Cannindah Resources : Application for quotation of securities - CAE

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?
Yes
In what currency is the cash consideration being paid? What is the issue price per +security?
|
AUD - Australian Dollar
|
AUD 0.32500000
Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted
Securities issued pursuant to ASX Announcement of 2 March 2022
Number of +securities to be quoted
6,250,000
Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?
No
Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities
Conversion of Performance Rights as approved at the AGM on 17 December 2021 and following completion of the first precondition set out in the Notice to that meeting.
Please provide an estimate (in AUD) of the value of the consideration being provided per +security for the +securities to be quoted
0.375000
Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted
nil