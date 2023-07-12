Cannovum Cannabis AG: Cooperation with Osnabrück University of Applied Sciences

EQS-News: Cannovum Cannabis AG / Key word(s): Alliance/Expansion

The majority shareholding Anbau-Allianz für Deutschland GmbH founded by Cannovum Cannabis AG (stock exchanges Frankfurt/Xetra, Düsseldorf, Munich, Hamburg, Berlin, gettex: ISIN DE000A2LQU21) gains another renowned partner with the Osnabrück University of Applied Sciences. The aim of this cooperation is to advance research and development in the field of cannabis plant production systems in Germany in a practice-oriented manner. In this way, the Cultivation Alliance for Germany documents its premium claim: "The best from agriculture". More at: www.anbau-allianz.de

The scientific working group Growing Knowledge® at Osnabrück University of Applied Sciences is fundamentally concerned with researching and developing sustainable plant cultivation systems. In addition to numerous research projects on innovative and climate-silient cultivation options for vanilla, pepper, sweet potatoes and other crops, a research team also intends to focus on plant cultivation-oriented research regarding optimized cultivation methods for the cultivation of cannabis plants in the future.

Currently, the first scientific research work is being carried out on certified commercial hemp varieties with a THC content of less than 0.2 percent. A special focus is also on the development of plant production systems, considering the conservation of resources. Furthermore, the focus is on optimizing plant growth factors (such as light, climate and nutrients) to ensure yield and quality requirements. These factors will also be important in the field of pleasure cannabis in order to comply with future legal requirements. Another topic is the use of digital decision support throughout the cultivation process.

"With our new research center 'Agricultural Systems of the Future', an indoor farm with rooftop greenhouse and laboratories, we are ideally positioned in Osnabrück to conduct sustainable research into the cultivation of new crop systems," says Prof. Dr. Andreas Ulbrich of Osnabrück University of Applied Sciences. "We are pleased to have gained further competent practical partners for our application-oriented research activities in the form of the Cultivation Alliance for Germany and the horticultural companies behind it and the company Cannovum Cannabis AG."

"We as Anbau-Allianz für Deutschland GmbH see this partnership as an significant building block of our corporate philosophy of sustainable and innovative agriculture," says Klaus Madzia, CEO of Cannovum Cannabis AG and managing director of Anbau-Allianz. "The cooperation between the Osnabrück University of Applied Sciences and the Cultivation Alliance for Germany makes it possible to put the latest scientific findings and technologies into practice and thus improve the quality and efficiency of cannabis cultivation in Germany," says Tim Spieker, Managing Director of the Cultivation Alliance and owner of the company Hortensien Spieker.

The cooperation has an initial term of two years. The Cultivation Alliance for Germany GmbH invites media, companies from the horticultural sector and politicians involved in the topic of agriculture and cannabis legalization to learn about the progress and results of this partnership.

With its majority stake in Anbau-Allianz für Deutschland GmbH, Cannovum Cannabis AG is perfectly positioned for the upcoming legalization of cannabis for the pleasure market. Anbau-Allianz für Deutschland is the guarantor for pleasure cannabis in Germany. Founded by Cannovum Cannabis AG and the company Hortensien Spieker 2023, the Cultivation Alliance develops products for growers, club operators and ultimately end customers. It links investors with partners, supports research and development, and represents the interests of its members vis-à-vis politicians, the public, and authorities. The Cultivation Alliance combines presence, reach, brand profile, contacts to media, club operators and end customers, participation models and external experts with its members under one roof.

The Growing Knowledge® working group of the Osnabrück University of Applied Sciences provides the corresponding scientific background in the field of applied research (https://www.hs-osnabrueck.de/growing-knowledge/). The scientific working group conducts research in numerous research projects on innovative and climate resilient agricultural systems.

The team from the departments of plant science, agricultural science and social science develops sustainable plant cultivation systems in an interdisciplinary discourse and generates new knowledge through contemporary research. Sustainable value creation is a central component of this research. In terms of efficient use of resources, the aim is to produce quality-optimized food and beverages. For the professional execution of research work, the new research center 'Agricultural Systems of the Future' with indoor farm and rooftop greenhouse units as well as a laboratory has been available to the working group since November 2022.