Cannindah Resources : Near Surface High Grade Cu in Hole 4
11/28/2021 | 05:59pm EST
ASX RELEASE
29 November 2021
ASX Code: CAE
MT CANNINDAH UPDATE WITH MORE HIGH GRADE COPPER RESULTS FROM NEAR SURFACE SUPERGENE SECTION IN HOLE 4 (12m to 26m) ALONG WITH 12M @ 1g/tAu and
2 OUNCES OF SILVER FROM SURFACE OXIDE
HIGHLIGHTS
Cannindah Resources Limited has continued to deliver on high grade copper intercepts from near surface in hole 2, hole 3 and now again in hole 4. The previously stated intention of this hole was to probe for the existence of a supergene zone which we have now done with the results of the first 26m of Hole 4. Our continued focus will be on the copper located in the primary zone below the high grade supergene zone and monitoring what is continuing at depth in other areas. The balance of hole 4 results are yet to be provided by the lab and will be reported in due course.
Highlights in the first 26m of hole 4 include:-
13.5m @ 2.06% Cu,13.9 g/t Ag (12.5m to 26.0m) including:-
2m @ 6.01% Cu,16.4 g/t Ag (19.5m to 21.5m) .
Surface gold-silver oxide zone in hole 21CAEDD004 returns : 12.5m @ 1.05 g/t Au & 60.1 g/t Ag, 0.39% Cu (0m to 12.5m) .
CHAIRMAN'S UPDATE
The board could not be happier with the outcome of the current drilling program. We planned to drill for a better understanding of the current resource area and to increase its size and grade, along with opening up new areas of interest. We have been achieving these goals very successfully with the current program.
The current ore blocks used to create the resource estimate are restricted in the existing resource area, recent drilling should expand those volumes which is very encouraging. Within the previous resource, there are gaps of up to 50m between the drillholes used in some cross sections. CAE recent drilling, such as Holes # 2 and # 4 have successfully filled some of these gaps and intersected high grades which will be incorporated in the next ore resource estimation. Drilling in hole #3 intersected significant copper and gold well outside any previously known resource area.
Drill holes like we have here in hole 4 are essential to providing a higher level of certainty regarding what was being interpreted to exist previously, with what actually does exist in reality. In many cases with the current drilling program the actual drilling data exceeds the previously interpreted grade of that area which is further testament to the success of the current drilling program.
We are building this ever increasing story with the assay results steadily coming to hand from the lab and we are starting to see a much larger system potential. It is this understanding of the
29 November 2021
29 November 2021
ASX Code: CAE
larger target that is our focus at present. This is a complex and particularly deliberate approach by your company to provide excellent data.
We remain focussed without distraction on providing a potentially very large outcome for those shareholders who wish to continue to participate.
It is important to note here that we don't even have the entire lab results for hole 4 yet and we are at the time of writing this release approximately 340m into Hole 8 having completed nearby hole 7. Therefore a significant amount of data is still to be communicated to the market from material already at the lab awaiting assay from hole 4 to hole 8. Hole 8 is more than 140m to the south of the collar (start) of hole 3. This hole has already returned 493m @ 1.17% CuEq from surface, below which is a gold intercept of 11m @3.4g/tAu (567m - 578m) . Elevated copper in the hundreds to thousands of ppm copper range ,along with elevated silver up to 15 g/t Ag occur in the deeper sections of the hole (611m-762.6m), particularly associated with strongly sulphidic sections. Results confirm that the Mt Cannindah mineralised system is still open down plunge. Hole 8 is drilling in the same direction as hole 21CAEDD003 just further along strike. The intention of Hole 8 is to hopefully replicate some of the success of hole 3 to a significant depth presently planned to 550m. Once this information is to returned from the lab and communicated to the market we will be looking forward to further drilling, and eventually a new interpretation of what is thought to be occurring at the Mt Cannindah breccia.
