  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. CannLabs, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CANL   US13767T1025

CANNLABS, INC.

(CANL)
Delayed OTC Markets  -  11:56 2022-06-08 am EDT
0.0143 USD   -5.00%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CANNLABS : 2022 FIRST QUARTER DISCLOSURE STATEMENT

06/08/2022 | 12:32pm EDT
Disclosure Statement Pursuant to the Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines

Cannlabs, Inc.

519 N. Sam Houston Parkway, E.

Suite 500

Houston, Texas 77060

Company Phone: 512-568-5062

Cannlabs.net

mikes@cannlabs.net

Sic Code 0191

Quarterly Report for the Period

Ending: March 31st 2022

(the "Reporting Period")

As of March 31st, 2022, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 813,164,704

As of December 31st, 2021, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 813,164,704

As of December 31st, 2020, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 463,164,704

Indicate by check mark whether the company is a shell company (as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act of 1934):

Yes: No:

Indicate by check mark whether the company's shell status has changed since the previous reporting period:

Yes: No:

Indicate by check mark whether a Change in Control1 of the company has occurred over this reporting period: Yes: No:

1 "Change in Control" shall mean any events resulting in:

  1. Any "person" (as such term is used in Sections 13(d) and 14(d) of the Exchange Act) becoming the "beneficial owner" (as defined in Rule 13d-3 of the Exchange Act), directly or indirectly, of securities of the Company representing fifty percent (50%) or more of the total voting power represented by the
    Company's then outstanding voting securities;
  2. The consummation of the sale or disposition by the Company of all or substantially all the Company's assets.

OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines (v2.1 December 2019)

Page 1 of 10

Page 2 of 10
  1. Name of the issuer and its predecessors (if any)

In answering this item, please also provide any names used by predecessor entities and the dates of the name changes. N/A

Date and state (or jurisdiction) of incorporation (also describe any changes to incorporation since inception, if applicable) Please also include the issuer's current standing in its state of incorporation (e.g., active, default, inactive):

1/06/2006 State: Nevada Status is Active

Describe any trading suspension orders issued by the SEC concerning the issuer or its predecessors: None

List any stock split, stock dividend, recapitalization, merger, acquisition, spin-off, or reorganization either currently anticipated or that occurred within the past 12 months: None

The address(es) of the issuers principal place of business: 519 E. Sam Houston Pkwy Ste 500 Houston TX 77060

Has the issuer or any of its predecessors been in bankruptcy, receivership, or any similar proceeding in the past five years?

Yes: No:

If this issuer or any of its predecessors have been the subject of such proceedings, please provide additional details in the space below:

No

2)

Security Information

Trading symbol:

CANL

Exact title and class of securities outstanding:

Common

CUSIP:

1376T102

Par or stated value:

$.001

Total shares authorized:

3,200,000,000as of date: March 31st,2022

Total shares outstanding:

813,164,704as of date: March 31st ,2022

Number of shares in the Public Float2:

11,542,450as of date: March 31st 2022

Total number of shareholders of record:

54 as of date: March 31st, 2022

All additional class(es) of publicly traded securities (if any):

Trading symbol:

Exact title and class of securities outstanding:

CUSIP:

Par or stated value:

Total shares authorized:

as of date:

Total shares outstanding:

as of date:

Transfer Agent

  1. A change in the composition of the Board occurring within a two (2)-year period, as a result of which fewer than a majority of the directors are directors immediately prior to such change; or
  2. The consummation of a merger or consolidation of the Company with any other corporation, other than a merger or consolidation which would result in the voting securities of the Company outstanding immediately prior thereto continuing to represent (either by remaining outstanding or by being OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines (v2.1 December 2019)

converted into voting securities of the surviving entity or its parent) at least fifty percent (50%) of the total voting power represented by the voting securities of the Company or such surviving entity or its parent outstanding immediately after such merger or consolidation.

2 "Public Float" shall mean the total number of unrestricted shares not held directly or indirectly by an officer, director, any person who is the beneficial owner of more than 10 percent of the total shares outstanding (a "control person"), or any affiliates thereof, or any immediate family members of officers, directors and control persons.

Name:

Colonial Stock Transfer, Inc.

Phone:

801-355-5740

Email:

info@colonialstocktransferco.com

Is the Transfer Agent registered under the Exchange Act?3 Yes:

No:

  1. Issuance History

The goal of this section is to provide disclosure with respect to each event that resulted in any direct changes to the total shares outstanding of any class of the issuer's securities in the past two completed fiscal years and any subsequent interim period.

Disclosure under this item shall include, in chronological order, all offerings and issuances of securities, including debt convertible into equity securities, whether private or public, and all shares, or any other securities or options to acquire such securities, issued for services. Using the tabular format below, please describe these events.

A. Changes to the Number of Outstanding Shares

Check this box to indicate there were no changes to the number of outstanding shares within the past two completed fiscal years and any subsequent periods:

Shares Outstanding as of Second Most Recent

Fiscal Year End:

Opening Balance

*Right-click the rows below and select "Insert" to add rows as needed.

Date 12/31/2021

Common:

813,164,704

Preferred: 10,000,000

Date of

Transaction

Number of

Class of

Value of

Were the

Individual/ Entity

Reason for share

Restricted or

Exemption

Transaction

type (e.g., new

Shares

Securities

shares

shares

Shares were

issuance (e.g., for

Unrestricted

or

issuance,

Issued (or

issued

issued at

issued to

cash or debt

as of this

Registration

cancellation,

cancelled)

($/per

a discount

(Entities must

conversion)

filing.

