30.06.2023 / 08:19 CET/CEST

Cannovum Cannabis AG: Cultivation alliance for recreational cannabis continues to expand

Anbau-Allianz für Deutschland, the cultivation alliance for cannabis founded by Cannovum Cannabis AG (stock exchanges Frankfurt/Xetra, Düsseldorf, Munich, Hamburg, Berlin, gettex: ISIN DE000A2LQU21) continues to expand. With their many years of experience and their large-scale operations, Benedikt and Dominik Baum expand the cultivation alliance for Germany as partners. Cannovum Cannabis AG is the majority owner of the commercial entity Anbau-Allianz für Deutschland GmbH.

Benedikt Baum is already the third generation to grow perennials and ornamental plants in Düsseldorf, and his family business is one of the most important horticultural companies in Germany.

On a total area of more than 30 hectares, well over 10 million plants are grown there annually for various customers from all over Europe. The range of more than 150 genera, 500 varieties and the combination of state-of-the-art technology with more than 100 years of experience distinguish the company and its management.

"Consistent focus on the customer, a feel for the plant and a lot of heart and soul will contribute to the success of the cultivation alliance," says Benedikt Baum.

Dominik Baum is active in modern fruit vegetable cultivation with LED lighting. He also brings experience in the distribution of fruit and vegetables to a wide range of customers throughout Germany. As part of his work in a new marketing association of 30 farmers, who together cultivate an area of 2000 hectares of open land and 100 hectares under glass, he brings know-how in the bundling of high-quality food and the producers behind it. This practical experience plays a central role in the future plans of the Anbau-Allianz for Germany. In addition to his expertise in growing tomatoes and cucumbers under LED lighting, he has many years of experience growing cannabis. Especially through his work on a cannabis plantation in Colombia with connected processing for worldwide export. Since 2019, he has a wide network and diverse know-how, a personal enthusiasm for the topic of cannabis accompanies him as an entrepreneur.

Dominik Baum: "With Cannovum Cannabis AG and Tim Spieker, the founders of the Anbau-Allianz for Germany, we have found the ideal partners for the upcoming recreational cannabis business in Germany. We believe in the enormous market potential and want to occupy a top position with the Anbau-Allianz."

"With the Anbau-Allianz, we want people in Germany to be able to access controlled, high-quality and sustainably produced cannabis products much more quickly. This is made possible, among other things, by the exchange of knowledge and experience as well as the joint commitment to the concerns of the cultivation companies. An ecological and climate-positive way of cultivation is in the foreground," adds Tim Spieker, owner of Hortensien Spieker and founding member of the cultivation alliance.

"The best of agriculture is our claim in the Anbau-Alianz. Sustainability and safety are top priorities for consumers in Germany. With an estimated demand in Germany of around 400 tons of cannabis per year in the context of legalization, we need experienced, renowned producers," says Klaus Madzia, CEO of Cannovum Cannabis AG.

More information can be found at www.anbau-allianz.de

Contact:

Klaus Madzia,

CEO

Cannovum AG

Phone +49 30 3982 163 62,

klaus.madzia@cannovum.com

About the Anbau-Allianz für Deutschland GmbH:

The Cultivation Alliance for Germany is the guarantor for recreational cannabis in Germany. Founded by Cannovum Cannabis AG and the company Hortensien Spieker 2023, the Alliance develops products for growers, club operators and ultimately end customers. It links investors with partners, supports research and development, and represents the interests of its members vis-à-vis politicians, the public, and authorities. The alliance combines presence, reach, brand profile, contacts with media, club operators and end customers, participation models and external experts with its members under one roof.

About Cannovum Cannabis AG:

Cannovum AG is the first German fully licensed cannabis company to be traded on the stock exchange. The shares are traded on the Frankfurt/Xetra, Düsseldorf, Munich, Berlin, Hamburg and gettex stock exchanges. Cannovum AG is ready for the legalization of cannabis and well-prepared.