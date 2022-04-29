Canntab Therapeutics : 2022Feb28 Q3 Interim MD&A

CANNTAB THERAPEUTICS LIMITED

THREE AND NINE MONTHS ENDED FEBRUARY 28, 2022 AND 2021

The following management discussion and analysis ("MD&A") of Canntab Therapeutics Limited ("Canntab" or "the Company") provides a review of corporate developments, results of operations and financial position for the three and nine months ended February 28, 2022 ("Q3 2022" and "YTD 2022" respectively) compared with the corresponding period ended November 30, 2021 ("Q3 2021" and "YTD 2021" respectively). This discussion is prepared as of April 29, 2022 and should be read in conjunction with (i) the unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements and the accompanying notes for the three and nine months ended February 28, 2022 and 2021, and (ii) both the audited consolidated financial statements and MD&A for the fiscal years ended May 31, 2021 and 2020. Additional information relating to the Company is available on Canntab's SEDAR profile atwww.sedar.comand the Company's website atwww.canntab.ca. The results reported in this MD&A have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") and are presented in Canadian dollars, which is the Company's functional currency.

For the purposes of preparing this MD&A, management, in conjunction with the Board of Directors (the "Board"), considers the materiality of information. Information is considered material if: (i) such information results in, or would reasonably be expected to result in, a significant change in the market price or value of the Company's common shares, (ii) there is a substantial likelihood that a reasonable investor would consider it important in making an investment decision, or (iii) it would significantly alter the total mix of information available to investors. Management, in conjunction with the Board, evaluates materiality with reference to all relevant circumstances, including potential market sensitivity.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This MD&A contains certain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements, as defined in applicable securities laws (collectively referred to herein as "forward-looking statements"). These statements relate to future events or the Company's future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "continues", "forecasts", "projects", "predicts", "intends", "anticipates" or "believes", or variations of, or the negatives of, such words and phrases, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "should", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this MD&A speak only as of the date of this MD&A or as of the date specified in such statement.

Detailed information on risks and uncertainties is provided in the "Uncertainties and Principal Risk Factors" section of the annual MD&A for the year ended May 31, 2021.

COMPANY OVERVIEW

Canntab Therapeutics Limited ("Canntab" or the "Company") was incorporated on April 20, 2016 under the Canada Business Corporations Act. The Company, with its head office located at 223 Riviera Drive, Markham, Ontario, L3R 5J6, is a Canadian phytopharmaceutical company focused on the manufacturing and distribution of a full suite of hard pill cannabinoid formulations in multiple doses and timed-release combinations. Canntab's proprietary hard pill cannabinoid formulations provide doctors, patients and consumers with medical grade solutions which incorporate all the features one would expect from any prescription or over the counter medication sold in pharmacies around the world.

Canntab trades on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "PILL", the OTCQB Best Market under the symbol "CTABF" and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "TBF1".

The Extended Release Tablet ("XR" or the "XR Tablet") is a proprietary phytocannabinoid vehicle that is designed to directly address the drawbacks and challenges of competing oral delivery systems. These challenges include, but are not limited to, accuracy of dosing, onset times, duration of action, bioavailability, discreetness of consumption, ease of spoilage and the reduction of side effects, and are all directly addressed by the unique formulation of the XR Tablet. The XR Tablet is designed to contain either THC, CBD or a combination of THC/CBD (depending on the composition of the medicine), permitting it to meet the demands of a broader patient base than the current synthetic-THC based pills in the market today.

Intellectual property underpins the value of XR Tablets in the form of four international patent applications already filed. With the recent Health Canada licensing amendment that allows for sales directly to the consumer, the Company is now aggressively moving forward with its business plan and full commercialization of its brand and products.

CURRENT HIGHLIGHTS

 Entered into an affiliate agreement in March, 2022 with OnPharm-United, a 600+ network of independent pharmacy owners in Ontario.

 Signed agreement with First Nations Growers GP Inc. in February, 2022 to address the opiate and illicit drug crisis affecting Indigenous peoples throughout Canada.

 Received approval from Saskatchewan Liquor and Gaming Authority in March, 2022 to market the Company's full product range in that province.

 Finalized a convertible debenture in January, 2022 offering for gross proceeds of $1,312,000 on terms similar to previous offering in December, 2020.

 Official launch of online e-commerce platform and web site at www.canntab.ca on January 20, 2022, providing Canadians with an opportunity to source true medical THC and CBD in a pharmaceutical grade hard tablet from the only THC and CBD provider in hard tablet in Canada, with initial orders completed and shipped during 2022 Q3

 Started regular shipping to the Ontario Cannabis Store ("OCS") in January, 2022.

 Completed second shipment of both THC and CBD tablets to Australia by November, 2021.

 Entered into service agreement in December, 2021 with Levitee Clinics Inc. ("Levitee"), a leader in the integrative wellness space, under which Canntab's full suite of oral tablet products, including a comprehensive range of both THC and CBD strengths, will be made available to Levitee and their patients.

