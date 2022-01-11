Cannara Biotech : OTCBQ Certification YE 2021

OTCQB Certification

I, Nicholas Sosiak, Chief Financial Officerof Cannara Biotech Inc.("the Company"), certify that:

1. The Company is registered or required to file periodic reporting with the SEC or is exempt from SEC registration as indicated below (mark the box below that applies with an "X"):

[☐]Company is registered under Section 12(g) of the Exchange Act

[☒]Company is relying on Exchange Act Rule 12g3-2(b)

[☐]Company is a bank that reports to a Bank Regulator under Section 12(i) of the Exchange Act

[☐]Company is a bank that is non-SEC reporting but is current in its reporting to a Banking Regulator

[☐]Company is reporting under Section 15(d) of the Exchange Act.

[☐]Company is reporting under the Alternative Reporting Company Disclosure Guidelines

[☐]Company is reporting under Regulation A (Tier 2)

[☐]Other (describe)

The Company is current in its reporting obligations as of the most recent fiscal year end and any subsequent quarters, and such information has been posted either on the SEC's EDGAR system or the OTC Disclosure & News Service, as applicable. The Company Profile displayed on www.otcmarkets.com January 11, 2022 and includes the total shares outstanding, authorized, and in the public float as of that date. The share information below is for the primary OTCQB traded security as of the latest practicable date:

Trading Symbol LOVFF The data in this chart is as of: January 11, 2022 Shares Authorized (A) unlimited Total Shares Outstanding (B) 876,481,321 Number of Restricted Shares (SEE NOTE 1 BELOW) (C) 47,525,392 Unrestricted Shares Held by Officers, Directors, 10% Control Persons & Affiliates (D) 362,642,282 Public Float: Subtract Lines C and D from Line B (E) 466,313,647 % Public Float: Line E Divided by Line B (as a %) (SEE NOTE 2 BELOW) (F) 53.2% Number of Beneficial Shareholdersof at least 100 shares (SEE NOTE 3 BELOW) (G) 4,472

NOTE 1: Restricted Shares means securities that are subject to resale restrictions for any reason. Your transfer agent should be able to provide the total number of restricted securities.

NOTE 2: Public Float means the total number of unrestricted shares not held directly or indirectly by an officer, director, any person who is the beneficial owner of more than 10 percent of the total shares outstanding (a "10 percent Control Person"), or any Affiliates thereof, or any Family Members of officers, directors and control persons. Family Member shall mean a Person's spouse, parents, children and siblings, whether by blood, marriage or adoption, or anyone residing in such Person's home. OTCQB traded securities are required to have a freely traded public float of at least 10% of the shares outstanding, unless an exemption applies.

NOTE 3: Beneficial Shareholder means any person who, directly or indirectly has or shares voting power of such security or investment power, which includes the power to dispose, or to direct the disposition of, such security. OTCQB traded securities are required to have at least 50 beneficial shareholders, unless an exemption applies.

5. The company is duly organized, validly existing and in good standing under the laws of British Columbia, Canadain which the Company is organized or does business.