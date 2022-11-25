EQS-News: Cannovum AG / Key word(s): Personnel

Cannovum AG expands management board



25.11.2022 / 13:07 CET/CEST

Berlin, 25.11.2022 - Cannovum AG (stock exchanges Düsseldorf, Munich, Hamburg, Berlin, gettex: ISIN DE000A2LQU21) expands its Management Board. The new board position of the first German fully licensed cannabis company on the stock exchange will be taken over by Klaus Madzia as of 25.11.2022. The long-time journalist and communications expert has been Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) for Cannovum AG since September 2022.

"We are very pleased to have Klaus Madzia, an experienced media and marketing professional, on the board," says Pia Marten, board member and co-founder of Cannovum AG. Marten adds, "With him, we can further expand our strong position for the legalization of the stimulant market and thus powerfully advance the cannabis revolution."

Klaus Madzia: "This is a unique opportunity: a new market worth billions is emerging in Europe. Cannabis is becoming the recreational choice of a young, innovative generation. Cannovum AG stands ready to become a major player in this emerging segment."

Klaus Madzia has worked as a journalist, editor-in-chief, and content director in various positions in Germany and Europe over the past 20 years. After starting as an editor at the news magazine DER SPIEGEL, he held positions at the media houses Condé Nast, Burda and Handelsblatt. Thanks to his many years of consulting work for Wort und Bild Verlag, the 55-year-old is very familiar with the digitization of the healthcare system.

Contact:

Klaus Madzia, IR & PR, Cannovum AG

Phone +49 30 3982 163 62, klaus.madzia@cannovum.com

Cannovum AG is the first German fully licensed cannabis company to be listed on the stock exchange. The shares are traded on the Düsseldorf, Munich, Berlin, Hamburg and gettex stock exchanges. Through its subsidiary Cannovum Health eG, it is a fully licensed pharmaceutical wholesaler, importer, and manufacturer of high-quality medical cannabis products based in Berlin. Cannovum AG is ready for the legalization of cannabis and well prepared: for sales through pharmacies as well as through licensed specialty stores and online shipping. Cannovum AG is already a market leader in the medical cannabis sector.

Currently, the company is active in the importation of high-quality cannabinoid precursors, medical-scientific education and nationwide distribution for a simplified and equitable access to cannabis-based therapies.

For more information, visit www.cannovum.de