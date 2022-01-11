Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Cannara Biotech Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LOVE   CA13765U1012

CANNARA BIOTECH INC.

(LOVE)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Bourse de Toronto - 01/11 02:02:59 pm
0.135 CAD   --.--%
03:08pCANNARA BIOTECH : OTCB Certification YE 2021
PU
02:58pCANNARA BIOTECH : OTCBQ Certification YE 2021
PU
2021CANNARA BIOTECH : Annual MD&A 2021
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cannara Biotech : OTCBQ Certification YE 2021

01/11/2022 | 02:58pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

OTCQB Certification

I, Nicholas Sosiak, Chief Financial Officerof Cannara Biotech Inc.("the Company"), certify that:

1. The Company is registered or required to file periodic reporting with the SEC or is exempt from SEC registration as indicated below (mark the box below that applies with an "X"):

[]Company is registered under Section 12(g) of the Exchange Act

[]Company is relying on Exchange Act Rule 12g3-2(b)

[]Company is a bank that reports to a Bank Regulator under Section 12(i) of the Exchange Act

[]Company is a bank that is non-SEC reporting but is current in its reporting to a Banking Regulator

[]Company is reporting under Section 15(d) of the Exchange Act.

[]Company is reporting under the Alternative Reporting Company Disclosure Guidelines

[]Company is reporting under Regulation A (Tier 2)

[]Other (describe)

  1. The Company is current in its reporting obligations as of the most recent fiscal year end and any subsequent quarters, and such information has been posted either on the SEC's EDGAR system or the OTC Disclosure & News Service, as applicable.
  2. The Company Profile displayed on www.otcmarkets.comis current and complete as of January 11, 2022and includes the total shares outstanding, authorized, and in the public float as of that date.
  3. The share information below is for the primary OTCQB traded security as of the latest practicable date:

Trading Symbol

LOVFF

The data in this chart is as of:

January 11, 2022

Shares Authorized

(A)

unlimited

Total Shares Outstanding

(B)

876,481,321

Number of Restricted Shares (SEE NOTE 1 BELOW)

(C)

47,525,392

Unrestricted Shares Held by Officers, Directors, 10% Control Persons & Affiliates

(D)

362,642,282

Public Float: Subtract Lines C and D from Line B

(E)

466,313,647

% Public Float: Line E Divided by Line B (as a %) (SEE NOTE 2 BELOW)

(F)

53.2%

Number of Beneficial Shareholdersof at least 100 shares (SEE NOTE 3 BELOW)

(G)

4,472

NOTE 1: Restricted Shares means securities that are subject to resale restrictions for any reason. Your transfer agent should be able to provide the total number of restricted securities.

NOTE 2: Public Float means the total number of unrestricted shares not held directly or indirectly by an officer, director, any person who is the beneficial owner of more than 10 percent of the total shares outstanding (a "10 percent Control Person"), or any Affiliates thereof, or any Family Members of officers, directors and control persons. Family Member shall mean a Person's spouse, parents, children and siblings, whether by blood, marriage or adoption, or anyone residing in such Person's home. OTCQB traded securities are required to have a freely traded public float of at least 10% of the shares outstanding, unless an exemption applies.

NOTE 3: Beneficial Shareholder means any person who, directly or indirectly has or shares voting power of such security or investment power, which includes the power to dispose, or to direct the disposition of, such security. OTCQB traded securities are required to have at least 50 beneficial shareholders, unless an exemption applies.

5. The company is duly organized, validly existing and in good standing under the laws of British Columbia, Canadain which the Company is organized or does business.

OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTCQB Certification (v. 3.0 June 23, 2020)

  1. The following is a complete list of any law firm(s) and attorney(s) that acted as the Company's primary legal counsel in preparing its most recent annual report. Include the firm and attorney(s) name if outside counsel, or name and title if internal counsel. (If no attorney assisted in putting together the disclosure, identify the person(s) who prepared the disclosure and their relationship to the company.) Please also identify any other attorney, if different than the primary legal counsel, that assisted the company during the prior fiscal year on any matter including but not limited to, preparation of disclosure, press releases, consulting services, corporate action or merger assistance, etc.
    Brian Sherman, Cannara Biotech Inc.'s internal general and VP legal affairs Dentons Canada S.E.N.C.R.L, Charles Spector
  2. The following is a complete list of third party providers, including names and addresses, engaged by the Company, its officers, directors or controlling shareholders, at any time during the last complete fiscal year and any interim period between the last fiscal year end and the date of this OTCQB Certification, to provide investor relations services, public relations services, marketing, brand awareness, consulting, stock promotion, or any other related services to the Company. Please describe the services provided by each third party provider listed below.
    Investor relations services:
    Kaiser & Partners Inc., 34 King Street East, suite 400, Toronto, Ontario M5C 2X8
    Independent Trading Group (ITG) Inc., 370 King Street West, suite 701, Toronto, Ontario M5V 1J9 Loderock Advisors Inc., One Toronto Street, suite 202, Toronto, Ontario M5C 2V6
    KCSA Strategic Communications, 420 5th avenue, New York, NY 10018
  3. Convertible Debt
    The following is a complete list of all promissory notes, convertible notes, convertible debentures, or any other debt instruments that may be converted into a class of the issuer's equity securities that were issued or outstanding at any time during the last complete fiscal year and any interim period between the last fiscal year end and the date of this OTCQB Certification:
    []Check this box if there were no promissory notes, convertible notes, or other convertible debt arrangements issued or outstanding at any point during this time period.

