Cannon Resources : Musket Resource Update Delivers 44% Increase

A total of-five mineralised zones were modelled using Seequent Leapfrog software; three zones for massive/semi-massive mineralisation and two zones for disseminated mineralisation. The mineralisation at Musket extends over a 440 m strike length, starting at about 40-90 m below ground surface and has been drilled to over 600 m depth.

The interpretation of the mineralised zones was based predominantly on lithological logging with assay results used to confirm the intersections. Samples were composited to 1m lengths and top cuts were applied to remove high grade outliers which was necessary only for Pt, Pd, Cr and Cu. Top cuts were not applied to other elements. Variography was modelled for all elements for the largest object (disseminated mineralisation object 4) and applied to all other objects. Maximum ranges in the direction of greatest continuity were modelled between 170m and 128m with nugget values ranging from 0.05 to 0.21.

Grades were estimated into an unrotated Surpac block model of size Y 25m by X 5m by Z 5m sub- blocked to Y 1.5625m, X 0.625m and Z 0.3125m. Most elements were estimated using the Ordinary Kriging ("OK") algorithm with three estimation passes. For most elements, a minimum of 8 samples and maximum of 32, with a maximum of 4 samples per hole was used for the first pass with a search radius of 80m. For the second pass, a minimum of 4 samples, maximum of 32 and maximum per hole of 2 samples was used with a search radius of 160m. For the third pass, a minimum of 2 samples, a maximum of 32 and maximum per hole of 2 samples was used with a search radius of 300m. The grade validation indicated OK grades were similar to IDW grades but mostly slightly higher than sample composite grades.

A relationship between Ni grade and density was determined from existing drill samples and regression equations were determined for all massive and disseminated mineralisation then used to assign density to the mineralised blocks.

Mineral Resources where the sample spacing was 50m or less were classified as Indicated Resource while Mineral Resources where sample spacing was 50m up to 150m were classified as Inferred Resources. All other material was not classified. A reporting cut-off grade of 0.9% Ni was used to report the Mineral Resource. This was based on parameters from a previous scoping study in 2015 by CSA Global and updating of the parameters as appropriate by Cannon, including use of a nickel price of AUD 21,500 per tonne. In addition, a reporting cut-off grade of 1.0% Ni was also used to determine a mineral resource for comparison purposes with the previously published mineral resource for Musket.