DETAILS
Cannindah Resources Limited ("Cannindah", "CAE") is pleased to announce the next set of assay results from the drilling program currently underway at Mt Cannindah, copper gold silver project south of Gladstone near Monto in central Queensland (Figs 1 to 4) pertaining to the top of hole 21CAEDD004 and the lower section of 21CAEDD003 to end of hole .
Fig 1. Mt Cannindah project Granted Mining
Leases and EPMs, Central Queensland.
29 November 2021
29 November 2021
ASX Code: CAE
Fig 2. Mt Cannindah project Location of identified resources & known targets
29 November 2021
29 November 2021
ASX Code: CAE
As previously stated this drilling program was planned such that it may extend the current JORC resource, as well as test the continuity of higher-grade copper zones within the project area, and possibly locate new areas of interest for follow up and potential in-fill drilling. CAE has made major revisions to the original planned drilling program after Intersecting copper mineralisation over hundreds (100's) of metres in the first 8 holes to date. Fig 3 shows hole 21CAEDD003 & 21CAEDD004 in plan view in relation to historic holes.
Fig 3 Mt Cannindah mine area, plan view of 2021 CAE holes showing drill traces in relation to previous drilling and copper/gold results.
29 November 2021
29 November 2021
ASX Code: CAE
Top Section Hole 21CAEDD004
Hole # 4 was a vertical hole to probe for additional near surface oxide, supergene and primary high grade copper
gold -silver mineralisation intersected at the top of hole 21CAEDD003 which as previously reported (ASX Announcement 9/11/2021) returned :
A surface oxide zone (0m to 14m) leached of copper : 14m @ 0.4 g/t Au, 24 g/t Ag
A supergene zone (14m to 33m) enriched with copper : 19m @ 3.11%Cu, 0.74 g/t Au, 34 g/t Ag
An upper primary zone containing significant intersections including a:
High grade primary zone (33m to 83m) : 50m @ 2.02%Cu, 0.75 g/t Au, 40 g/t Ag
CAE herewithin reports lab assay results from the top section of hole 21CAEDD004. The collars of holes 3 & 4 start off in the order of 10m apart, however , given the relative directions of the holes , with hole 3 drilling away from hole 4, the hole traces are in the order of 40m to 50m apart, at around 100m downhole.
CAE are pleased to announce that copper-gold-silver bearing oxide , supergene and primary chalcopyrite mineralisation were intersected in hole 21CAEDD004, Appendix 1,Table 1 lists the complete Cu,Au,Ag,S assays and chalcocite,pyrite , chalcopyrite visual estimates for the upper section of hole 21CAEDD004. (0m to 26m).. .
Selected photo examples of the mineralisation are presented in Figs 4 to 6.:Summary iIntersections reported here for the upper 26m of hole 21CAEDD004 are :
From
To
m
Cu
Au
Ag
S
Lithology
%
g/t
g/t
%
0
Oxidised gossanous
12.5
12.5
0.39
1.05
60.10
0.20
hydrothermal breccia
12.5
Supergene hydrothermal
26
13.5
2.06
0.22
13.90
6.20
breccia
Includes
19.5
Supergene hydrothermal
21.5
2
6.01
0.27
16.40
8.50
breccia
These high copper grades, with silver and gold credits, from hole 21CAEDD004 will build confidence in the grade model for the northern end of the current resource at Mt Cannindah . CAE hole # 4 was also successful in achieving its other aims ,which were to obtain more information on the nature and continuity of the supergene zone and high grade primary chalcopyrite occurring below it ,as well as provide a clearer picture of the footwall structural contact on the eastern (down-dip) side of the Mt Cannindah Breccia. The data gaps filled by this hole should provide incremental additions to the ore-blocks in this area.
Significant primary chalcopyrite beraing breccia was intersected below the supergene zone down to a depth of 90m or so in hole 21CAEDD004. These samples are at the lab and results are awaited.Copper mineralisation has also been noted in holes 5 to 8 and results will be reported as they become available. An ongoing drilling program will continue to follow up these very encouraging results at Mt Cannindah.
