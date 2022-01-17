CannAmerica Brands : News release - English

CANNAMERICA BRANDS CORP.

(the "Corporation")

Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders

December 29, 2021

REPORT OF VOTING RESULTS

Common Shares represented at the Meeting: 5,841,843 Total issued and outstanding Common Shares as at Record Date: 70,386,855 Percentage of issued and outstanding Common Shares represented: 8.30%

1. To set the number of Directors at three

By resolution passed by a vote conducted by a show of hands, the number of Directors of the Corporation was set at three. Proxies received by management in advance of the Meeting and indicated the following:

Votes For % Votes For Votes Against % Votes Against 5,826,018 8.28 15,825 0.02

2. Election of Directors

By resolution passed by a vote conducted by a show of hands, the three nominees listed in the Corporation's management proxy circular dated November 23, 2021 were elected as Directors of the Corporation to hold office for the ensuing year. Proxies received by management in advance of the Meeting indicated the following:

Nominee Votes For % Votes For Votes Withheld % Votes Withheld Dan Anglin 5,723,518 8.13 118,325 0.17 Austin Sims 5,728,068 8.14 113,775 0.16 Diana Anglin 5,749,018 8.17 92,825 0.13

3. Appointment of Auditor

By resolution passed by a vote conducted by a show of hands, Manning Elliott, LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants were appointed as auditor of the Corporation for the ensuing year and the Directors of the Corporation were authorized to fix the remuneration of the auditor. Proxies received by management in advance of the Meeting indicated the following:

Votes For % Votes For Votes Against % Votes Against 5,824,295 8.27 17,548 0.02

4. Annual Approval of Stock Option Plan

The 15% rolling stock option plan was approved.