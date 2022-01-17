Log in
    CANA   CA13766C1005

CANNAMERICA BRANDS CORP.

(CANA)
Delayed Quote. Delayed CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE - 01/17 11:34:08 am
0.03 CAD   +20.00%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CannAmerica Brands : News release - English

01/17/2022 | 01:45pm EST
CANNAMERICA BRANDS CORP.

(the "Corporation")

Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders

December 29, 2021

REPORT OF VOTING RESULTS

Common Shares represented at the Meeting:

5,841,843

Total issued and outstanding Common Shares as at Record Date:

70,386,855

Percentage of issued and outstanding Common Shares represented:

8.30%

1. To set the number of Directors at three

By resolution passed by a vote conducted by a show of hands, the number of Directors of the Corporation was set at three. Proxies received by management in advance of the Meeting and indicated the following:

Votes For

% Votes For

Votes Against

% Votes Against

5,826,018

8.28

15,825

0.02

2. Election of Directors

By resolution passed by a vote conducted by a show of hands, the three nominees listed in the Corporation's management proxy circular dated November 23, 2021 were elected as Directors of the Corporation to hold office for the ensuing year. Proxies received by management in advance of the Meeting indicated the following:

Nominee

Votes For

% Votes For

Votes Withheld

% Votes Withheld

Dan Anglin

5,723,518

8.13

118,325

0.17

Austin Sims

5,728,068

8.14

113,775

0.16

Diana Anglin

5,749,018

8.17

92,825

0.13

3. Appointment of Auditor

By resolution passed by a vote conducted by a show of hands, Manning Elliott, LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants were appointed as auditor of the Corporation for the ensuing year and the Directors of the Corporation were authorized to fix the remuneration of the auditor. Proxies received by management in advance of the Meeting indicated the following:

Votes For

% Votes For

Votes Against

% Votes Against

5,824,295

8.27

17,548

0.02

4. Annual Approval of Stock Option Plan

The 15% rolling stock option plan was approved.

Votes For

% Votes For

Votes Against

% Votes Against

5,732,648

8.14

109,195

0.16

5. To Transact Other Business as may be brought properly before the Meeting

There was no other business brought before the Meeting.

Votes For

% Votes For

Votes Against

% Votes Against

5,753,446

8.17

88,397

0.13

Dated: December 29, 2021

Kelso Technologies Inc.

Report of Voting Results

December 29, 2021

Page 2 of 2

Disclaimer

CannAmerica Brands Corp. published this content on 17 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 January 2022 18:44:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 0,39 M 0,31 M 0,31 M
Net income 2021 -3,55 M -2,84 M -2,84 M
Net Debt 2021 4,39 M 3,51 M 3,51 M
P/E ratio 2021 -1,10x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1,76 M 1,41 M 1,41 M
EV / Sales 2020 5,94x
EV / Sales 2021 24,1x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Chart CANNAMERICA BRANDS CORP.
Duration : Period :
CannAmerica Brands Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Dan Anglin Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Diana Anglin COO, CFO, Secretary & Director
Austin Sims Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CANNAMERICA BRANDS CORP.0.00%1
BEIJING TONGRENTANG CO., LTD7.54%10 442
SHIJIAZHUANG YILING PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD.29.49%6 675
CURALEAF HOLDINGS, INC.-8.54%5 833
DONG-E-E-JIAO CO.,LTD.-15.77%4 162
CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION-4.62%3 304