Date of

Outstanding

Principal

Interest

Maturity

Conversion Terms

# Shares

Name of Noteholder (entities

Reason for

Note

Balance ($)

Amount at

Accrued

Date

(e.g. pricing

Converted

must have individual with voting

Issuance (e.g.

Issuance

Issuance ($)

($)

mechanism for

to Date

/ investment control disclosed).1

Loan, Services,

determining

etc.)

conversion of

instrument to

shares)

June 21,

5,700,00

5,700,000 44,35

June

conversion at

nil

Olymbec Investment

Loan

2021

0

1 as at

21,

$0.18 per

Inc.

Augus

2024

shares

t 31,

2021

1 International Reporting Companies may elect not to disclose the names of noteholders who are non-affiliates of the company. "Affiliate" is a Person that directly, or indirectly through one or more intermediaries, controls or is controlled by, or is under common control with, an officer, a director, or a shareholder beneficially-owning 10 percent or more of the Company's outstanding shares.

OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTCQB Certification (v. 3.0 June 23, 2020)

July 12,

5,000,00

5,000,000

27,39

July

conversion at

nil

Olymbec Investment

Loan

2021

0

7 as at

12,

$0.18 per

Inc.

Augus

2021

shares

t 31,

2021

Use the space below to provide any additional details, including footnotes to the table above:

N/A

9. Officers, Directors and 5% Control Persons

The following is a complete list of Officers, Directors and 5% Control Persons (control persons are beneficial owners five percent (5%) or more of any class of the issuer's equity securities), including name, address, and number of shares owned. Options and warrants that can be converted into common shares within the next 60 days should be included in the shareholdings listed below. If any of the beneficial shareholders are corporate entities, provide the name and address of the person(s) owning or controlling such corporate entities.

Name

City and State (and

Number of Shares Owned

Percentage of Class

Country if outside US)

(list common, warrants and

of Shares Owned

options separately)

Javaa Private Equity Inc.

8000 Decarie Boulevard,

shares: 242,167,820

27.63%

(controlled by Zohar

suite 460

Krivorot)

Montreal, Quebec

H4P 2S4

Canada

Zohar Krivorot

21 Croissant Applewood

Options: 6,000,001

-

Hampstead, Quebec

(5,375,000 vested)

H3X 3B6

Canada

Derek Stern

21 Lyncroft road

Options: 100,000

-

Hampstead, Quebec

H3X 3E3

Canada

Olymbec Investments Inc.

333 Decarie Boulevard

shares: 163,650,184

18.67%

(50% owned by Derek

5th floor

Stern)

Ville Saint-Laurent, Quebec

H4N 3M9

Canada

Jack Kay

23 Bryson Drive

shares: 2,190,000

0.25%

Richmond Hill, Ontario

options: 150,000

L4C 6E2

Canada

Mary Durocher

350 County road 27

options: 200,000

-

South Woodslee, Ontario

N0R 1V0

Canada

Donald Olds

4139 Hampton avenue

shares: 489,220

0.06%

Montreal, Quebec

options: 375,000

OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTCQB Certification (v. 3.0 June 23, 2020)

H4A 2L1

Canada

Nicholas Sosiak

986 rue des fuchias

shares: 1,197,950

0.14%

Laval, Quebec

options: 6,000,000

H7Y 0B4

(1,395,840 vested)

Canada

Avi Krivorot

5897 Beethoven Avenue

shares: 472,500

0.05%

Côte-St-Luc, Quebec

Options: 300,000

H4W 3B5

(37,500 vested)

Canada

10. Certification

Date: January 11, 2022

Name of Certifying CEO or CFO: Nicholas Sosiak

Title: Chief Financial Officer

Signature: /s/ Nicholas Sosiak

(Digital Signatures should appear as "/s/ [OFFICER NAME]")

OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTCQB Certification (v. 3.0 June 23, 2020)

Disclaimer

Cannara Biotech Inc. published this content on 11 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 January 2022 19:57:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CANNARA BIOTECH INC.
03:08pCANNARA BIOTECH : OTCB Certification YE 2021
PU
02:58pCANNARA BIOTECH : OTCBQ Certification YE 2021
PU
2021CANNARA BIOTECH : Annual MD&A 2021
PU
2021CANNARA BIOTECH : Financial statement 2021
PU
2021CANNARA BIOTECH : 52-109FV1 - Certification of annual filings - CFO (E)
PU
2021Cannara Biotech Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended August 31, 2021
CI
2021Cannara Biotech Inc. Announces New Products Launch
CI
2021Cannara Biotech Inc. upsizes CIBC Credit Facility to $22 Million
AQ
2021Cannara Biotech Inc. Upsizes CIBC Credit Facility to $22 Million
CI
2021Cannara Biotech Inc. Receives Processing and Cultivation License
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 17,0 M 13,5 M 13,5 M
Net income 2021 -1,53 M -1,22 M -1,22 M
Net Debt 2021 12,7 M 10,1 M 10,1 M
P/E ratio 2021 -85,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 118 M 93,8 M 94,1 M
EV / Sales 2020 29,5x
EV / Sales 2021 9,50x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Chart CANNARA BIOTECH INC.
Duration : Period :
Cannara Biotech Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Zohar Krivorot Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Nicholas Sosiak Chief Financial Officer
Anthony Manouk Vice President-Compliance & General Manager
Derek Stern Independent Director
Jacob M. Kay Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CANNARA BIOTECH INC.0.00%93
BEIJING TONGRENTANG CO., LTD12.34%10 869
SHIJIAZHUANG YILING PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD.23.78%6 357
CURALEAF HOLDINGS, INC.-7.08%5 864
DONG-E-E-JIAO CO.,LTD.-7.61%4 549
CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION0.54%3 447