CANNLABS : 2022 FIRST QUARTER DISCLOSURE STATEMENT
06/08/2022 | 12:32pm EDT
Disclosure Statement Pursuant to the Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines
Cannlabs, Inc.
519 N. Sam Houston Parkway, E.
Suite 500
Houston, Texas 77060
Company Phone: 512-568-5062
Cannlabs.net
mikes@cannlabs.net
Sic Code 0191
Quarterly Report for the Period
Ending:March 31st2022
(the "Reporting Period")
As of March 31st, 2022, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 813,164,704
As of December 31st, 2021, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 813,164,704
As of December 31st, 2020, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 463,164,704
Indicate by check mark whether the company is a shell company (as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act of 1934):
Yes: ☐ No: ☒
Indicate by check mark whether the company's shell status has changed since the previous reporting period:
Yes: ☐ No: ☒
Indicate by check mark whether a Change in Control1 of the company has occurred over this reporting period: Yes: ☐ No: ☒
1 "Change in Control" shall mean any events resulting in:
Any "person" (as such term is used in Sections 13(d) and 14(d) of the Exchange Act) becoming the "beneficial owner" (as defined in Rule 13d-3 of the Exchange Act), directly or indirectly, of securities of the Company representing fifty percent (50%) or more of the total voting power represented by the
Company's then outstanding voting securities;
The consummation of the sale or disposition by the Company of all or substantially all the Company's assets.
OTC Markets Group Inc.
OTC Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines (v2.1 December 2019)
Page 1 of 10
Page 2 of 10
Name of the issuer and its predecessors (if any)
In answering this item, please also provide any names used by predecessor entities and the dates of the name changes. N/A
Date and state (or jurisdiction) of incorporation (also describe any changes to incorporation since inception, if applicable) Please also include the issuer's current standing in its state of incorporation (e.g., active, default, inactive):
1/06/2006 State: Nevada Status is Active
Describe any trading suspension orders issued by the SEC concerning the issuer or its predecessors: None
List any stock split, stock dividend, recapitalization, merger, acquisition, spin-off, or reorganization either currently anticipated or that occurred within the past 12 months: None
The address(es) of the issuers principal place of business: 519 E. Sam Houston Pkwy Ste 500 Houston TX 77060
Has the issuer or any of its predecessors been in bankruptcy, receivership, or any similar proceeding in the past five years?
Yes: ☐ No: ☒
If this issuer or any of its predecessors have been the subject of such proceedings, please provide additional details in the space below:
No
2)
Security Information
Trading symbol:
CANL
Exact title and class of securities outstanding:
Common
CUSIP:
1376T102
Par or stated value:
$.001
Total shares authorized:
3,200,000,000as of date: March 31st,2022
Total shares outstanding:
813,164,704as of date: March 31st ,2022
Number of shares in the Public Float2:
11,542,450as of date: March 31st 2022
Total number of shareholders of record:
54 as of date: March 31st, 2022
All additional class(es) of publicly traded securities (if any):
Trading symbol:
Exact title and class of securities outstanding:
CUSIP:
Par or stated value:
Total shares authorized:
as of date:
Total shares outstanding:
as of date:
Transfer Agent
A change in the composition of the Board occurring within a two (2)-year period, as a result of which fewer than a majority of the directors are directors immediately prior to such change; or
The consummation of a merger or consolidation of the Company with any other corporation, other than a merger or consolidation which would result in the voting securities of the Company outstanding immediately prior thereto continuing to represent (either by remaining outstanding or by beingOTC Markets Group Inc.
OTC Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines (v2.1 December 2019)
converted into voting securities of the surviving entity or its parent) at least fifty percent (50%) of the total voting power represented by the voting securities of the Company or such surviving entity or its parent outstanding immediately after such merger or consolidation.
2 "Public Float" shall mean the total number of unrestricted shares not held directly or indirectly by an officer, director, any person who is the beneficial owner of more than 10 percent of the total shares outstanding (a "control person"), or any affiliates thereof, or any immediate family members of officers, directors and control persons.
Name:
Colonial Stock Transfer, Inc.
Phone:
801-355-5740
Email:
info@colonialstocktransferco.com
Is the Transfer Agent registered under the Exchange Act?3 Yes: ☒
No: ☐
Issuance History
The goal of this section is to provide disclosure with respect to each event that resulted in any direct changes to the total shares outstanding of any class of the issuer's securities in the past two completed fiscal years and any subsequent interim period.
Disclosure under this item shall include, in chronological order, all offerings and issuances of securities, including debt convertible into equity securities, whether private or public, and all shares, or any other securities or options to acquire such securities, issued for services. Using the tabular format below, please describe these events.
A. Changes to the Number of Outstanding Shares
Check this box to indicate there were no changes to the number of outstanding shares within the past two completed fiscal years and any subsequent periods: ☐
Shares Outstanding as of Second Most Recent
Fiscal Year End:
Opening Balance
*Right-click the rows below and select "Insert" to add rows as needed.
Date12/31/2021
Common:
813,164,704
Preferred: 10,000,000
Date of
Transaction
Number of
Class of
Value of
Were the
Individual/ Entity
Reason for share
Restricted or
Exemption
Transaction
type (e.g., new
Shares
Securities
shares
shares
Shares were
issuance (e.g., for
Unrestricted
or
issuance,
Issued (or
issued
issued at
issued to
cash or debt
as of this
Registration
cancellation,
cancelled)
($/per
a discount
(Entities must
conversion)
filing.
