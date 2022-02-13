Cannindah Resources : Mt Cannindah Hole 6 81m at 1.31 % CuEq,

Hole 5 Scout Hole (23m total length): A copper oxide zone 15m @ 0.38% Cu from surface 0m-15m
Upper Copper Zone (Primary): 28m @ 1.07% Cu, 0.53g/t Au ,23g/t Ag from 53m to 81m
Lower Copper Zone (Primary): 11m @ 1.2% Cu, 0.6g/t Au ,32.2g/t Ag from 98m to 109m A copper oxide zone 16m @ 0.45% Cu from surface 0m-16m.
Primary Gold Zone (sulphide): 11m @ 1.11% Cu, 1.04g/t Au ,21g/t Ag from 46m to 57m Total mineralised intercept from hole 6 including above results and primary zone aggregates to 81m @ 0.83% Cu, 0.36g/t Au, 32.2 g/t Ag converts to 1.31 % Copper
Equivalent.
Drilling of CAE hole #6 confirmed the continuity of high grade copper-gold-silverin a previously undrilled direction for the infill breccia at Mt Cannindah.
(0.83% CU, 0.36G/T AU, 32.2 G/T AG).
MT CANNINDAH DELIVERS AGAIN WITH 81M @ 1.31 % CuEq, from HOLE 6
HIGHLIGHTS HOLE 6
HIGHLIGHTS HOLE 5
Results of CAE holes 5 & 6 at Mt Cannindah and their significance
Cannindah Resources Limited (CAE) is pleased to report the full results of CAE holes # 5 & 6. These holes were drilled to determine geological and structural relationships in the northern sector of the Mt Cannindah copper-gold-silverbreccia deposit. CAE has undertaken further drilling to follow up significant results of hole 2 and hole 3 (hole #2 returned 282m @ 1.28% CuEq - refer ASX Announcement 19th October 2021- and hole #3 returned 493m @ 1.17% CuEq
- refer ASX Announcement 9th November 2021) prompted by a considered and methodical approach to determine what was occurring to the north, to the south, and at depth after these excellent results. Hole #4 returned 81m @ 1.85% CuEq from a vertical hole in the northern sector of the infill breccia (see ASX release dated 25th January 2022). Note methodology to calculate
Forcopper equivalent (CuEq) is described in JORC Table 1 attached to this report.
Geological interpretation of these results led to the drilling of follow up hole # 6 (21CAEDD006) which is the first hole in the area, designed to test the diorite - copper infill breccia contact by drilling from north to south and then to drill on to test the contact of the breccia with the pyritic veined and fractured footwall hornfels. Both geological goals were achieved, with the added bonus of obtaining continuity of high copper-gold-silvergrades in a previously undrilled direction for the infill breccia. Lab assay results from CAE hole #6 returned 81m at 0.83% Cu, 0.4g/t Au, 19.3g/t Ag which converts to a copper equivalent intersection of 81m @ 1.31% CuEq , further extending the continuity and grade of the resource. Additionally, CAE hole # 6 filled relevant geological and data gaps for future resource estimations within the Mt Cannindah prospect area
14 February, 2022 ASX Code: CAE
14 February, 2022
ASX Code: CAE
Hole 21CAEDD005 (hole #5) is a short scout vertical hole, collared on poorly outcropping, gossanous clay rich breccia not far to the north of the supergene zone in hole # 4. Hole # 5
drilled fractured and veined diorite, oxidised to 15m and containing elevated copper . Current Drill Status at Mt Cannindah
Drilling of CAE hole #6 confirmed the continuity of high grade copper-gold-silver in a previously undrilled direction for the infill breccia at Mt Cannindah.
Previous drilling at the northern section of the Mt Cannindah breccia is sparse and inconclusive, with a general interpretation that mineralisation was terminated against an essentially unmineralized diorite body. CAE hole #6 has established that the diorite shows evidence of mineralisation and that the contact with mineralised breccia is gradational. Recently drilling has continued further into in the northern sector with the main purpose being to probe, with diamond drill core, for the potential northern extent of the copper rich breccia where it was interpreted to be in contact with diorite. Results and observations to date have given CAE
confidence that this is a successful strategy.
