November 13, 2012 Patent Expires: June 18, 2029 Canagel ® - (Anhydrous Hydrogel Composition and delivery system) Patented Full Spectrum Phytocannabinoid delivery with FDA approved pain claim. The one and only FDA-approved pain claim in the market for an oral CBD product. Using an FDA approved monogram by including menthol. Because this product contains CBD, we do not currently market and sell this product at this time. We have Exclusive World-wide access to Patent No. US 9839693 B2 Patent Issued: December 4, 2018 Patent Expires: December 8, 2037 Pending Patent Applications Veterinary Cannabinoid and Menthol Compositions and Methods Application No. 16/419,392; International Application PCT/US2019/048695 Cannabinoid and Menthol Compositions and Methods US Application No. 16/419,336; International Application PCT/US2019/048691 Thin Film Toothpaste Strip, European Application Product Name: KidzStrips ® Thin Film Toothpaste Strip, Eurasian Application Product Name: KidzStrips ® Fertilizer Product Name: HydroSoil ®, Water retaining Hemp enhanced fertilizer, water plant once every two weeks Inactivated Pepsin Fragment (IPF) and Full Spectrum Cannabidiol (CBD) Compositions and Methods Skin Cream Relates to compositions and methods for the prevention and treatment of skin disorders and for the rejuvenation of the skin. In particular, the application describes topical compositions and methods of treatments comprising the combined use of one or more cannabinoids and one or more hydroxy acids in a suitable carrier. Because this product contains CBD, we do not currently market and sell this product at this time. 7 Table of Contents Other Products IcyEase Adhesive Ice Pack for muscle/joint pain to cool surface and address pain. Patent-pending, FDA pain claim in progress. IcyEase contains menthol, menthol is an approved pain relief ingredient in the FDA's monograph for topical pain relief Slim-D Appetite-suppressant oral strip with 50 mg Hoodia & 10 mg Full Spectrum Phytocannabinoid. Because this product contains CBD, we do not currently market and sell this product at this time. Energy Lighting Strips High caffeine fast dissolving oral energy strip with Matcha Green Tea and Hemp/Full Spectrum Phytocannabinoid. Because this product contains CBD, we do not currently market and sell this product at this time. Micro Voltage Trans Derm C patent application in progress for pain with unique and superior absorbing features due to wearer's movement generated Micro Voltage Silverpro - our only FDA approved medical device for the treatment of pain. Revolutionary technology combining genuine silver yarn with low-static carbon fibers, to create the world's most advanced-compression pain relief fabric. Research & Development and Product Manufacturing Our products are produced using third party manufacturers who are responsible for sourcing the raw materials and ingredients and adhering to applicable specifications and regulatory requirements including the FDA's good manufacturing practices (GMP) certification. We also use some of these same third parties for research and development and testing functions as and when the need arises. We rely on a limited number of these manufacturers to develop and produce our product offerings. The availability and production capability of our manufacturers depends on the raw material supplies and sources, as well as other projects on which our manufacturers may be engaged at a given time. Because of these contingencies, the lead times on production and delivery schedules can fluctuate, which may cause us to fail to meet internal or contractual deadlines. As we grow, we hope to be able to accurately forecast and manage these processes to try and ensure we have adequate inventory on hand to meet demand. A primary raw material utilized in the production process for our products is Hemp Oil isolate from cannabis which can only be produced in certain states. While we believe there are sufficient sources for Hemp Oil isolate from cannabis and other raw materials necessary to meet our production needs, shortages and delays can occur, which could harm us by prolonging or suspending expected deliveries or increasing production costs. COVID-19 The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in a global slowdown of economic activity which is likely to continue to reduce the future demand for a broad variety of goods and services, while also disrupting sales channels, marketing activities and supply chains for an unknown period of time until the virus is fully contained. Supply chain disruptions have been increasingly common since the pandemic began, and such disruptions may affect us in the future. Sales and Distribution Our products will be sold both online on our website, and through wholesale and retail establishments including both brick and mortar stores and ecommerce platforms. We also intend to sell our products in part using a direct selling model in which we contract with independent contractors who are compensated by commissions from their sales of our products. We intend to dedicate substantial capital, including a portion of the proceeds from this offering, to build a sales force consisting of a combination of employees of the Company and independent contractors. 