 Entered into service agreement in December, 2021 with Pathway Health Corporation ("Pathway"), one of the largest providers of out-of-hospital pain management services in Canada, under which Canntab's full suite of oral tablet products, consisting of a range of both THC and CBD strengths, will be available to Pathway's patients.

 Received an amendment to its Cannabis Standard Processing and Sales for Medical Purposes Licence from Health Canada in November, 2021, enabling Canntab to focus on the full commercialization of the Company's brand and products.

RECENT EVENTS

OnPharm-United affiliate agreement

On March 23, 2022, the Company announced that it had entered into an affiliate agreement with OnPharm-United, a 600 plus network of independent pharmacy owners throughout the Province of Ontario. OnPharm-United is dedicated to providing its members with the ability to maintain their independent status while benefiting from increased buying and negotiating power. The network also provides access to a suite of innovative programs, services and resources. All member pharmacies will have access to educational information on medical cannabis, Canntab's exclusive hard tablet medical products, including cannabidiol ("CBD") and tetrahydrocannabinol ("THC"), and all necessary tools to permit the pharmacists to refer patients to the Canntab.ca website to fulfill their prescriptions for medical cannabis

Indigenous Peoples Agreement

On February 7, 2022, the Company announced a strategic planning collaboration and commercial partnership to create an Indigenous Opiate and Illicit Drug Crisis Plan (the "Plan") lead by First Nations community leader Chief Adam Pawis of the Shawanaga First Nation. The Plan includes Canntab providing direct online access through a First Nations specific web portal designed to service Indigenous communities and their members nationwide, both on and off First Nations territories. The goal in entering into this partnership is to provide health and wellness solutions to over 100,000 patients, helping to mitigate opiate use and abuse and other medical issues utilizing Canntab's products.

The Canntab web portal will provide First Nations-Inuit and Indigenous Peoples with customized access to Canntab's offering of patented and proprietary pharmaceutical grade cannabidiol ("CBD") and tetrahydrocannabinol ("THC") in solid dose pills and caplets. Canntab's alternative solutions will be made available online to service the most remote First Nation's communities and its members regardless of location.

The Plan is being conducted through an agreement with First Nations Growers GP Inc. The agreement is for an initial one-year term, which is renewable, and provides for a cash fee of $ 30,000 for start-up costs and an issuance of 1,000,000 warrants upon the satisfaction of specified milestones and regulatory approval, which are exercisable into one common share of Canntab at price of $0.80 per warrant for a period of 24 months.

Medical Sales License From Health Canada

On November 11, 2021, the Company received an amendment to its Cannabis Standard Processing and Sales for Medical Purposes Licence from Health Canada, marking the final regulatory step required to launch the Company's direct to consumer sales through its website. Receipt of the license is considered the most significant milestone for the Company to date, and provides Canntab with the legal ability to aggressively move forward with its business plan and full commercialization of its brand and products.

The recently announced initial shipment to OCS and second Australian shipment are just two examples of what is expected to be further revenue-generating developments in the very near future. In addition, affiliates across Canada like pharmacy groups, health and wellness practitioners, sleep and pain clinics and other medical professionals will now be able to recommend or prescribe the Company's products and be compensated for doing so., allowing patients across Canada with an authorized medical document to order online. The service agreements announced with both Pathway and Levitee in December, 2021 are the first such examples.

Current sales results and initiatives

E-Commerce platform

On January 20, 2022, the Company announced the official launch of its online e-commerce platform and web site at www.canntab.ca. The e-commerce platform and web site provide Canadians with an opportunity to source true medical THC and CBD in a pharmaceutical grade hard tablet. Canntab is now able to script patients directly online, take in existing or new prescriptions from doctors or even share a prescription with another licensed producer. The recent amendment to the medical sales license now allows Canntab to sell and distribute its 12 Health Canada approved SKU's (instant release tablets delivering THC, CBD and a combination of THC/CBD in 12 different strengths) directly to every medically prescribed patient across the country.

Ontario Cannabis Store

The Company executed a Master Cannabis Supply Agreement with OCS in September, 2021. In January, 2022, Canntab completed its first two shipments to OCS. These initial deliveries to the OCS mark the beginning of a productive and growing relationship. The Company's products are now available to all Ontario Cannabis stores for purchase, in addition to being available for sale via the OCS website. Canntab will support the sales and distribution of the Canntab brand with strong marketing materials and point of sale programs, engaging expert teams to educate all Ontario budtenders about the unique nature of Canntab's products and its patented delivery system.

Management is confident of further future listings and significant orders from OCS under the Master Cannabis Supply Agreement. The Company is also actively engaged with other provinces to complete the application process to list our products with their respective regulatory bodies.

Pathway Health Corporation

In December, 2021, Canntab entered into a service agreement with Pathway. Pathway is one of the largest providers of out-of-hospital pain management services in Canada, owning and operating nine community-based clinics across four provinces. Its team of healthcare professionals and clinic staff can assess and treat patients with chronic pain or those interested in medical cannabis.