A short summary of our more recent exploration is that after drilling holes CAE's 7 and 8 at the southern section of the breccia, CAE has continued exploration at the northern section with the
current drilling of CAE hole #9. Assay results of CAE's holes 7 and 8 are pending, to be released shortly. The geological goals of holes 5 and 6 were achieved and geological follow up is to drill hole 9 under the diorite to chase "blind" copper-gold-silver infill: breccia mineralisation.
CAE hole #9 is currently at a depth of 430m, testing the interpreted northern extension and is showing excellent progress. Hole #9 is being drilled in the same east-west direction as hole #3, approximately 45m to the north of the hole 3 collar, and has shown very promising visual chalcopyrite between 5- 10% in some sections. CAE has drilled a significant copper intersection in hole 9 , based on visual estimates, and supported by examination of drill cuttings ("sludges"). The copper-goldsilver-grades are to be confirmed by later assay results. The copper-gold-silver asssay results for this hole will be released as soon as possible with the first batch already on their way to be cut and provided to the lab in Townsville.
TECHNICAL DETAILS
Cannindah Resources Limited ("Cannindah", "CAE") is pleased to announce the next set of completed assay results from the drilling program currently underway at Mt Cannindah, copper gold silver project south of Gladstone near Monto in central Queensland (Figs 1 to 2) pertaining to full results for holes 21CAEDD005 & 21CAEDD006. As previously stated the intention of these holes were to probe for the geological relationships where the copper-gold- silver bearing infill breccia comes in contact with mineralised diorite. This was successful with summary iIntersections reported below.
14 February, 2022 ASX Code: CAE
|
|
|
|
Down Hole Mineralized Zones Hole
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
21CAEDD005
|
|
From
|
To
|
m
|
|
Cu %
|
|
|
Au g/t
|
|
|
Ag g/t
|
|
|
Surface Oxidised diorite
|
|
0
|
15
|
15
|
|
0.38
|
|
|
0.06
|
|
|
0.46
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Down Hole Mineralized Zones Hole
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
21CAEDD006
|
|
From
|
To
|
m
|
|
Cu %
|
|
|
Au g/t
|
|
|
Ag g/t
|
|
|
Surface Oxidised diorite
|
|
0
|
16
|
16
|
|
0.45
|
|
|
0.06
|
|
|
4.2
|
|
|
Hydrothermal Infill Breccia (primary)
|
|
36
|
117
|
81
|
|
0.83
|
|
|
0.36
|
|
|
19.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Hydrothermal Infill Breccia (primary gold zone)
|
|
46
|
57
|
11
|
|
1.11
|
|
|
1.04
|
|
|
21
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Hydrothermal Infill Breccia (upper primary
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
copper zone)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
53
|
81
|
28
|
|
1.07
|
|
|
0.53
|
|
|
23
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Hydrothermal Infill Breccia (lower/footwall
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
primary copper zone)
|
98
|
109
|
11
|
|
1.2
|
|
|
0.31
|
|
|
32.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
As previously stated CAE's 2021-2022 drilling program is planned such that it may extend the current JORC resource, as well as test the continuity of higher-grade copper zones within the project area, and possibly locate new areas of interest for follow up and potential in-fill drilling. CAE has made major revisions to the original planned drilling program after Intersecting copper mineralisation over hundreds (100's) of metres in the first 9 holes to date. Appendix 2 shows the location of CAE holes in plan & section view in relation to historic holes. Figs 3 to 5 are respectively Cu,Au,Ag down hole cross sections showing recent CAE results. Appendix 1 present tables listing the complete Cu,Au,Ag,S assays and chalcocite,pyrite, chalcopyrite visual estimates for the individual metres of hole 21CAEDD005 (0m to 23m) and hole 21CAEDD006 (0m to 138.5). Selected photo examples of the mineralisation are presented in Figs 6 to 8.
The high copper grades, with silver and gold credits, from hole 21CAEDD006 will build confidence in the grade model for the northern sector of the resource at Mt Cannindah .
Copper gold silver mineralisation has also been noted in holes 7, 8 & 9 and results will be reported as they become available. An ongoing drilling program will continue to follow up these very encouraging results at Mt Cannindah.
14 February, 2022
ASX Code: CAE
For personal use only
Fig 1. Mt Cannindah Project Tenure
14 February, 2022
ASX Code: CAE
For personal use only
Fig 2. Mt Cannindah project Location of identified resources , known targets .