8 Table of Contents Planned Operations and Products Under Development New and Planned Products In addition to our developed products, we are also in the process of evaluating and developing new products. Our ability to develop and launch these products within the timeframes intended or at all depends in large part on the Company receiving sufficient proceeds from this Offering. Our Interim Financial statements do not show any research and development expenses, as all costs associated with any new products are included in the compensation paid to Independent Contractors. If we are unable to raise at least $2,500,000 in this Offering or through other means, the development, production and distribution of these products may be delayed or discontinued. Even with the required capital, planned or future projects may not come to fruition. Below is a brief summary of the projects which are planned and/or under development. Partnership with Medizone Bio We, through Integrity Wellness, have entered into a Partnership Agreement with Medizone Bio, Inc., ("Medizone Bio") which provides for a 50/50 partnership for the production of biodegradable face masks, and medical supplies, such as personal protective equipment (PPE) and COVID-19 testing materials. The President and Control Person of Medizone, Bio, Inc., is Dr. Ghalili, a Director of our Company. Under the Partnership Agreement, Integrity Wellness is to provide an initial funding of $300,000 in financing for Medizone Bio to manufacture the first Medizone Bio products purchase order. This $300,000 was advanced to Medizone Bio, Inc., by Dr. Ghalili, but at the request of Dr, Ghalili is in fact an obligation of the Company. The Company executed a Promissory Note to that effect. This purchase order has a value of $1,200,000. See "Related Party Transactions." Integrity Wellness will provide the partnership with financing, marketing, sales distribution in wholesale, retail and direct-to-consumer (e.g., QVC, HSN, Amazon, etc.), financing for general working capital and purchase order financing, while Medizone Bio provides the partnership with a series of purchase orders. The net profits, if any, will be distributed between the partners in equal proportions. Exosome Product Research and Development We are in the early stages of developing a new business which will focus on a new line of products using naturally occurring nanosized compounds (approximately 30-150 nanometers in diameter), referred to as "exosomes," which are derived from stem cells and cause growth and regeneration by acting as biologic messengers at the cellular level of the human body. Exosomes work by delivering chemical signals to the cells they permeate, instigating the production of regenerative proteins and other compounds while also inhibiting destructive inflammatory cytokines. We will not manufacture the exosome products, but rather we intend to distribute exosome products manufactured by FDA-certified manufacturing facilities. The exosome products are being developed for skin care and topical use only. The products are being developed by Independent Contractors of the Company, specifically 7X Enterprises, Inc., (controlled by Dr. Ghalili, one of our Directors) and John Borja, as part of the compensation paid to them by the Company. There is no specific timeline or milestone for any of the potentially new products being developed by them. As part of their efforts, we are working with exosome manufacturers to further research and develop these products, which includes developing a plan to file any necessary applications and documentation with the FDA to obtain FDA approval, if required, and intend to have such application submitted in 2022. These applications, once we make the determination to proceed, will be developed by the Company internally. We intend to explore the potential use of exosome science to develop products designed to serve regenerative and health and wellness functions such as hair and skin regeneration. However, we are still in the very early development of this project, and no assurances can be given that we will be able to proceed with our planned exosome product operations as intended or at all. We do not expect to own or acquire intellectual property rights or participate directly in the development and manufacturing efforts for exosome products, and instead intend to license the intellectual property rights of third parties in order to market and sell the finished products. 