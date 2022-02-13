Cannindah Resources : Mt Cannindah Hole 6 81m at 1.31 % CuEq,

 Hole 5 Scout Hole (23m total length): A copper oxide zone 15m @ 0.38% Cu from surface 0m-15m

 Upper Copper Zone (Primary): 28m @ 1.07% Cu, 0.53g/t Au ,23g/t Ag from 53m to 81m

 Lower Copper Zone (Primary): 11m @ 1.2% Cu, 0.6g/t Au ,32.2g/t Ag from 98m to 109m  A copper oxide zone 16m @ 0.45% Cu from surface 0m-16m.

 Primary Gold Zone (sulphide): 11m @ 1.11% Cu, 1.04g/t Au ,21g/t Ag from 46m to 57m  Total mineralised intercept from hole 6 including above results and primary zone aggregates to 81m @ 0.83% Cu, 0.36g/t Au, 32.2 g/t Ag converts to 1.31 % Copper

Equivalent.

 Drilling of CAE hole #6 confirmed the continuity of high grade copper-gold-silver in a previously undrilled direction for the infill breccia at Mt Cannindah.

(0.83% CU, 0.36G/T AU, 32.2 G/T AG).

MT CANNINDAH DELIVERS AGAIN WITH 81M @ 1.31 % CuEq, from HOLE 6

Results of CAE holes 5 & 6 at Mt Cannindah and their significance

Cannindah Resources Limited (CAE) is pleased to report the full results of CAE holes # 5 & 6. These holes were drilled to determine geological and structural relationships in the northern sector of the Mt Cannindah copper-gold-silver breccia deposit. CAE has undertaken further drilling to follow up significant results of hole 2 and hole 3 (hole #2 returned 282m @ 1.28% CuEq - refer ASX Announcement 19 th October 2021- and hole #3 returned 493m @ 1.17% CuEq

- refer ASX Announcement 9 th November 2021) prompted by a considered and methodical approach to determine what was occurring to the north, to the south, and at depth after these excellent results. Hole #4 returned 81m @ 1.85% CuEq from a vertical hole in the northern sector of the infill breccia (see ASX release dated 25 th January 2022). Note methodology to calculate

For copper equivalent (CuEq) is described in JORC Table 1 attached to this report.

Geological interpretation of these results led to the drilling of follow up hole # 6 (21CAEDD006) which is the first hole in the area, designed to test the diorite - copper infill breccia contact by drilling from north to south and then to drill on to test the contact of the breccia with the pyritic veined and fractured footwall hornfels. Both geological goals were achieved, with the added bonus of obtaining continuity of high copper-gold-silver grades in a previously undrilled direction for the infill breccia. Lab assay results from CAE hole #6 returned 81m at 0.83% Cu, 0.4g/t Au, 19.3g/t Ag which converts to a copper equivalent intersection of 81m @ 1.31% CuEq , further extending the continuity and grade of the resource. Additionally, CAE hole # 6 filled relevant geological and data gaps for future resource estimations within the Mt Cannindah prospect area

