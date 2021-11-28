Cannindah Resources : Near Surface High Grade Cu in Hole 4

ASX RELEASE

29 November 2021

ASX Code: CAE

MT CANNINDAH UPDATE WITH MORE HIGH GRADE COPPER RESULTS FROM NEAR SURFACE SUPERGENE SECTION IN HOLE 4 (12m to 26m) ALONG WITH 12M @ 1g/tAu and

2 OUNCES OF SILVER FROM SURFACE OXIDE

HIGHLIGHTS

Cannindah Resources Limited has continued to deliver on high grade copper intercepts from near surface in hole 2, hole 3 and now again in hole 4. The previously stated intention of this hole was to probe for the existence of a supergene zone which we have now done with the results of the first 26m of Hole 4. Our continued focus will be on the copper located in the primary zone below the high grade supergene zone and monitoring what is continuing at depth in other areas. The balance of hole 4 results are yet to be provided by the lab and will be reported in due course.

Highlights in the first 26m of hole 4 include:-

13.5m @ 2.06% Cu,13.9 g/t Ag (12.5m to 26.0m) including:-

2m @ 6.01% Cu,16.4 g/t Ag (19.5m to 21.5m) .

Surface gold-silver oxide zone in hole 21CAEDD004 returns : 12.5m @ 1.05 g/t Au & 60.1 g/t Ag, 0.39% Cu (0m to 12.5m) .

CHAIRMAN'S UPDATE

The board could not be happier with the outcome of the current drilling program. We planned to drill for a better understanding of the current resource area and to increase its size and grade, along with opening up new areas of interest. We have been achieving these goals very successfully with the current program.

The current ore blocks used to create the resource estimate are restricted in the existing resource area, recent drilling should expand those volumes which is very encouraging. Within the previous resource, there are gaps of up to 50m between the drillholes used in some cross sections. CAE recent drilling, such as Holes # 2 and # 4 have successfully filled some of these gaps and intersected high grades which will be incorporated in the next ore resource estimation. Drilling in hole #3 intersected significant copper and gold well outside any previously known resource area.

Drill holes like we have here in hole 4 are essential to providing a higher level of certainty regarding what was being interpreted to exist previously, with what actually does exist in reality. In many cases with the current drilling program the actual drilling data exceeds the previously interpreted grade of that area which is further testament to the success of the current drilling program.

We are building this ever increasing story with the assay results steadily coming to hand from the lab and we are starting to see a much larger system potential. It is this understanding of the