9 Table of Contents SaaS Logistics Platform Prior to the acquisition of Integrity Wellness, we were in the process of developing a SaaS platform intended to enable users to monitor and manage numerous aspects of the supply chain as they obtain raw materials, develop and produce products, and bring their products to the marketplace. The intended focus of the platform and services was on OTC, pharmaceutical, cosmetic, nutraceutical, hemp/CBD and health and wellness products. The development efforts to date have been conducted primarily by Corengine, Inc., a third-party software development company. However, we have yet to develop and commercialize the platform, which has been delayed in part due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The platform's intended function is to assist users with the tracking, monitoring and management of their respective manufacturing and distribution processes. The SaaS-based platform will be designed to fully integrate the various components of the supply chain, from obtaining raw materials through product manufacturing and distribution and inventory and shelf-life batch tracking. We had previously announced the spin-off of the business which was subsequently suspended indefinitely due to COVID-19. Our principal executive offices are located at 150 Motor Parkway, Suite 401, Hauppauge, NY 11787. Our telephone number is 631-787-8455. Parent Holding Company Reorganization On May 6, 2021, the issuer (having been renamed, immediately prior to this Holding Company Reorganization, from "Cannagistics, Inc." to "Global Transition Corporation") completed a corporate reorganization (the "Holding Company Reorganization") pursuant to which Global Transition Corporation, as previously constituted (the "Predecessor") merged with a company which became a direct, wholly-owned subsidiary of a newly formed Delaware Corporation, Cannagistics, Inc. (in this capacity referred to as the "Holding Company"), which became the successor issuer. In other words, the Holding Company is now the public entity, albeit with the same name as the original issue or the Predecessor. The Holding Company Reorganization was effected by a merger conducted pursuant to Delaware General Corporation Law (the "DGCL"), which provides for the formation of a holding company without a vote of the stockholders of the constituent corporations (such constituent corporations being the Predecessor, as renamed to Global Transition Corporation and the newly formed Cannagistics, Inc.). In accordance with the DGCL, Global3pl, Inc. ("Merger Sub"), another newly formed Delaware Corporation and, prior to the Holding Company Reorganization, was an indirect, wholly owned subsidiary of the Holding Company, merged with and into the Predecessor, with Merger Sub surviving the merger as a direct, wholly owned subsidiary of the Holding Company (the "Merger"). The Merger was completed pursuant to the terms of an Agreement and Plan of Merger among the Predecessor, the Holding Company and Merger Sub, dated May 6, 2021 (the "Merger Agreement"). As of the effective time of the Merger and in connection with the Holding Company Reorganization, all outstanding shares of common stock and preferred stock of the Predecessor were automatically converted into identical shares of common stock or preferred stock, as applicable, of the Holding Company on a one-for-one basis, and the Predecessor's existing stockholders and other holders of equity instruments, became stockholders and holders of equity instruments, as applicable, of the Holding Company in the same amounts and percentages as they were in the Predecessor immediately prior to the Holding Company Reorganization. The executive officers and board of directors of the Holding Company are the same as those of the Predecessor in effect immediately prior to the Holding Company Reorganization. For purposes of Rule 12g-3(a), the Holding Company is the successor issuer to the Predecessor, now as the sole shareholder of the Predecessor. Accordingly, upon consummation of the Merger, the Holding Company's common stock was deemed to be registered under Section 12(b) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, pursuant to Rule 12g-3(a) promulgated thereunder. 10 Table of Contents Results of Operation for Three months Ended April 30, 2022, and 2021 Revenues No revenue was generated for the nine months ended April 30, 2022, and 2021. Our cost of revenues was $0 for the nine months ended April 30, 2022, as compared with cost of revenue of $0 for the same period ended April 30, 2021. Operating Expenses Total operating expenses increased by $795,314 for the nine months ended April 30, 2022, from $1,071,651 at April 30, 2022 and $276,337 at April 30, 2021. This increase was mainly due mainly to an increase in Consulting Fees and Professional fees. Operating expenses for the nine months ended April 30, 2022, consisted of general and administrative expenses of $55,417, bad debt of $65,277, rent of $12,813, consulting fees of $698.979, and professional fees of $239,165. The increase in Consulting Fees is a result of the acquisition of Integrity Wellness and the obligations for the payments of the Independent Contractors working on the development of the Intellectual Property acquired in the acquisition, including 7X Enterprises, Inc., and John Borja. Operating expenses for the nine months ended April 30, 2021, consisted of general and administrative expenses of $36,533, bad debt of $43,518, rent of $10,511, consulting fees of $38,125, and professional fees of $147,650. Other Income and Expenses Total other income and expenses for the nine months ended April 30, 2022 amounted to a total other expenses of $709,286, and $1,290,094 at April 30, 2021. The decrease of 580,808 in expenses was mainly due to the change in fair value of derivative liabilities. We had interest income of $65,277 for the nine months ended April 30, 2022, and $65,277 for the nine months ended April 30, 2021. We had interest expense of $1,010,892 