  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Cannon Resources Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CNR   AU0000156135

CANNON RESOURCES LIMITED

(CNR)
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  05/31 02:10:29 am EDT
0.3600 AUD   +2.86%
06/01CANNON RESOURCES : Application for quotation of securities - CNR
PU
04/26Cannon Resources Uncovers Massive Sulfides at Fisher East Project
MT
04/25CANNON RESOURCES : High Grade Massive Sulphide within New Zone at Sabre
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cannon Resources : Application for quotation of securities - CNR

06/01/2022 | 11:52pm EDT
Application for quotation of +securities

Announcement Summary

For personal use only

Entity name

CANNON RESOURCES LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Thursday June 02, 2022

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

be quoted

Issue date

CNR

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

11,666

31/05/2022

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Application for quotation of +securities

1 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity

CANNON RESOURCES LIMITED

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ACN

646149902

1.3

ASX issuer code

CNR

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

2/6/2022

Application for quotation of +securities

2 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 2 - Type of Issue

For personal use only

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted

2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:

Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")

Application for quotation of +securities

3 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

only

Existing +securities converting into additional +securities in an existing class

FROM (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

CNRAC : OPTION EXPIRING 30-JUN-2024 EX $0.30

use

TO (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

CNR : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Please state the number of options that were exercised or other +convertible securities that were converted

11,666

The first date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted

31/5/2022

The last date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted

31/5/2022

For personal

Is this all of the options or other +convertible securities on issue of that type (ie have all of those options now been exercised or have all of those convertible securities now been converted)?

No

The right of the holder of the options or other +convertible securities to receive the +underlying securities is being satisfied by:

An issue of new +securities

The underlying securities being received by the holder are:

Intended to be, but are not yet, quoted by ASX

Were the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted issued under an +employee incentive scheme?

No

Issue date

31/5/2022

Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?

Yes

Application for quotation of +securities

4 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Issue details

Number of +securities to be quoted

11,666

For personal use only

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

Yes

In what currency is the cash consideration being paid? What is the issue price per +security?

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 0.30000000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

Application for quotation of +securities

5 / 6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Cannon Resources Ltd. published this content on 02 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2022 03:51:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -2,20 M -1,58 M -1,58 M
Net Debt 2021 0,54 M 0,39 M 0,39 M
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 30,8 M 22,1 M 22,1 M
EV / Sales 2020
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 44,8%
Chart CANNON RESOURCES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Cannon Resources Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Stephen Lynn Chief Executive Officer
Silfia Morton Chief Financial Officer
Trevor Bruce Benson Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Richard Gwynn Bevan Independent Non-Executive Director
Alexander Ross Passmore Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CANNON RESOURCES LIMITED-26.53%22
FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS LTD.20.98%19 868
ANTOFAGASTA PLC10.38%18 351
VEDANTA LIMITED-5.95%15 316
SOCIEDAD MINERA CERRO VERDE S.A.A.-19.96%10 432
JIANGXI COPPER COMPANY LIMITED2.24%7 893