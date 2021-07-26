CannAmerica Brands : News release - English

CANNAMERICA PROVIDES CORPORATE UPDATE

VANCOUVER, July 22, 2021 - CANNAMERICA BRANDS CORP. ("CannAmerica Brands" or the "Company") (CSE: CANA) (OTCQB: CNNXF) is pleased to provide the Company's shareholders with an update on the Letter of Intent ("LOI") to purchase Arsenal Oils and Extracts ("Arsenal"), a Colorado licensed manufacturer of infused products.

On February 24, 2021, the Company entered into a non-binding LOI to acquire Arsenal, which is also the Licensee in Colorado for the Company. The LOI was extended to further review the business for valuation.

The Company continues to work towards a definitive agreement with Arsenal. The acquisition contemplates a structured purchase of the business and intellectual property and assets of Arsenal and will include retaining Arsenal's management into the Company's infrastructure and adding management's expertise into the Company's national efforts for continued expansion of assets across the nation.

In Colorado, sales of CannAmerica Brand's products continue to increase month over month due to the introduction of new product lines and additional SKU's. CannAmerica Brand's Oklahoma licensee, Total Herbal Care, continues to increase sales of new product SKU's and anticipates introducing new high-dose and genome-specific product lines in late July, with an immediate expected increase of 20% in sales upon introduction of the new products.

Diana Anglin, the Company's Chief Operating Officer has been named interim Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Paul Ciullo, the Company's former Chief Financial Officer has stepped down from the position to pursue other opportunities in the public sector. The Company appreciates Mr. Ciullo's services. Mr. Ciullo will provide consulting services until a permanent Chief Financial Officer is appointed.