for the nine months ended April 30, 2022, as compared to $311,971 for the nine months ended April 30, 2021. We had settlement fees of $48,000 for the nine months ended April 30, 2022, as compared to $25,000 for the nine months ended April 30, 2021. We had a gain on derivative liabilities of $123,822 for the nine months ended April 30, 2022, as compared to a loss on derivative liabilities of $1,177,910 for the nine months ended April 30, 2021. We had a gain in fair value of derivative liabilities of $160,507 for the nine months ended April 30, 2022, as compared to a gain of $79,385 for nine months ended April 30, 2021. Net Loss Net loss for the nine months ended April 30, 2022, was $1,780,937 compared to net loss of $1,668,315 for the nine months ended April 30, 2021 Liquidity and Capital Resources As of April 30, 2022, we had total current assets of $81,604 and total current liabilities of $6,705,749 as of April 30, 2022. We had a negative working capital of $6,624,145 as of April 30, 2022. We intend to fund operations through sales and debt and/or equity financing arrangements, which may be insufficient to fund expenditures or other cash requirements. We plan to seek additional financing in a private equity offering to secure funding for operations. There can be no assurance that we will be successful in raising additional funding. If we are not able to secure additional funding, the implementation of our business plan will be impaired. There can be no assurance that such additional financing will be available to us on acceptable terms or at all. Off Balance Sheet Arrangements As of April 30, 2022, there were no off-balance sheet arrangements. 11 Table of Contents Critical Accounting Policies In December 2001, the SEC requested that all registrants list their most "critical accounting polices" in the Management Discussion and Analysis. The SEC indicated that a "critical accounting policy" is one which is both important to the portrayal of a company's financial condition and results, and requires management's most difficult, subjective or complex judgments, often as a result of the need to make estimates about the effect of matters that are inherently uncertain. Our accounting policies are discussed in detail in the footnotes to our financial statements included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended July 31, 2020, however we consider our critical accounting policies to be those related to inventory, fair value of financial instruments, derivative financial instruments and long-lived assets Going Concern As of April 30, 2022, we had an accumulated deficit of $32,353,128. Our ability to continue as a going concern is contingent upon the successful completion of additional financing arrangements and our ability to achieve and maintain profitable operations. While we are expanding our best efforts to achieve the above plans, there is no assurance that any such activity will generate funds that will be available for operations. These conditions raise substantial doubt about our ability to continue as a going concern. Recently Issued Accounting Pronouncements We do not expect the adoption of recently issued accounting pronouncements to have a significant impact on our results of operation, financial position or cash flow Item 3. Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures About Market Risk A smaller reporting company is not required to provide the information required by this Item. Item 4. Controls and Procedures Disclosure Controls and Procedures We conducted an evaluation, with the participation of our Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer, of the effectiveness of the design and operation of our disclosure controls and procedures, as defined in Rules 13a-15(e) and 15d-15(e) under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or the Exchange Act, as of January31, 2018, to ensure that information required to be disclosed by us in the reports filed or submitted by us under the Exchange Act is recorded, processed, summarized and reported, within the time periods specified in the Securities Exchange Commission's rules and forms, including to ensure that information required to be disclosed by us in the reports filed or submitted by us under the Exchange Act is accumulated and communicated to our management, including our principal executive and principal financial officer, or persons performing similar functions, as appropriate to allow timely decisions regarding required disclosure. Based on that evaluation, our Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer have concluded that as of April 30, 2022, our disclosure controls and procedures were not effective at the reasonable assurance level due to the material weaknesses identified and described below. Our principal executive officers do not expect that our disclosure controls or internal controls will prevent all error and all fraud. Although our disclosure controls and procedures were designed to provide reasonable assurance of achieving their objectives and our principal executive officers have determined that our disclosure controls and procedures are effective at doing so, a control system, no matter how well conceived and operated, can provide only reasonable, not absolute assurance that the objectives of the system are met. Further, the design of a control system must reflect the fact that there are resource constraints, and the benefits of controls must be considered relative to their costs. Because of the inherent limitations in all control systems, no evaluation of controls can provide absolute assurance that all control issues and instances of fraud, if any, within the Company have been detected. 