Type.
shares
share) at
to market
have individual
-OR-
returned to
Issuance
price at
with voting /
Nature of
treasury)
the time
investment
Services
of
control
Provided
issuance?
disclosed).
(Yes/No)
July 17th 2019
New
200,000,000
Class A
$10,000,0
No
Kevin
Employment
Restricted
Common
00.00
McGowan
Agreement
N/A
Shares
July 17th 2019
New
1,000,000
Class A
$60,000.0
No
Yolanda
Employment
Restricted
N/A
Common
0
Robinson
Agreement
Shares
November 4th,
New
200,000,000
Class A
$10,000,0
No
Michael
Employment
Restricted
N/A
2020
Common
00.00
Singleton
Agreement
Shares
March 3rd 2021
New
300,000,000
Class A
$15,000,0
No
Kelvin
Board
Restricted
N/A
Common
00.00
McGowan
Resolution
Shares
OTC Markets Group Inc.
OTC Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines (v2.1 December 2019)
Page 3 of 10
March 3rd 2021
New
50,000,000
Common
$2,500,00
No
Matthew
Employment
Restricted
N/A
Shares
0.00
Dearmond III
Agreement
3 To be included in the Pink Current Information tier, the transfer agent must be registered under the Exchange Act. Shares Outstanding on Date of This Report:
Ending Balance:
Date03/31/2022
Common:813,164,704
Preferred: 10,000,000
Example: A company with a fiscal year end of December 31st, in addressing this item for its quarter ended September 30, 2019, would include any events that resulted in changes to any class of its outstanding shares from the period beginning on January 1, 2017 through September 30, 2019 pursuant to the tabular format above.
Debt Securities, Including Promissory and Convertible Notes
Use the chart and additional space below to list and describe all outstanding promissory notes, convertible notes, convertible debentures, or any other debt instruments that may be converted into a class of the issuer's equity securities.
Check this box if there are no outstanding promissory, convertible notes or debt arrangements: ☐
Date of
Outstanding
Principal
Intere
Maturity
Conversion Terms (e.g.
Name of Noteholder
Reason for
Note
Balance ($)
Amount at
st
Date
pricing mechanism for
(entities must have
Issuance (e.g.
Issuance
Issuance
Accru
determining conversion of
individual with voting
Loan, Services,
($)
ed ($)
instrument to shares)
/ investment control
etc.)
disclosed). No
control voting
rights for this
individual.
07/27/2015
$500,000.00
$500,000.00
0
n/a
"At any time before the
Susan E Harriman
Settlement
Maturity Date, Maker shall
between Susan
Harriman and
the original
Founder of
CannLabs, Inc.
Use the space below to provide any additional details, including footnotes to the table above:
1: Harriman note was due to a Lawsuit that Harriman won
Financial Statements
A. The following financial statements were prepared in accordance with:
☒ U.S. GAAP ☐ IFRS
The financial statements for this reporting period were prepared by (name of individual)4:
Name:
Hugo Villanueva
Title:
CPA
Relationship to Issuer:
Accountant
Provide the financial statements described below for the most recent fiscal year or quarter. For the initial disclosure
OTC Markets Group Inc.
OTC Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines (v2.1 December 2019)
Page 4 of 10
statement (qualifying for Pink Current Information for the first time) please provide reports for the two previous fiscal years and any subsequent interim periods.
Balance sheet;
Statement of income;
Statement of cash flows;
Statement of Changes in Shareholders' Equity
Financial notes; and
Audit letter, if audited
You may either (i) attach/append the financial statements to this disclosure statement or (ii) file the financial statements through OTCIQ as a separate report using the appropriate report name for the applicable period end. ("Annual Report," "Quarterly Report" or "Interim Report").
If you choose to publish the financial statements in a separate report as described above, you must state in the accompanying disclosure statement that such financial statements are incorporated by reference. You may reference the document(s) containing the required financial statements by indicating the document name, period end date, and the date that it was posted to OTCIQ in the field below. Financial Statements must be compiled in one document.
The First Quarter Financial Statements are incorporated in this Disclosure by reference and are posted in a separate document under the file name Cannlabs Inc First Quarter Financials dated 03/31/2022.
Financial statement information is considered current until the due date for the subsequent report (as set forth in the qualifications section above). To remain qualified for Current Information, a company must post its Annual Report within 90 days from its fiscal year-end date and Quarterly Reports within 45 days of each fiscal quarter-end date.
Issuer's Business, Products and Services
The purpose of this section is to provide a clear description of the issuer's current operations. In answering this item, please include the following:
Summarize the issuer's business operations (If the issuer does not have current operations, state "no operations")
The new CannLabs, Inc. is diversified operation that has a urban streetwear division along with a music and artist division. CannLabs, Inc. will also develop video games and video game platforms. Our goal is to participate as a MOS Cannabis operation in the extremely near future.
Describe any subsidiaries, parents, or affiliated companies, if applicable, and a description of such entity's business, contact information for the business, officers, directors, managers or control persons. Subsidiary information may be included by reference
ColorBlind USA
Describe the issuers' principal products or services, and their markets
Clothing, Music Gaming with emphasis on establishing future MOS Cannabis grow facility.
4 The financial statements requested pursuant to this item must be prepared in accordance with US GAAP or IFRS by persons with sufficient financial skills.
Issuer's Facilities
The goal of this section is to provide a potential investor with a clear understanding of all assets, properties or facilities owned, used or leased by the issuer.
OTC Markets Group Inc.
OTC Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines (v2.1 December 2019)
Page 5 of 10
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.