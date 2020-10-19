Canntab Announces Closing of Purchases of Cannabis Processing Equipment and Leasehold Improvements

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 19, 2020) - Canntab Therapeutics Limited (CSE: PILL) (OTCQB: CTABF) (FSE: TBF1) (the "Company" or "Canntab"), the leading innovator in cannabinoid and terpene blends in hard pill form for therapeutic applications, is pleased to announce that the previously announced asset purchase agreement with CMAX Technologies Inc. ("CMAX"), a related party of the Company has closed (the "CMAX Transaction"). Pursuant to the CMAX Transaction, Canntab has acquired certain cannabis-processing equipment and leasehold improvements (the "CMAX Assets") located at its 223 Riviera Drive, Markham, Ontario facility from CMAX Technologies Inc. for $1,018,000.

The purchase price of the CMAX Assets was based upon third party valuations ordered by Canntab. The purchase price was satisfied through the issuance of 1,996,078 common shares of the Company (the "Common Shares") at a deemed price of $0.51 per Common Share. A deposit of 200,000 Common Shares was paid to CMAX shortly after the execution of the asset purchase agreement.

The Company has also closed its binding asset purchase agreement with Pharmagenerics Solutions Inc. ("Pharma") to purchase cannabis-processing equipment (the "Pharma Assets") owned by Pharma (the "Pharma Transaction"). The purchase price of the Pharma Assets of $300,000 was satisfied through the issuance of 588,235 Common Shares at a deemed price of $0.51 per Common Share. Joshi Laxminarayan, Chief Scientific Officer of the Company is the sole officer, director and shareholder of Pharma.

The CMAX Transaction constituted a related party transaction under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101") but was otherwise exempt from the formal valuation and minority approval requirements of MI 61-101. The CMAX Transaction has been approved by the independent director of the Company.

Richard Goldstein, Chief Financial Officer and Director of the Company, Jeffrey Renwick, President and Director of the Company, Barry Polisuk, Secretary and Director of the Company, and Joshi Laxaminarayan, Chief Scientific Officer of the Company are shareholders of CMAX Technologies Inc. Mr. Polisuk holds 1.44% of CMAX's outstanding common shares, Mr. Goldstein holds 11.19%, Mr. Renwick holds 38.83% and Mr. Laxminarayan holds 18.04%.

