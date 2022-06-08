|
CannLabs : 2022 FIRST QUARTER FINANCIAL REPORT
|
CANNLABS, INC.
|
BALANCE SHEET
|
As of March 31, 2022
|
|
ASSETS
|
Current Assets
|
|
Cash
|
265,189.00
|
Accounts Receivable Net
|
861,528.00
|
Inventories
|
856,217.00
|
Total Current Assets
|
1,982,934.00
|
Fixed Assets- at cost
|
|
Office Furniture & Fixtures
|
371,781.00
|
Computer equipment
|
11,023.00
|
Less accumulated depreciation
|
(57,660.00)
|
|
325,144.00
|
Other Assets
|
|
Undeposited Funds
|
0.00
|
Owners' Loan Agreement
|
621,936.00
|
|
621,936.00
|
|
2,930,014.00
|
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDER'S EQUITY
|
Current Liabilities
|
|
Accounts payable
|
35,106.00
|
Taxes payable
|
0.00
|
Total current liabilities
|
35,106.00
|
Long term liabilities
|
0.00
|
Purchasing Agrrement
|
750,000.00
|
Total Long term liabilities
|
750,000.00
|
Total Liabilities
|
785,106.00
|
Stockholder's equity
|
|
Capital stock
|
420,446.00
|
Additional paid in capital
|
(339,840.00)
|
Retained Earnings
|
1,773,191.00
|
Net Income
|
291,111.00
|
Total Stockholder's Equity
|
2,144,908.00
|
Total Liabilities & Stockholder's Equity
|
2,930,014.00
CANNLABS, INC.
STATEMENT OF INCOME AND RETAINED EARNINGS
For Three-Months Period Ended March 31, 2022
|
REVENUE
|
|
Gross Sales
|
1,005,621.00
|
Less: Sales Returns and Allowances
|
0.00
|
NET SALES
|
1,005,621.00
|
Cost of Goods Sold:
|
|
Beginning Inventory
|
802,154.00
|
Purchases
|
496,523.00
|
Ending Inventory
|
(856,217.00)
|
Cost of Goods Sold
|
442,460.00
|
Gross Profit (Loss)
|
563,161.00
|
GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES:
|
|
Accounting Fees
|
9,200.00
|
Advertising
|
4,026.00
|
Automobile expenses
|
14,218.00
|
Bank Fees
|
502.00
|
Compensation to Officer
|
89,560.00
|
Depreciation Expense
|
2,105.00
|
Insurance
|
1,063.00
|
Janitorial expenses
|
348.00
|
Office expenses
|
1,157.00
|
Postage & Delivery
|
1,324.00
|
Rent
|
8,698.00
|
Repairs
|
1,020.00
|
Salaries and Wages
|
102,136.00
|
Supplies
|
8,932.00
|
Taxes & Licenses
|
25,134.00
|
Telephone
|
1,428.00
|
Utilities
|
1,199.00
|
TOTAL GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES:
|
272,050.00
|
Net Income Before Income Taxes
|
291,111.00
|
Provision for Federal Income Taxes:
|
|
Current
|
0.00
|
Deferred
|
0.00
|
|
0.00
|
Net Income After Taxes
|
291,111.00
CANNLABS, INC.
STATEMENT OF CASH FLOW
AS OF MARCH 31, 2022
|
Cash Flow from Operating Activities:
|
|
Net Income
|
|
Non Cash Items Included in Net Income:
|
291,111
|
Depreciation & Amortization
|
2,105
|
Deferred Federal Income Tax
|
|
Net (increase) decrease in receivables
|
(176,393)
|
Net (increase) decrease in inventory
|
(54,063)
|
Net (increase) decrease in prepaid
|
0
|
Net (Decrease) increase in payables
|
3,851
|
Net cash provided by (used for) operating Activities
|
66,611
|
Cash Flow from Investing Activities:
|
|
Purchase of Fixed Assets
|
0
|
Increase (Decrease) in other Assts
|
0
|
Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities
|
0
|
Cash Flow from Financing Activities:
|
|
Additional
|
|
paid in capital
|
(339,840)
|
Purchase of Treasury Stock
|
0
|
Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities
|
(339,840)
|
Net increase (decrease) in cash
|
(273,229)
|
Cash beginning of period
|
538,418
|
Cash end of period
|
265,189
Statement of Retained Earnings
(Statement of Changes in Stockholders' Equity)
|
|
As of March 31, 2022
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Additional
|
|
|
|
|
|
Common Stock
|
|
Paid In
|
|
Accumulated
|
|
|
|
Shares
|
|
Amount
|
|
Capital
|
|
Equity
|
|
Total
|
Balance, December 31, 2020
|
420,466,000
|
$
|
420,466
|
$
|
-
|
$
|
1,744,619
|
$
|
1,744,619
|
Common stock issued for cash
|
--
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
1,744,619
|
Net Gain
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
712,797
|
|
2,487,416
|
Balance Dec. 31, 2021
|
420,466,000
|
|
420,466
|
|
-
|
|
2,487,416
|
|
2,487,416
|
Common stock issued for cash
|
--
|
|
--
|
|
--
|
|
--
|
|
2,487,416
|
Net Gain
|
--
|
|
--
|
|
--
|
|
291,111
|
|
2,778,527
|
Constructive
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
distribution of "S" corporation
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
earnings and
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
contribution of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
capital
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
|
Conversion of note
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
payable
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
stockholder
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
into common stock
|
0
|
|
|
0
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
|
Common stock
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
issued upon merger
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
|
Common stock
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
issued for
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
services
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
|
Forfeited common
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stock
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
|
Sale of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
convertible
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
|
preferred stock
|
|
|
|
|
|
Deferred
|
|
|
|
|
|
Compensation
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
|
Issuance of
|
|
|
|
|
|
options for
|
|
|
|
|
|
services
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
|
Accrued preferred
|
|
|
|
|
|
dividends
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
|
Balance March 31, 2022
|
420,466,000
|
420,466
|
-
|
2,778,527
|
2,778,527