12 Table of Contents These inherent limitations include the realities that judgments in decision-making can be faulty, and that breakdowns can occur because of simple error or mistake. Additionally, controls can be circumvented if there exists in an individual a desire to do so. There can be no assurance that any design will succeed in achieving its stated goals under all potential future conditions. Remediation Plan to Address the Material Weaknesses in Internal Control over Financial Reporting A material weakness is a deficiency, or a combination of deficiencies, in internal control over financial reporting, such that there is a reasonable possibility that a material misstatement of our annual or interim financial statements will not be prevented or detected on a timely basis. Management identified the following three material weaknesses that have caused management to conclude that, as of April 30, 2022, our disclosure controls and procedures, and our internal control over financial reporting, were not effective at the reasonable assurance level: 1. We do not have written documentation of our internal control policies and procedures. Written documentation of key internal controls over financial reporting is a requirement of Section 404 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act as of the period ending January31, 2018. Management evaluated the impact of our failure to have written documentation of our internal controls and procedures on our assessment of our disclosure controls and procedures and has concluded that the control deficiency that resulted represented a material weakness. 2. We do not have sufficient segregation of duties within accounting functions, which is a basic internal control. Due to our size and nature, segregation of all conflicting duties may not always be possible and may not be economically feasible. However, to the extent possible, the initiation of transactions, the custody of assets and the recording of transactions should be performed by separate individuals. Management evaluated the impact of our failure to have segregation of duties on our assessment of our disclosure controls and procedures and has concluded that the control deficiency that resulted represented a material weakness. 3. Effective controls over the control environment were not maintained. Specifically, a formally adopted written code of business conduct and ethics that governs our employees, officers, and directors was not in place. Additionally, management has not developed and effectively communicated to employees its accounting policies and procedures. This has resulted in inconsistent practices. Further, our Board of Directors does not currently have any independent members and no director qualifies as an audit committee financial expert as defined in Item 407(d)(5)(ii) of Regulation S-K. Since these entity level programs have a pervasive effect across the organization, management has determined that these circumstances constitute a material weakness. To address these material weaknesses, management performed additional analyses and other procedures to ensure that the financial statements included herein fairly present, in all material respects, our financial position, results of operations and cash flows for the periods presented. Accordingly, we believe that the financial statements included in this report fairly present, in all material respects, our financial condition, results of operations and cash flows for the periods presented. To remediate the material weakness in our documentation, evaluation and testing of internal controls we plan to engage a third-party firm to assist us in remedying this material weakness once resources become available. We intend to remedy our material weakness with regard to insufficient segregation of duties by hiring additional employees in order to segregate duties in a manner that establishes effective internal controls once resources become available. Changes in Internal Control over Financial Reporting No change in our system of internal control over financial reporting occurred during the period covered by this report, the period ended April 30, 2022, that has materially affected, or is reasonably likely to materially affect, our internal control over financial reporting. 