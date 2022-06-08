CANNLABS : 2022 FIRST QUARTER DISCLOSURE STATEMENT

Disclosure Statement Pursuant to the Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines

Cannlabs, Inc.

519 N. Sam Houston Parkway, E.

Suite 500

Houston, Texas 77060

Company Phone: 512-568-5062

Cannlabs.net

mikes@cannlabs.net

Sic Code 0191

Quarterly Report for the Period

Ending: March 31st 2022

(the "Reporting Period")

As of March 31st, 2022, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 813,164,704

As of December 31st, 2021, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 813,164,704

As of December 31st, 2020, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 463,164,704

Indicate by check mark whether the company is a shell company (as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act of 1934):

Yes: ☐ No: ☒

Indicate by check mark whether the company's shell status has changed since the previous reporting period:

Yes: ☐ No: ☒

Indicate by check mark whether a Change in Control1 of the company has occurred over this reporting period: Yes: ☐ No: ☒

1 "Change in Control" shall mean any events resulting in:

Any "person" (as such term is used in Sections 13(d) and 14(d) of the Exchange Act) becoming the "beneficial owner" (as defined in Rule 13d-3 of the Exchange Act), directly or indirectly, of securities of the Company representing fifty percent (50%) or more of the total voting power represented by the

Company's then outstanding voting securities; The consummation of the sale or disposition by the Company of all or substantially all the Company's assets.