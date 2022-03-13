Log in
    CAE   AU000000CAE1

CANNINDAH RESOURCES LIMITED

(CAE)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cannindah Resources : Application for quotation of securities - CAE

03/13/2022 | 06:34pm EDT
Application for quotation of +securities

Announcement Summary

For personal use only

Entity name

CANNINDAH RESOURCES LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Monday March 14, 2022

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

be quoted

Issue date

CAE

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

9,326,923

14/03/2022

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Application for quotation of +securities

1 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity

CANNINDAH RESOURCES LIMITED

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ABN

35108146694

1.3

ASX issuer code

CAE

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

14/3/2022

Application for quotation of +securities

2 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 2 - Type of Issue

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

For personal use only

Previous Appendix 3B details:

Announcement Date and

Announcement Title

Selected Appendix 3B to submit quotation

Time

request

11-Mar-2022 18:48

New - Proposed issue of securities -

A placement or other type of issue

CAE

2.3a.2 Are there any further issues of +securities yet to take place to complete the transaction(s) referred to in the Appendix 3B?

No

Application for quotation of +securities

3 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 3A - number and type of +securities to be quoted where issue has previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

Placement Details

only

ASX +security code and description

CAE : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Issue date

14/3/2022

use

Distribution Schedule

Provide a distribution schedule for the new +securities according to the categories set out in the left hand column -

including the number of recipients and the total percentage of the new +securities held by the recipients in each

category.

personalFor

Total percentage of +securities held

Number of +securities held

Number of holders

For example, to enter a value of 50%

please input as 50.00

1 - 1,000

%

1,001

- 5,000

%

5,001

- 10,000

%

10,001 - 100,000

%

100,001 and over

%

Application for quotation of +securities

4 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Issue details

Number of +securities to be quoted

3,076,923

For personal use only

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

Yes

In what currency is the cash consideration being paid? What is the issue price per +security?

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 0.32500000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

Securities issued pursuant to ASX Announcement of 2 March 2022

Number of +securities to be quoted

6,250,000

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

No

Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities

Conversion of Performance Rights as approved at the AGM on 17 December 2021 and following completion of the first precondition set out in the Notice to that meeting.

Please provide an estimate (in AUD) of the value of the consideration being provided per +security for the +securities to be quoted

0.375000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

nil

Application for quotation of +securities

5 / 6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Cannindah Resources Limited published this content on 13 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2022 22:33:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 4,11 M 3,01 M 3,01 M
Net cash 2021 1,29 M 0,94 M 0,94 M
P/E ratio 2021 4,20x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 197 M 144 M 144 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 12,7%
Chart CANNINDAH RESOURCES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Cannindah Resources Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CANNINDAH RESOURCES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Garry Clifton Gill Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Thomas Jon Pickett Executive Chairman
Geoffrey John Missen Independent Non-Executive Director
Simon Beams Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CANNINDAH RESOURCES LIMITED120.59%144
BHP GROUP LIMITED14.92%176 412
RIO TINTO GROUP13.74%120 962
GLENCORE PLC36.36%87 932
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC29.31%61 830
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.27.32%42 188