  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Cannara Biotech Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LOVE   CA13765U1012

CANNARA BIOTECH INC.

(LOVE)
  Report
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  11:52 2022-11-25 am EST
0.0950 CAD    0.00%
10:46aCannara Biotech Gains 5% as Q4 EPS Unchanged at $0.01 Vs Year Ago; Revenue $11.9 Million Vs $6.5 Million
MT
08:34aCannara Biotech Q4 EPS Unchanged at $0.01 Vs Year Ago; Revenue $11.9 Million Vs $6.5 Million
MT
10/03Cannara Releases 14 New SKU's Across Ontario and Quebec
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Toronto Stocks Rise, Cannara Biotech Shares Climb on 4Q Results

11/25/2022 | 12:40pm EST
By Adriano Marchese


Stocks in Toronto were slightly higher Friday, with most Canadian sectors trending upward.

Utilities, consumer durables and producer manufacturing led the pack.

Meanwhile, materials and tech services were the main laggards.

Canada's S&P/TSX Composite Index rose 0.43% to 20430.68 and the blue-chip S&P/TSX 60 was 0.51% higher at 1240.42.

Cannara Biotech Inc. shares rose after the company reported higher revenue and profit for its fiscal fourth quarter. Cannara Biotech shares were up 5.3% to 10 Canadian cents (8 U.S. cents) after reporting gross revenue of 11.9 million Canadian dollars ($8.9 million), up from C$6.3 million a year ago. Net income was C$2.5 million, up from C$1.1 million in the prior-year period.


Other market movers:


Bonterra Energy Corp. said it secured two new credit facilities totaling C$205 million, part of a debt restructuring plan that the company said will help increase funds flow and free funds flow in 2022 over the previous year. Shares were up 2.7% to C$7.98.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust said it will run a share repurchasing program to buy back just over 3% of its public float over the course of a one-year period. Shares were trading 0.9% higher at C$15.83.


Write to Adriano Marchese at adriano.marchese@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-25-22 1239ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BONTERRA ENERGY CORP. 2.96% 8 Delayed Quote.37.28%
CANNARA BIOTECH INC. 0.00% 0.095 Delayed Quote.-29.63%
CT REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST 1.08% 15.87 Delayed Quote.-9.41%
S&P/TSX 60 INDEX 0.32% 1238.16 Delayed Quote.-4.11%
S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX 0.28% 20401.8 Delayed Quote.-4.14%
Financials
Sales 2021 17,0 M 12,8 M 12,8 M
Net income 2021 -1,53 M -1,15 M -1,15 M
Net Debt 2021 12,7 M 9,55 M 9,55 M
P/E ratio 2021 -85,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 83,4 M 62,5 M 62,5 M
EV / Sales 2020 29,5x
EV / Sales 2021 9,50x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 53,0%
Chart CANNARA BIOTECH INC.
Duration : Period :
Cannara Biotech Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Zohar Krivorot Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Nicholas Sosiak Chief Financial Officer
Anthony Manouk Vice President-Compliance & General Manager
Derek Stern Independent Director
Jacob M. Kay Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CANNARA BIOTECH INC.-29.63%63
SHIJIAZHUANG YILING PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD.124.44%10 281
DONG-E-E-JIAO CO.,LTD.-21.70%3 439
TASLY PHARMACEUTICAL GROUP CO., LTD-24.92%2 474
CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION-57.16%1 724
PT INDUSTRI JAMU DAN FARMASI SIDO MUNCUL TBK-11.56%1 467