Cannara Biotech to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com June 30th at 11:30 ET

MONTREAL, June 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cannara Biotech Inc. ("Cannara" or the "Company") (TSXV: LOVE) (OTCQB: LOVFF) (FRA: 8CB) is a vertically integrated producer of premium–grade cannabis products for the Quebec and Canadian markets, today announced that Nicholas Sosiak, Chief Financial Officer of Cannara, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on June 30th at 11:30 ET.

DATE: Wednesday, June 30th

TIME: 11:30 am ET

LINK: https://bit.ly/34Tj6je

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

Recent Company Highlights

January 2021 - Received sales license from Health Canada

February 2021 - Launched flagship brands and first delivery to the Quebec Market

April 2021 - Listed on Toronto Stock Exchange Venture (TSXV: LOVE)

June 2021 - Acquisition of $27M facility from TGOQ

About Cannara Biotech

Cannara Biotech Inc. is a vertically integrated producer of premium–grade cannabis products for the Quebec and Canadian markets. Cannara owns two of the largest Quebec–based cannabis facilities spanning over 1,600,000 sq. ft., providing the Company with 125,000kg of potential annualized cultivation output at some of the lowest electricity rates across Canada. Cannara's brand portfolio consists of three flagship brands with distinct identity and purpose; Tribal, Nugz, and Orchids CBD, each offering purposefully cultivated high-quality cannabis at disruptive pricing. For more information, please visit cannara.ca.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly-traded companies to meet and present directly with investors.



A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group's suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access. Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combine leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.

