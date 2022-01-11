Cannara Biotech : OTCBQ Certification YE 2021

I, Nicholas Sosiak, Chief Financial Officerof Cannara Biotech Inc.("the Company"), certify that:
1. The Company is registered or required to file periodic reporting with the SEC or is exempt from SEC registration as indicated below (mark the box below that applies with an "X"):
[☐]Company is registered under Section 12(g) of the Exchange Act
[☒]Company is relying on Exchange Act Rule 12g3-2(b)
[☐]Company is a bank that reports to a Bank Regulator under Section 12(i) of the Exchange Act
[☐]Company is a bank that is non-SEC reporting but is current in its reporting to a Banking Regulator
[☐]Company is reporting under Section 15(d) of the Exchange Act.
[☐]Company is reporting under the Alternative Reporting Company Disclosure Guidelines
[☐]Company is reporting under Regulation A (Tier 2)
[☐]Other (describe)
The Company is current in its reporting obligations as of the most recent fiscal year end and any subsequent quarters, and such information has been posted either on the SEC's EDGAR system or the OTC Disclosure & News Service, as applicable.
The Company Profile displayed onwww.otcmarkets.comis current and complete as of January 11, 2022and includes the total shares outstanding, authorized, and in the public float as of that date.
The share information below is for the primary OTCQB traded security as of the latest practicable date:
Trading Symbol
LOVFF
The data in this chart is as of:
January 11, 2022
Shares Authorized
(A)
unlimited
Total Shares Outstanding
(B)
876,481,321
Number of Restricted Shares (SEE NOTE 1 BELOW)
(C)
47,525,392
Unrestricted Shares Held by Officers, Directors, 10% Control Persons & Affiliates
(D)
362,642,282
Public Float: Subtract Lines C and D from Line B
(E)
466,313,647
% Public Float: Line E Divided by Line B (as a %) (SEE NOTE 2 BELOW)
(F)
53.2%
Number of Beneficial Shareholdersof at least 100 shares (SEE NOTE 3 BELOW)
(G)
4,472
NOTE 1: Restricted Shares means securities that are subject to resale restrictions for any reason. Your transfer agent should be able to provide the total number of restricted securities.
NOTE 2: Public Float means the total number of unrestricted shares not held directly or indirectly by an officer, director, any person who is the beneficial owner of more than 10 percent of the total shares outstanding (a "10 percent Control Person"), or any Affiliates thereof, or any Family Members of officers, directors and control persons. Family Member shall mean a Person's spouse, parents, children and siblings, whether by blood, marriage or adoption, or anyone residing in such Person's home. OTCQB traded securities are required to have a freely traded public float of at least 10% of the shares outstanding, unless an exemption applies.
NOTE 3: Beneficial Shareholder means any person who, directly or indirectly has or shares voting power of such security or investment power, which includes the power to dispose, or to direct the disposition of, such security. OTCQB traded securities are required to have at least 50 beneficial shareholders, unless an exemption applies.
5. The company is duly organized, validly existing and in good standing under the laws of British Columbia, Canadain which the Company is organized or does business.
The following is a complete list of any law firm(s) and attorney(s) that acted as the Company's primary legal counsel in preparing its most recent annual report. Include the firm and attorney(s) name if outside counsel, or name and title if internal counsel. (If no attorney assisted in putting together the disclosure, identify the person(s) who prepared the disclosure and their relationship to the company.) Please also identify any other attorney, if different than the primary legal counsel, that assisted the company during the prior fiscal year on any matter including but not limited to, preparation of disclosure, press releases, consulting services, corporate action or merger assistance, etc.
Brian Sherman, Cannara Biotech Inc.'s internal general and VP legal affairs Dentons Canada S.E.N.C.R.L, Charles Spector
The following is a complete list of third party providers, including names and addresses, engaged by the Company, its officers, directors or controlling shareholders, at any time during the last complete fiscal year and any interim period between the last fiscal year end and the date of this OTCQB Certification, to provide investor relations services, public relations services, marketing, brand awareness, consulting, stock promotion, or any other related services to the Company. Please describe the services provided by each third party provider listed below.
