CannAmerica Brands : News release - English

Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders
December 29, 2021
REPORT OF VOTING RESULTS
Common Shares represented at the Meeting:
5,841,843
Total issued and outstanding Common Shares as at Record Date:
70,386,855
Percentage of issued and outstanding Common Shares represented:
8.30%
1. To set the number of Directors at three
By resolution passed by a vote conducted by a show of hands, the number of Directors of the Corporation was set at three. Proxies received by management in advance of the Meeting and indicated the following:
Votes For
% Votes For
Votes Against
% Votes Against
5,826,018
8.28
15,825
0.02
2. Election of Directors
By resolution passed by a vote conducted by a show of hands, the three nominees listed in the Corporation's management proxy circular dated November 23, 2021 were elected as Directors of the Corporation to hold office for the ensuing year. Proxies received by management in advance of the Meeting indicated the following:
Nominee
Votes For
% Votes For
Votes Withheld
% Votes Withheld
Dan Anglin
5,723,518
8.13
118,325
0.17
Austin Sims
5,728,068
8.14
113,775
0.16
Diana Anglin
5,749,018
8.17
92,825
0.13
3. Appointment of Auditor
By resolution passed by a vote conducted by a show of hands, Manning Elliott, LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants were appointed as auditor of the Corporation for the ensuing year and the Directors of the Corporation were authorized to fix the remuneration of the auditor. Proxies received by management in advance of the Meeting indicated the following:
Votes For
% Votes For
Votes Against
% Votes Against
5,824,295
8.27
17,548
0.02
4. Annual Approval of Stock Option Plan
The 15% rolling stock option plan was approved.
Votes For
% Votes For
Votes Against
% Votes Against
5,732,648
8.14
109,195
0.16
5. To Transact Other Business as may be brought properly before the Meeting
There was no other business brought before the Meeting.