Type.

shares

share) at

to market

have individual

-OR-

returned to

Issuance

price at

with voting /

Nature of

treasury)

the time

investment

Services

of

control

Provided

issuance?

disclosed).

(Yes/No)

July 17th 2019

New

200,000,000

Class A

$10,000,0

No

Kevin

Employment

Restricted

Common

00.00

McGowan

Agreement

N/A

Shares

July 17th 2019

New

1,000,000

Class A

$60,000.0

No

Yolanda

Employment

Restricted

N/A

Common

0

Robinson

Agreement

Shares

November 4th,

New

200,000,000

Class A

$10,000,0

No

Michael

Employment

Restricted

N/A

2020

Common

00.00

Singleton

Agreement

Shares

March 3rd 2021

New

300,000,000

Class A

$15,000,0

No

Kelvin

Board

Restricted

N/A

Common

00.00

McGowan

Resolution

Shares

OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines (v2.1 December 2019)

Page 3 of 10

March 3rd 2021

New

50,000,000

Common

$2,500,00

No

Matthew

Employment

Restricted

N/A

Shares

0.00

Dearmond III

Agreement

3 To be included in the Pink Current Information tier, the transfer agent must be registered under the Exchange Act. Shares Outstanding on Date of This Report:

Ending Balance:

Date 03/31/2022

Common: 813,164,704

Preferred: 10,000,000

Example: A company with a fiscal year end of December 31st, in addressing this item for its quarter ended September 30, 2019, would include any events that resulted in changes to any class of its outstanding shares from the period beginning on January 1, 2017 through September 30, 2019 pursuant to the tabular format above.

Debt Securities, Including Promissory and Convertible Notes

Use the chart and additional space below to list and describe all outstanding promissory notes, convertible notes, convertible debentures, or any other debt instruments that may be converted into a class of the issuer's equity securities.

Check this box if there are no outstanding promissory, convertible notes or debt arrangements:

Date of

Outstanding

Principal

Intere

Maturity

Conversion Terms (e.g.

Name of Noteholder

Reason for

Note

Balance ($)

Amount at

st

Date

pricing mechanism for

(entities must have

Issuance (e.g.

Issuance

Issuance

Accru

determining conversion of

individual with voting

Loan, Services,

($)

ed ($)

instrument to shares)

/ investment control

etc.)

disclosed). No

control voting

rights for this

individual.

07/27/2015

$500,000.00

$500,000.00

0

n/a

"At any time before the

Susan E Harriman

Settlement

Maturity Date, Maker shall

between Susan

Harriman and

the original

Founder of

CannLabs, Inc.

Use the space below to provide any additional details, including footnotes to the table above:

1: Harriman note was due to a Lawsuit that Harriman won

  1. Financial Statements

A. The following financial statements were prepared in accordance with:

  1. U.S. GAAP IFRS

  2. The financial statements for this reporting period were prepared by (name of individual)4:

Name:

Hugo Villanueva

Title:

CPA

Relationship to Issuer:

Accountant

Provide the financial statements described below for the most recent fiscal year or quarter. For the initial disclosure

OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines (v2.1 December 2019)

Page 4 of 10

statement (qualifying for Pink Current Information for the first time) please provide reports for the two previous fiscal years and any subsequent interim periods.

  1. Balance sheet;
  2. Statement of income;
  3. Statement of cash flows;
  4. Statement of Changes in Shareholders' Equity
  5. Financial notes; and
  6. Audit letter, if audited

You may either (i) attach/append the financial statements to this disclosure statement or (ii) file the financial statements through OTCIQ as a separate report using the appropriate report name for the applicable period end. ("Annual Report," "Quarterly Report" or "Interim Report").

If you choose to publish the financial statements in a separate report as described above, you must state in the accompanying disclosure statement that such financial statements are incorporated by reference. You may reference the document(s) containing the required financial statements by indicating the document name, period end date, and the date that it was posted to OTCIQ in the field below. Financial Statements must be compiled in one document.

The First Quarter Financial Statements are incorporated in this Disclosure by reference and are posted in a separate document under the file name Cannlabs Inc First Quarter Financials dated 03/31/2022.

Financial statement information is considered current until the due date for the subsequent report (as set forth in the qualifications section above). To remain qualified for Current Information, a company must post its Annual Report within 90 days from its fiscal year-end date and Quarterly Reports within 45 days of each fiscal quarter-end date.

  1. Issuer's Business, Products and Services

The purpose of this section is to provide a clear description of the issuer's current operations. In answering this item, please include the following:

  1. Summarize the issuer's business operations (If the issuer does not have current operations, state "no operations")
    The new CannLabs, Inc. is diversified operation that has a urban streetwear division along with a music and artist division. CannLabs, Inc. will also develop video games and video game platforms. Our goal is to participate as a MOS Cannabis operation in the extremely near future.
  2. Describe any subsidiaries, parents, or affiliated companies, if applicable, and a description of such entity's business, contact information for the business, officers, directors, managers or control persons. Subsidiary information may be included by reference
    ColorBlind USA
  3. Describe the issuers' principal products or services, and their markets
    Clothing, Music Gaming with emphasis on establishing future MOS Cannabis grow facility.

4 The financial statements requested pursuant to this item must be prepared in accordance with US GAAP or IFRS by persons with sufficient financial skills.

  1. Issuer's Facilities

The goal of this section is to provide a potential investor with a clear understanding of all assets, properties or facilities owned, used or leased by the issuer.

OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines (v2.1 December 2019)

Page 5 of 10

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

