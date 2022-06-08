Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. CannLabs, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CANL   US13767T1025

CANNLABS, INC.

(CANL)
Delayed OTC Markets  -  11:56 2022-06-08 am EDT
0.0143 USD   -5.00%
12:32pCANNLABS : 2022 first quarter disclosure statement
PU
2021CannLabs, Inc's 2021 Annual General Meeting Announcement
PR
2015CannLabs To Acquire Or Partner With Another Colorado Lab
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CannLabs : 2022 FIRST QUARTER FINANCIAL REPORT

06/08/2022 | 12:32pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CANNLABS, INC.

BALANCE SHEET

As of March 31, 2022

ASSETS

Current Assets

Cash

265,189.00

Accounts Receivable Net

861,528.00

Inventories

856,217.00

Total Current Assets

1,982,934.00

Fixed Assets- at cost

Office Furniture & Fixtures

371,781.00

Computer equipment

11,023.00

Less accumulated depreciation

(57,660.00)

325,144.00

Other Assets

Undeposited Funds

0.00

Owners' Loan Agreement

621,936.00

621,936.00

2,930,014.00

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDER'S EQUITY

Current Liabilities

Accounts payable

35,106.00

Taxes payable

0.00

Total current liabilities

35,106.00

Long term liabilities

0.00

Purchasing Agrrement

750,000.00

Total Long term liabilities

750,000.00

Total Liabilities

785,106.00

Stockholder's equity

Capital stock

420,446.00

Additional paid in capital

(339,840.00)

Retained Earnings

1,773,191.00

Net Income

291,111.00

Total Stockholder's Equity

2,144,908.00

Total Liabilities & Stockholder's Equity

2,930,014.00

CANNLABS, INC.

STATEMENT OF INCOME AND RETAINED EARNINGS

For Three-Months Period Ended March 31, 2022

REVENUE

Gross Sales

1,005,621.00

Less: Sales Returns and Allowances

0.00

NET SALES

1,005,621.00

Cost of Goods Sold:

Beginning Inventory

802,154.00

Purchases

496,523.00

Ending Inventory

(856,217.00)

Cost of Goods Sold

442,460.00

Gross Profit (Loss)

563,161.00

GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES:

Accounting Fees

9,200.00

Advertising

4,026.00

Automobile expenses

14,218.00

Bank Fees

502.00

Compensation to Officer

89,560.00

Depreciation Expense

2,105.00

Insurance

1,063.00

Janitorial expenses

348.00

Office expenses

1,157.00

Postage & Delivery

1,324.00

Rent

8,698.00

Repairs

1,020.00

Salaries and Wages

102,136.00

Supplies

8,932.00

Taxes & Licenses

25,134.00

Telephone

1,428.00

Utilities

1,199.00

TOTAL GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES:

272,050.00

Net Income Before Income Taxes

291,111.00

Provision for Federal Income Taxes:

Current

0.00

Deferred

0.00

0.00

Net Income After Taxes

291,111.00

CANNLABS, INC.

STATEMENT OF CASH FLOW

AS OF MARCH 31, 2022

Cash Flow from Operating Activities:

Net Income

Non Cash Items Included in Net Income:

291,111

Depreciation & Amortization

2,105

Deferred Federal Income Tax

Net (increase) decrease in receivables

(176,393)

Net (increase) decrease in inventory

(54,063)

Net (increase) decrease in prepaid

0

Net (Decrease) increase in payables

3,851

Net cash provided by (used for) operating Activities

66,611

Cash Flow from Investing Activities:

Purchase of Fixed Assets

0

Increase (Decrease) in other Assts

0

Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities

0

Cash Flow from Financing Activities:

Additional

paid in capital

(339,840)

Purchase of Treasury Stock

0

Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities

(339,840)

Net increase (decrease) in cash

(273,229)

Cash beginning of period

538,418

Cash end of period

265,189

Statement of Retained Earnings

(Statement of Changes in Stockholders' Equity)

As of March 31, 2022

Additional

Common Stock

Paid In

Accumulated

Shares

Amount

Capital

Equity

Total

Balance, December 31, 2020

420,466,000

$

420,466

$

-

$

1,744,619

$

1,744,619

Common stock issued for cash

--

-

-

-

1,744,619

Net Gain

-

-

-

712,797

2,487,416

Balance Dec. 31, 2021

420,466,000

420,466

-

2,487,416

2,487,416

Common stock issued for cash

--

--

--

--

2,487,416

Net Gain

--

--

--

291,111

2,778,527

Constructive

distribution of "S" corporation

earnings and

contribution of

capital

0

0

0

0

Conversion of note

payable

stockholder

into common stock

0

0

0

0

Common stock

issued upon merger

0

0

0

0

Common stock

issued for

services

0

0

0

0

Forfeited common

Stock

0

0

0

0

Sale of

convertible

0

0

0

0

preferred stock

Deferred

Compensation

0

0

0

0

Issuance of

options for

services

0

0

0

0

Accrued preferred

dividends

0

0

0

0

Balance March 31, 2022

420,466,000

420,466

-

2,778,527

2,778,527

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Cannlabs Inc. published this content on 08 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 June 2022 16:31:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CANNLABS, INC.
12:32pCANNLABS : 2022 first quarter disclosure statement
PU
2021CannLabs, Inc's 2021 Annual General Meeting Announcement
PR
2015CannLabs To Acquire Or Partner With Another Colorado Lab
CI
2015CannLabs, Inc. Announces Executive Changes
CI
2015Scott McPherson to Resign as Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer of Can..
CI
2015CannLabs Launches Custom Content Channel on theCannabist.co
GL
2015Steve Kilts to Resign as Chief Technology Officer and as Member of the Board of Directo..
CI
2014Cannlabs, Inc. Announces Unaudited Consolidated Earnings Results for the Third Quarter ..
CI
2014CannLabs Mulls Acquisitions
CI
2014CannLabs, Inc. announced that it has received $1.25 million in funding
CI
More news
Chart CANNLABS, INC.
Duration : Period :
CannLabs, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers and Directors
Heather Despres Lab Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CANNLABS, INC.-55.09%13
SGS AG-24.38%17 747
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC SE-21.36%17 600
SOTERA HEALTH COMPANY1.02%6 728
CENTRE TESTING INTERNATIONAL GROUP CO. LTD.-16.45%5 656
PONY TESTING CO., LTD.1.29%1 639