13 Table of Contents PART II - OTHER INFORMATION Item 1. Legal Proceedings I. Our wholly owned subsidiary against Cannagistics, Inc. (formerly Precious Investments, Inc.), a Nevada corporation, now called Global3pl, Inc., a Delaware corporation, which is a now a subsidiary of the Company, is a party to a case titled William Prusin v. Precious Investments Inc., and Kashif Khan. The litigation was commenced in the Ontario Superior Court of Justice (Commercial List) on July 20, 2016. The litigation stems from a diamond purchase agreement entered into on April 1, 2016, between Dr. William Prusin and Precious Investments Inc. By virtue of the terms of the agreement, Precious Investments purchased Dr. Prusin's diamond portfolio, which was valued at $3.8 million (CDN) for the purposes of the agreement. In exchange for the diamond portfolio, Dr. Prusin was provided with 1,324,413 common shares of Precious Investments. In the Statement of Claim, the plaintiff is alleging a breach of the Ontario Securities Act and claims that documents provided to him contain untrue statements of material fact or omissions. The plaintiff has also alleged that Precious Investment and Mr. Khan distributed securities in Ontario without issuing a prospectus and obtaining the required prospectus exemption or a registration exemption. In the alternative, the plaintiff has alleged that Mr. Khan made fraudulent misrepresentations which induced Dr. Prusin to enter into the diamond purchase agreement. The fraudulent misrepresentation allegation involves the future value of Cannagistics, Inc. (formerly Precious Investments, Inc.), a Nevada corporation, now called Global3pl, Inc., a Delaware corporation, which is a now a subsidiary of the Company shares, the timing by which Dr. Prusin had to sign the diamond purchase agreement, the involvement of Dundee Capital Markets, Mr. Khan's investment in Precious Investments, and the management team at Precious Investments. Given these allegations, the plaintiff claims that he is entitled to obtain an order rescinding the diamond purchase agreement. The Company and Mr. Khan deny all of the plaintiff's allegations. The Company and Mr. Khan deny that any documents provided to Dr. Prusin constitute an "offering memorandum", or that any prospectus was required under the Ontario Securities Act since the transaction falls within the exemption set out in National Instrument 45-106. In addition, the defendants deny that any fraudulent misrepresentation was made to Dr. Prusin. The defendants have filed a counterclaim against Dr. Prusin, alleging a breach of the diamond purchase agreement. As a result of the actions taken pursuant to the Reorganization under Section 251(g) of the Delaware Corporation Law, as described in the Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 19, 2021, the Company believes that there would be no material effect on the Company from this litigation. II. KRG Logistics, Inc., now known as Global3pl, Inc., (an Ontario corporation), a now discontinued operational subsidiary of Global Transition Corporation (a Delaware corporation), formerly known as Cannagistics, Inc., (a Nevada corporation, and formerly the public entity and formerly the parent company), was named as the defendant in an action in the Ontario Superior Court of Justice by Ron Alvares, one of the original shareholders of KRG Logistics, Inc., when it was purchased by the Company in 2017. The action is for breach of contract for monies due as a result of the Purchase Agreement and for an amount due from a shareholder loan claimed by Mr. Alvares to KRG Logistics on September 30, 2014. The Company intended to defend against the breach of contract claim as the amount claimed to be due is incorrect, based on payments already made. It intended to also file counterclaims based on intentional interference of contracts by Mr. Alvares and his son for stealing clients of the Company and industrial sabotage of the Company's software systems. With respect to the claim of an outstanding shareholder loan it is the position of the Company that said shareholder loan was never disclosed to the Company at the time of the purchase and based on information available, any such shareholder loan was paid off with the down payment provided by the Company for the purchase of KRG Logistics, Inc. Procedurally the plaintiff has named the wrong parties and Counsel in Ontario is waiting for an amended complaint to file an answer and counterclaims. There has been no action on this matter in over a year. In the interim, the subsidiary of the Company has ceased operations. As a result, there would be no material effect on the Company. As a result of the actions taken pursuant to the Reorganization under Section 251(g) of the Delaware Corporation Law, as described in the Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 19, 2021, the Company believes that there would be no material effect on the Company from this litigation. 14 Table of Contents III. On February 4, 2020, Jeffrey Gates commenced an action in the Supreme Court of the State of New York, County of Suffolk against Global Transition Corporation (a Delaware corporation), at the time of commencement of the action, known as Cannagistics, Inc., (a Nevada corporation, and formerly the public entity and formerly the parent company) and Mr. Zimbler for the non-payment of a Promissory Note, of which the balance of $135,000, plus interest. The Company has retained Counsel to appear and defend the action. In February 2021, the Supreme Court of the State of New York, County of Suffolk entered an order granting summary judgment to Jeffrey Gates, the plaintiff, against Cannagistics, Inc. (formerly Precious Investments, Inc.), a Nevada corporation, now