Investor relations services:
Kaiser & Partners Inc., 34 King Street East, suite 400, Toronto, Ontario M5C 2X8
Independent Trading Group (ITG) Inc., 370 King Street West, suite 701, Toronto, Ontario M5V 1J9 Loderock Advisors Inc., One Toronto Street, suite 202, Toronto, Ontario M5C 2V6
KCSA Strategic Communications, 420 5th avenue, New York, NY 10018
Convertible Debt
The following is a complete list of all promissory notes, convertible notes, convertible debentures, or any other debt instruments that may be converted into a class of the issuer's equity securities that were issued or outstanding at any time during the last complete fiscal year and any interim period between the last fiscal year end and the date of this OTCQB Certification: [☒]Check this box if there were no promissory notes, convertible notes, or other convertible debt arrangements issued or outstanding at any point during this time period.
Date of
Outstanding
Principal
Interest
Maturity
Conversion Terms
# Shares
Name of Noteholder (entities
Reason for
Note
Balance ($)
Amount at
Accrued
Date
(e.g. pricing
Converted
must have individual with voting
Issuance (e.g.
Issuance
Issuance ($)
($)
mechanism for
to Date
/ investment control disclosed).1
Loan, Services,
determining
etc.)
conversion of
instrument to
shares)
June 21,
5,700,00
5,700,000 44,35
June
conversion at
nil
Olymbec Investment
Loan
2021
0
1 as at
21,
$0.18 per
Inc.
Augus
2024
shares
t 31,
2021
1 International Reporting Companies may elect not to disclose the names of noteholders who are non-affiliates of the company. "Affiliate" is a Person that directly, or indirectly through one or more intermediaries, controls or is controlled by, or is under common control with, an officer, a director, or a shareholder beneficially-owning 10 percent or more of the Company's outstanding shares.
July 12,
5,000,00
5,000,000
27,39
July
conversion at
nil
Olymbec Investment
Loan
2021
0
7 as at
12,
$0.18 per
Inc.
Augus
2021
shares
t 31,
2021
Use the space below to provide any additional details, including footnotes to the table above:
N/A
9. Officers, Directors and 5% Control Persons
The following is a complete list of Officers, Directors and 5% Control Persons (control persons are beneficial owners five percent (5%) or more of any class of the issuer's equity securities), including name, address, and number of shares owned. Options and warrants that can be converted into common shares within the next 60 days should be included in the shareholdings listed below. If any of the beneficial shareholders are corporate entities, provide the name and address of the person(s) owning or controlling such corporate entities.
Name
City and State (and
Number of Shares Owned
Percentage of Class
Country if outside US)
(list common, warrants and
of Shares Owned
options separately)
Javaa Private Equity Inc.
8000 Decarie Boulevard,
shares: 242,167,820
27.63%
(controlled by Zohar
suite 460
Krivorot)
Montreal, Quebec
H4P 2S4
Canada
Zohar Krivorot
21 Croissant Applewood
Options: 6,000,001
-
Hampstead, Quebec
(5,375,000 vested)
H3X 3B6
Canada
Derek Stern
21 Lyncroft road
Options: 100,000
-
Hampstead, Quebec
H3X 3E3
Canada
Olymbec Investments Inc.
333 Decarie Boulevard
shares: 163,650,184
18.67%
(50% owned by Derek
5th floor
Stern)
Ville Saint-Laurent, Quebec
H4N 3M9
Canada
Jack Kay
23 Bryson Drive
shares: 2,190,000
0.25%
Richmond Hill, Ontario
options: 150,000
L4C 6E2
Canada
Mary Durocher
350 County road 27
options: 200,000
-
South Woodslee, Ontario
N0R 1V0
Canada
Donald Olds
4139 Hampton avenue
shares: 489,220
0.06%
Montreal, Quebec
options: 375,000
H4A 2L1
Canada
Nicholas Sosiak
986 rue des fuchias
shares: 1,197,950
0.14%
Laval, Quebec
options: 6,000,000
H7Y 0B4
(1,395,840 vested)
Canada
Avi Krivorot
5897 Beethoven Avenue
shares: 472,500
0.05%
Côte-St-Luc, Quebec
Options: 300,000
H4W 3B5
(37,500 vested)
Canada
10. Certification
Date: January 11, 2022
Name of Certifying CEO or CFO: Nicholas Sosiak
Title: Chief Financial Officer
Signature: /s/ Nicholas Sosiak
(Digital Signatures should appear as "/s/ [OFFICER NAME]")