called Global3pl, Inc., a Delaware corporation, which is a subsidiary of the Company, and James Zimbler, our Vice President of Operations and former director, against the defendants, for a total of $151,712. As a result of our corporate reorganization under Section 251(g) of the Delaware Corporation Law, completed in May 2021, such that a newly formed corporation became the public company and the predecessor issuer, with all its assets and liabilities became the subsidiary, the obligation for this claim is now in said subsidiary of the current holding company. Based on the reorganization, and while relying on advice of counsel, the parent Company does not believe it is liable for this judgment. In the event the plaintiff seeks to hold the newly formed parent holding company responsible, a court may conclude that we are liable, notwithstanding our corporate restructuring in Delaware. As a result of the actions taken pursuant to the Reorganization under Section 251(g) of the Delaware Corporation Law, as described in the Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 19, 2021, the Company believes that there would be no material effect on the Company from this litigation. However, if we are found liable for the judgment, even though Delaware Law expressly provides otherwise, we would be forced to pay such amount in available cash, if any, and to satisfy the balance by selling our assets which were only $56,604 as of April 30, 2022. Therefore, such a development would have a material adverse effect on our business and could force us to cease operations, in which case your entire investment could become worthless. Item 2. Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities and Use of Proceeds The information set forth below relates to our issuances of securities without registration under the Securities Act of 1933 during the reporting period which were not previously included in a Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. Item 3. Defaults upon Senior Securities None Item 4. Mine Safety Disclosures N/A Item 5. Other Information

Related party Transactions On January 18, 2022, the Company entered into a Partnership Agreement with Medizone Bio, an entity with principal offices in Naples, Florida. Dr. Babak Ghalili, a director of the Company, is President of Medizone Bio. The Partnership Agreement provides for a 50/50 partnership for the production of biodegradable face masks, and medical supplies, such as personal protective equipment (PPE) and COVID-19 testing materials. Under the Partnership Agreement, Integrity Wellness is to provide an initial funding of $300,000 in financing for Medizone Bio to manufacture the first Medizone Bio products purchase order. This purchase order has a value of $1,200,000. The Company has borrowed the money for this purpose as described below. Integrity Wellness will provide the partnership with financing, marketing, sales distribution in wholesale, retail and direct-to-consumer (e.g., QVC, HSN, Amazon, etc.), financing for general working capital and purchase order financing, while Medizone Bio provides the partnership with a series of purchase orders. The net profits, if any, will be distributed between the partners in equal proportions. Integrity Wellness has issued a Promissory Note in the principal amount of $300,000 to 7X Enterprises, Inc. ("7X") in exchange for 7X advancing $300,000 to Integrity Wellness for the purchase order financing for the initial purchase order of Medizone Bio. The Promissory Note bears interest at a rate of 10% per annum and is due upon demand from the holder. Dr. Babak Ghalili, a director of the Company, is President of 7X. 15 Table of Contents Item 6. Exhibits Exhibit Number Description of Exhibit 31.1** Certification of Chief Executive Officer pursuant to 18 U.S.C. Section 1350, as adopted pursuant to Section 302 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002 31.2** Certification of Chief Financial Officer pursuant to 18 U.S.C. Section 1350, as adopted pursuant to Section 302 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002 32.1** Certification of Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer pursuant to 18 U.S.C. Section 1350, as adopted pursuant to Section 906 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002 101 The following materials from the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended April 30, 2022, formatted in Extensible Business Reporting Language (XBRL). **Provided herewith 16 Table of Contents SIGNATURES Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned thereunto duly authorized. Cannagistics Inc. Date: August 4, 2022 By: /s/ Jim Morrison Jim Morrison Title: President, Chief Executive Officer, and Director Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, this report has been signed below by the following persons on behalf of the registrant and in the capacities and on the dates indicated. Cannagistics, Inc. By: Jim Morrison Jim Morrison President, Chief Executive Officer, Principal Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer, Principal Financial Officer, Principal Accounting Officer and Director August 4, 2022 By: /s/ Dr. Babak Ghalili Dr. Babak Ghalili Director August 4, 2022 17 Attachments Original Link

